9 Genius Ways to Do Living Walls in 2025 That Take This Idea in a Style-Forward Direction

As one of the places we spend most of our time, it is no wonder we want to design our homes to feel zen, refreshing, and a little at one with nature. Lush living wall ideas can make a transformative addition to a space. From calming leaf colors to the air-purifying power of indoor plants — the beauty of green walls is relentless.

Biophilic interiors have taken center stage in recent years and become the focus for a lot of designers who seek to connect the organic depth of the outdoors with indoors for a layered finish that nurtures well-being. If you are looking for a joyous boost to your space, decorating with plants is a great place to start. Not only can fern fronds, flowers, and herbs add renewed, verdant energy to your surroundings and forge a connection with the outdoors, but displaying greenery in such an imposing manner on the vertical axis creates a new design dynamic. One that is gentle but that can also be an incredible statement and celebration of the environment.

To find the latest cool and clever indoor plant walls, we called on designers who are experts in weaving the natural world with the fundamentals of interior design. Here are the latest looks to inspire.

1. Sitting Symbiotic With the Outside

The open-plan kitchen/ living area of OWN Design's West London Terrace project brings the outdoors into a cozy, stylish setting. (Image credit: Design: Owl London)

Relaxing in a stylish living room space that feels connected to the outdoors is easily done with a lush panel of greenery set behind a couch. This makes for the perfect indoor garden idea. The curves of the planting are accentuated by the sinuous furniture and additional houseplants, giving a cool ambience that is full of cozy flow.

"The moss wall is a great focal point—it adds texture, a pop of lush green, and a calming feel to the room," says Simone Gordon of OWL Design London. "Plus, it’s a great way to soften acoustics and improve air quality. Paired with the curved bouclé sofa, layered textures, and warm neutral tones, the whole setup feels effortlessly inviting. The beautiful oversized plants also help blur the line between inside and out, making the space feel fresh and full of life."

Simone Gordon Social Links Navigation Designer Owl was established in 2014 by Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon, who came together through their shared love of joyful, daring design. Based in East London, the studio offers interior design, styling and consultancy across residential and commercial projects.

2. An Unexpected and Lively Dining Room

Just look at how beautifully the climbing plant feeds into the space. (Image credit: Sam Frost. Design: Studio Montemayor)

Serving a sprightly indoor climbing plant display, a living wall of romantic and lush trailing plants brings drama to the modern dining room of this LA home.

"A recessed planter along the far wall hosts creeping fig, which climbs and evolves over time, creating a dynamic, sculptural backdrop," says Regina Perez, Principal of Studio Montemayor. "The greenery not only enhances the room’s atmosphere but also brings an organic vibrancy to the dining experience."

With floor-to-ceiling windows letting in natural light and a green view, the space is primed for memorable dining experiences and is sure to be a talking point with guests.

Regina Perez Social Links Navigation Principle Designer Studio Montemayor is a San Francisco-based interior design firm creating bespoke spaces that bridge high design with approachable comfort. We believe the home should be a reflection of the family who inhabits it, and through thoughtful curation we provide a beautiful stage to discretely elevate their daily routine.

3. An Architectural Moss Wall

An imposing moss wall cleverly divides an open plan space, adding softness and enhancing sinuous architectural detail. (Image credit: Gabriel Volpi. Design: Nicholas Gennari and Roberto Racy)

It's the perfect modern wall decor idea. Beautifully zoning a contemporary open-plan space, this living wall is dense with verdant tones and texture. Made from dehydrated moss, it needs no maintenance but delivers all the wellness and design benefits of having nature like this inside.

"These walls require no watering, trimming, or sunlight due to their preservation during installation," says architect and designer Nicholas Gennari, of Nar Design Studio.

"Additionally, they improve the acoustics — ideal for the home theater in the family room of the residential project and behind the phone booths in the collaborative area of the commercial project. The moss also naturally absorbs and retains airborne pollutants, aiding in better air quality for both environments." As well as using moss for plant walls like this, Nicholas says they often frame it as artwork. It's a striking option that is kinder on the budget, too.

Nicholas Gennari Social Links Navigation Architect and Designer Nicholas Gennari is an architect and designer, graduated at Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation, among the most prestigious academic institutions in Brazil and historically known by its artistic approach and cultural relevance. He did an extension in sustainability and historic preservation at Florence University of the Arts, in Italy.

4. A Living Wall Canopy

The ethereal Forest Penthouse project by Nicholas Préaud Architecture is a natural continuation of the the surrounding forest. (Image credit: Nicholas Préaud Architecture

When sleeping in a canopy isn't enough, invite your surroundings in as mastered in the Forest Penthouse project by Nicholas Préaud Architecture. "The plants in the project are mostly ferns and grassy bushes that thrive in shadowy environments," says Nicholas who used cables to suspend the greenery, creating seamless flow between the outside and inside environments. With lighter-than-air shades surrounding the bed offering a simple canvas for the intricate foliage, this living wall look is all-encompassing and elevates the space in every way.

5. A Forest Bathroom

This vertical garden adds a nice touch to this family home. (Image credit: Tom St. Aubyn. Design: Moretti Interior Design)

Similarly, if forest bathing is your idea of paradise, this vertical plant installation by Moretti Interior Design will delight. "The client wanted to create a tranquil and organic living space," shares the CEO and founder, Cinzia Moretti. "The brief was to integrate biophilic elements to enhance the connection between the home and nature. Therefore, we decided to incorporate living green walls and natural textures to bring the outdoors inside, promoting a sense of well-being and calm."

Cinzia says they combined the soft, deep greenery behind the freestanding tub with "warm wooden finishes to enhance the sensory experience." This gives the space its unique and inviting spa-like retreat finish. But before you put this into your space, ensure you've chosen the best plants for your bathroom.

