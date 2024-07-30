Dramatic "Plant Corners" Are Trending — Here's How You Can Master This Green Decorating Idea

When it comes to interior design aesthetics, everyone has their own personal style. And one could argue that Nate Berkus' minimalism and Benny Blanco's maximalism are on opposite ends of the scale.

However, we found the one thing that brings them together — dramatic indoor plant corners. As evidenced by their social media pages, this chic decor trick makes a subtle yet noticeable impact on a space and we're all for it. This fresh indoor garden idea might just be our favorite.

After consulting a couple of interior design experts, we've found out that this is a common styling technique that fills a space while also giving it a splash of character. So we got them to give us their best tips on how to style this trend to give your own home that celeb-style finish.

Dramatic indoor plant corners for an organic nook of flora

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that these lush, verdant spaces are not only a nod to biophilic design principles but also serve as a bold statement in home decor.

Nina explains that dramatic plant corners bring a slice of the outdoors inside, infusing spaces with life, texture, and a sense of tranquility. "For celebrities like Berkus and Blanco, these corners are not merely decorative" she notes. "They are personal retreats that promote well-being and creativity."

She tells us that the visual impact of a well-styled plant corner is undeniable. "It draws the eye, creates focal points, and adds layers of depth and interest to any room", she notes. "The mix of different plants within decorative pots can transform a bland corner into a lush, vibrant vignette that resonates with personality and style."



So if you're looking for a new way of decorating with plants, Nina recommends taking a note from these celebrities and giving your empty living room corner a lively touch.

Indoor plant corners can elongate a space

We find that adorning indoor spaces with beautiful houseplants is an easy way to balance a room and interior designer Elana Mendelson agrees. "They introduce a natural, organic aesthetic and shape," she says. "Providing interest, depth, beauty, and life to small corners without being too bulky or overwhelming."



Lindsey Scherr Burgess, the founder of Green Wallscapes, commonly uses plants to infuse life into living spaces and explains that they perfectly pull focus without adding too much visual stimulation. "The plant featured in Nate Berkus’ post is much taller than the other furniture in the shot, meaning it draws the eye up and elongates the room," she notes. "On the other hand, Benny Blanco’s space uses different levels, shapes, and pots to create texture next to the white walls."

If you want to recreate this look, Lindsey recommends considering height, width, and color. "This includes furniture and plant pots," she says. "For instance, a side table can give your plant more height or a broad pot filled with greenery adds more drama."

While outlining your indoor plant arrangement ideas, Nina recommends incorporating accessories like plant stands, macramé hangers, and decorative rocks or pebbles to enhance the aesthetic. "Also add personal items like a cozy chair, a small side table, or artwork," she says. "This will make the corner a true reflection of your style and a space where you’d love to relax."

What houseplants to use for dramatic indoor plant corners?

When designing dramatic indoor plant corners, it's important to choose plants that thrive indoors. Plant expert Paris Lalicata recommends using large, statement plants that immediately draw the eye to the corner like tall, floor-standing plants including fiddle leaf figs, bird of paradise, olive trees, dracaena, or palms.

"You can also opt for plants with unique foliage that have striking shapes including the monstera, or a weeping tree like the ficus ali," she notes. "These tall, visually intriguing plants can help to add vertical interest to a dramatic corner."



Nina tells us that she also commonly uses low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening, including trailing pothos, waxy ZZ plants, and elegant peace lilies.

To make your plant corner pop, Paris encourages regular plant upkeep so they always look their best and if your corner is particularly dim, she recommends adding indoor grow lights. Not only will they keep your plant healthy but they also spotlight your plants, adding to the dramatism.

Whether you choose one large plant like Nate, load up the corner with a variety of grows like Benny, or even opt for the Kris Jenner plant pedestal trick, this live decor trend is one that'll work with any space. So if you feel like your living room corner is bland and empty, perhaps all it's missing is a stunning plant to bring it back to life.

