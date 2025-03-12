Houseplant Trends — What to Choose, and How to Style and Care for It in 2025
According to plant experts, these are the seven houseplant trends to keep an eye out for this year
It's that time of the year again and alongside our fabulous reports on design and décor trends set to strut this year, we could not bare to leave our gorgeous houseplants behind.
So to our green-thumbed readers, we've got you covered. We spoke to a couple of plant experts and have curated a list of the most happening houseplant trends for 2025. And let's just say, this year has got more than just classically popular houseplants in tow.
From your favorite neighbourhood café to your chic friend's indoor jungle, here's what you can expect when it comes to all things verdant.
1. Stand-Alone Houseplants
Emily Lawlor, founder of Happy Houseplants, tells us that 2025 is the year of stand-alone houseplants. "Plant jungles are still popular, with every indoor plant corner traditionally stuffed with greenery," she says. "But this year we're seeing a demand for larger statement plants.
"Giving each plant its own space to shine is trending, and I think this trend will grow in 2025. When budgets are tight, people want to spend on something special."
And in this economy, we can't help but agree.
Emily Lawlor is the green-thumbed visionary behind Happy Houseplants, a brand that's as much about nurturing plants as it is about fostering a community of plant lovers. With a deep-rooted passion for houseplants and sustainable living, Emily has propelled Happy Houseplants from a small start-up into a thriving hub for plant enthusiasts across the UK. Her approach combines practical care tips with stylish living, making Happy Houseplants a go-to destination for both seasoned plant parents and budding gardeners alike.
2. Hands-On Care
"Last year, it seemed like every week brought the launch of another app or gadget—from reminders to water your plants to lights that mimic the sun," says Emily. "However, we're noticing some fatigue with these tech solutions.
Some say they detract from the hands-on joy of plant care. We’re seeing people get back to basics in 2025, reconnecting with our plants in a more down-to-earth way, feeling the soil and getting their hands wet."
As per the houseplant trends to leave behind in 2024, word on the street is moisture meters are not a gardening arsenal must-have. And if we're being honest, there's nothing wrong with getting your hands a little dirty every now and then.
Emma Sibley founded London Terrariums in 2014. It started as a hobby born from her love of gardening and houseplants, growing the business organically over the past few years to become Londons leading terrarium retailer. Emma is our resident terrarium expert and gardening obsessive. She has written 3 books on houseplant care with a 4th in progress. Featured in content for Stylist, YMC, Nike, Modern House and Courier Magazine, Emma has also collaborated with many brand including All Birds and Anya Hindmarch.
3. Return to Low-Maintenance
Emma Sibley, founder of London Terrariums, tells us that a major prediction for houseplant trends in 2025, includes a return to low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening.
"Easy-to-care-for plants seem to be making a comeback," she says. "People are steering away from the more exotic and fussy plants such as your Alocasia.
Instead, they're finding solace in the old favourites such as the spider plants and Mother in Laws tongue. Busy lives have resumed and the need for an easy to look after houseplant is back."
4. Organic Fodder
With sustainability and environmental consciousness steadily making its way to the forefront of most lifestyle choices, it's no surprise that organic plant feed is trending.
"This year, we’ve noticed a move away from chemicals, with people wanting natural plant food," says Emily. "Our Organic Vegan Plant Food is flying off the shelves as more and more people opt for greener, healthier choices for their plants."
We're all for this houseplant trend. So the next time you're looking to give your houseplants a little snack, go for a fertilizer that's free from nasties.
5. Water Plants
According to Emma, water plants are the next in thing for 2025. This is a flawless elevation in the houseplant space and ties into the concept of connecting your indoor space to the world outside.
"Whether this be throwing yourself into paludariums and aquascaping or just popping some cute little marimo balls in your bathroom, water plants are where it's at," she says. "I find the interest that has been growing with terrarium plants is getting more advanced and people are now looking at water plant."
And if you have the space for an indoor water garden, consider begonias, philodendron and our personal favorite — lotus.
6. More Moss
Emma tells us that moss will continue as a huge houseplant trend for 2025. "Moss bowls have been seen in every celebrity home and are an amazing way to add some low key greenery to a table centre," she explains. "You can decide whether you want to have preserved moss which will keep its colour and require very little attention or living moss that has the added enjoyment of regular misting time.
"Still on the moss theme, I think Kokedama are going to be really popular this year as well. It's the Japanese craft of wrapping a plants root ball in carpet moss and then hanging it or placing it on a decorative bowl to enjoy. This gets rid of the need for a pot and they are brilliant for the bathroom."
Sofia Vergara and her moss table centerpiece seem to have been ahead of the curve on this one. But now's your moment to take a note from the actress and tap in. This Chinese Elm Bonsai Kokedama from Amazon truly understood the assignment.
7. Understated Pots and Planters
"In 2024, bright, colourful pots sold well," says Emily. "Maybe because the weather was so dreary and people wanted to bring some colour indoors.
"But this year, people are gravitating towards natural, soothing tones. In fact, seagrass baskets and cement planters are particularly popular right now."
So in terms of planter styles for 2025, style your indoor garden in muted hues and eco materials for a more grounded indoor garden. We've got our heart set on this Lennon Cement Pot from Anthropologie and it fits the trend perfectly, no questions asked.
If you love decorating with plants, these houseplant trends for 2025 happen to be expert-approved and fairly easy to implement in any indoor garden. And if you're only beginning your houseplant journey, this year is the perfect time for you to start your collection.
With a focus on low-maintenance plants and simple arrangements, you could not begin to foster your in-house collection at a better time. So what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a houseplant and get to styling!
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc.