Cinzia Moretti Social Links Navigation Founder & Creative Director of Moretti Interior Design Cinzia Moretti is the Founder and Creative Director of Moretti Interior Design, an internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning interior architecture and design studio with offices in London and Dubai. Together with her husband, Michele, she leads a dynamic studio specializing in luxury interiors that seamlessly blend elegance, functionality, and sustainability.

6. A Modern Zen Entryway

In the same project, a moss-rich living wall panel brings modern serenity to a hallway and makes a snazzy entrance. It works particularly well with the clean white color scheme for a fresh and sophisticated finish. It also makes for a great indoor zen garden.

"A striking moss decorates a secret door to a personal room," continues Cinzia. "Adding an organic touch, seamlessly blending with the home’s contemporary architecture while introducing a tactile and visually rich biophilic element, while at the same time creating a focal point and disguising the door."

7. A Rooted Tropical Paradise

A tropical plant wall installation impresses in an open living room in São Paulo, Brasil. (Image credit: Design: @bossaarquitetura Photography: @franparente

Residing lusciously in São Paulo, Brasil, this plant wall installation cocoons and complements the curved living room furniture, too. "We have a metal flower box with tropical vegetation, adapted to indoor environments," say landscapers Bia Abreu Paisagismo. A beautiful idea not just for living rooms, choose your favorite tall houseplant trends and see how they offer a transformative backdrop to seating areas in all corners of the house.

8. Fronds And Herbs

Residents can enjoy the soothing sounds of the water fountain and pick fresh herbs for their culinary ventures. (Image credit: Garry Belinsky. Design: David Brenner)

Bounds of fronds and herbs collide in this tall, voluminous living wall created by Habitat Horticulture. "Soaring two stories high, this refined living wall brings the lush essence of the Los Altos Hills' understory forest into the heart of a home," says the designer David Brenner. "Thoughtfully curated with native Dryopteris ferns draping over a dense carpet of moss-like Pilea depressa, the installation evokes the quiet serenity of nature while maintaining a harmonious simplicity."

Positioning this living wall above the fountain enhances the element of zen, and balances its maximalist stature. It's built for interaction, too, and filled with fragrant, edible herbs like mint and lemon balm for residents to use in the kitchen.

"Designed with both aesthetics and practicality in mind, every plant was carefully selected to be safe for the client’s feline companions. The result is a verdant, multisensory retreat that transforms the living space into a place of tranquility, connection, and natural beauty," continues David.

David Brenner Social Links Navigation Designer, founder & CEO of Habitat Horticulture From high-rise exteriors to expansive lobby spaces, David Brenner has integrated greenery into some of the largest and most complex projects across North America including the living wall at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.David sees his work as an integral part of a public shift in consciousness towards a renewed desire for closeness with nature and an appreciation of the restorative effect of plants, especially in urban environments. For David, creating living walls affords the chance not only to promote awareness of native and endangered plant species, but also to have a direct impact on quality of life.

9. A Tropical Splash

In another project, David transformed a living room into a tropical oasis of color, setting off the furniture and creating a focal point. "Designed to bring bursts of color and energy into the space, the arrangement harmonizes beautifully with the bold yellow couch below," adds David.

"Cascading greenery and vivid floral accents create an immersive experience—whether viewed from across the room or while reclining beneath it. As natural light filters through, the flowers seem to shift and breathe, offering a dynamic interplay of texture and hue."

It's a melange of botanical forms and joyful colors, sure to lift spirits after a long day at work.

FAQs

What Plants Are Good for a Plant Wall?

Biophillic designers have different go-to plants for living walls with native varieties of moss and ivies among their favorites. One of the main considerations is upkeep and naturally, the aesthetic you'd like to create.

"Small evergreen plants that are easy to maintain and don't shed a lot of leaves are an excellent choice for an indoor plant wall," says designer Sarah Barnard. "Philodendrons and pathos plants are a great place to start, as their hanging leaves are well suited for being placed up high to create a lush cascade of greenery. Chlorophytum (known as Spider plants) is another great option, as their long hanging leaves generate volume and visual interest within the plant wall."

Sarah Barnard Social Links Navigation Sarah Barnard, WELL AP + LEED AP, is a leading designer of personalized, sustainable spaces that support mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. As a certified naturalist, Sarah incorporates her knowledge of biophilic design to create highly personalized, restorative spaces that are deeply connected to art and the preservation of the environment.

Designing a living wall for your home is the ultimate way to embrace nature indoors and bring a feel-good element into your surroundings.

"Living walls like this are a brilliant way to add greenery without taking up floor space, and they can be totally low-maintenance if you opt for preserved moss. If you love real plants, go for a mix of easy-care trailing varieties or a vertical planter system," recommends Simone of OWL Design, London. "And if a full living wall feels like too much commitment, oversized potted plants, hanging planters, or a cluster of different heights can work just as well to bring that natural, organic feel into your home." Whether you fill yours with easy-to-maintain houseplants or choose a near-self-sufficient moss, it's a unique opportunity to add a decorative stamp that won't take up square footage, but will add endless value to your day.

A vertical plant wall can make your home feel calm or even complement your latest color trend addition if you want, it's open to interpretation. David notes how "Good living wall plants are all relative," and it's more about what are the best varieties of foliage that will thrive and fulfill your desired look and maintenance needs.

"This might be a very manicured, tight-growing species that hugs the wall or something more wild with lots of dimension of the wall. It can vary so much, and there are so many amazing colors, textures, and forms to work with," adds David. "And like any garden, choosing the right plant for the right place helps to create a successful living wall."