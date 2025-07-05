9 Iconic Danish Chairs You Can Namedrop at Your Next Dinner Party for Some Design Knowledge Kudos

Scandinavia is well known as a design powerhouse — a land where simplicity, functionality, and organic materiality reign. But zeroing in, Denmark is the birthplace of designs that helped to define the Scandinavian design movement as a whole, which reached its peak in the 1950s.

This is perhaps nowhere better showcased than through the number of iconic Danish chairs designed by makers and craftsmen throughout the region. Silhouettes and styles that continue to inspire furniture manufacturers today.

Below, we’ve rounded up nine of the most iconic chairs from Danish makers that hit all the marks of Scandi design: their emphasis on clean lines, innovative use of natural materials, and a minimalist aesthetic that still packs a punch.

1. JH512 Folding Chair by Hans Wegner

This Hans Wegner's JH 512 Oak Folding Chair is currently available on Vinterior for £6,500. (Image credit: Vinterior)

Made from oak with rattan backs and seats, as well as elegant handles for ease of moving around, Hans Wegner's JH512 Folding Chair exemplifies Danish design at its best.

Here, a low-slung and light fabrication offers a counterpoint to the traditional heavy lounge chairs seen in the years prior. And ingeniously, Wegner’s chair folds — making it portable and ideal for smaller spaces.

Neil Denari , a professor at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design, and the principal of Neil M. Denari Architects Inc., says the chair exemplifies “that moment when high design meets the traditions of craftsmanship.”

Neil Denari, a professor at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design, and the principal of Neil M. Denari Architects Inc.

2. The Model 42 Dining Chair by Kai Kristiansen

This iconic Danish chair is the perfect blend of ergonomics and sculptural beauty. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

“Often referred to as the ‘Z chair’ for its dynamic silhouette, the Model 42 blends ergonomics and sculptural beauty," says Julian Goldklang, the founder and owner of Mid Century Møbler in Berkeley, California. "The pivoting backrest was innovative for its time and remains a testament to Danish design ingenuity.”

This iconic mid-century modern chair design can often be sourced from secondary vintage marketplaces (and, occasionally, even thrift stores or estate sales — though if you find one, be sure to invest in professional restoration to maintain its value).

3. J39, The People’s Chair by Børge Mogensen

Still available in a range of different finishes, the J39 has been continuously produced for 75 years, and counting. (Image credit: Fredericia)

A hand-woven paper cord seat sets this iconic Danish chair design apart, lending it a simplicity that yielded the nickname "The People’s Chair."

Mogensen himself was known as 'the people’s designer' thanks to his mission to make quality furniture accessible to the masses.

The J39 was designed in 1947, and although it continues to be produced today by Fredericia, even a new piece will set you back around €500.

4. The Ant by Arne Jacobsen

At a particular angle, this iconic Danish chair by Arne Jacobsen looks like an ant. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

The small shell-shaped chair was unique for its time and comprised a seat and backrest formed from a single sheet of plywood. The resulting design was lightweight but heavy on style, and has come to be iconic.

While originally designed in 1952 for use in the canteen of the Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Industries (now known as Novo Nordisk), this iconic Danish chair is now often seen around stylish dining room tables.

As for its name? That comes from its shape, which — if you look from the right vantage point — mimics an ant with its head raised.

5. The Bow Chair by Grete Jalk

This intricate design looks a lot more effortless than its construction requires. (Image credit: Danish Design Store)

Designed in 1963, this laminated chair (which, as its name suggests, resembles a bow made of molded plywood) is regarded today as Danish designer Grete Jalk's best-known work.

Still, the original versions of this iconic Danish chair are difficult to procure (designed in collaboration with the cabinetmaker Poul Jeppesen, only 300 were initially made, due to it being so complex to manufacture).

Later, the design was made more widely available, produced by Lange Production in two wood finishes — walnut and black-stained ash wood — and today it can be purchased for around USD$3,500.

6. The JH-501 "Round Chair" by Hans Wegner

Mid Century Møbler currently stocks this cane and teak version of the JH-501 'Round Chair'. (Image credit: Mid Century Møbler)

Another stellar example of form meeting function, the JH-501 by Hans Wegner features a continuous semicircular backrest and arms, offering both elegance and ergonomics in one silhouette.

Designed in 1949, the iconic Danish chair is “timeless,” says Julian Goldklang, due to its use of materials — teak and cane.

It’s also earned a place in American history, having appeared in the first televised U.S. presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

7. NV-45 Lounge Chair by Finn Juhl

This Finn Juhl NV-45 Lounge Chair is currently listed on 1stDibs for £8,000. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

This chair — designed by Danish architect, interior and industrial designer Finn Juhl — appears at first to be floating, due to the separate seat and backrest. It’s visually striking but also, points out Julian Goldklang, artful.

“The chair's organic curves and sculptural form reflect Juhl's deep appreciation for modern art and his ambition to infuse artistic expression into functional furniture,” he adds.

8. The Model 166 "Senator" Lounge Chair by Ole Wanscher

This iconic Danish chair embodies the principles of Danish modernism. (Image credit: Mid Century Møbler)

Designed in 1951 by Ole Wanscher, the Model 166 "Senator" Lounge Chair is yet another example of function and aesthetics colliding in one iconic design.

Crafted with a solid teak frame, the chair is clean and minimal, and very much in keeping with Scandi style.

Vintage models are often listed on secondhand sites such as Chairish and 1stDibs for around £5,000.

9. Panton Chair by Vernor Panton

Verner Panton's iconic plastic 'S' chair not only looks sculpturally breathtaking, but also cleverly stacks. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

Vernor Panton’s iconic 'S'-shaped chair was first made entirely in plastic, making it stand out amongst the often more organic materials used by Danish designers.

The 1960s-era chair is still manufactured today, and often appreciated for its lightweight feel and its portability (plus it’s easily stackable).

As the world's first moulded plastic chair, the 'S' is so culturally relevant that it was included in the 2006 Danish Culture Canon, an initiative of more than 100 works spanning architecture, visual arts, film, and literature.



Love the style of these iconic Danish chairs, but looking for something a little more on budget? These are the Scandinavian design brands to shop at to get the region's sleek, simple, and effortlessly sophisticated style.