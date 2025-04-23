6 Cut Flower Trends That Will Bring Lushness, Life, and a Little Bit of Luxe to Your Interiors in 2025

There's no simpler way to decorate your home than with a vase of flowers. While it might not seem as though flower trends garner as much attention as other, ever-changing design styles, florists will tell you otherwise.

Most of us consider flowers to be timeless, and they are, but keeping up with popular arrangement methods or seasonal blooms keeps your space feeling current, beyond design details alone.

Then there's the added fact that flowers are becoming increasingly intertwined with our interior design trends, too. Finding the perfect floral that speaks to your style and personality is the secret to curating a space that feels distinctly yours. If roses and carnations feel too traditional, it may be time to look beyond your regular supermarket selection. Pair something more sculptural with the latest pattern or paint color, and you'll have a space that looks carefully curated.

So what is 2025 bringing to the table in terms of flower trends? "This year's floral mood is about embracing seasonality, but pushing it somewhere new — richer, bolder, and more immersive," says florist Lucy Vail. "Whether it’s a sculptural ranunculus bouquet in spring or a tomato-laced tablescape in July, florals this year are about storytelling and transformation."

Feeling inspired? Here are six on-trend flowers that will bring the perfect finishing touch to your space.

1. Blossoming branches

Elegant and simple, blossom is abundance in spring. (Image credit: School of Sustainable Floristry / Cissy Bullock)

No season offers beautiful blooms quite like spring. If you want to imbue your space with a natural and rustic flower trend perfect for this time of year, florists and designers favor blossom in abundance. Laden branches can be foraged from your garden or local park, and offer an elegant way to dress a vase.

"Sculptural and fleeting, blossoms make a dramatic statement in entryways, arches, or large-scale installations," says Lucy Vail, founder of Lucy Vail Floristry. "They’re my favorite for creating an immersive, dreamy atmosphere."

Decorating with flowers in 2025 is all about harnessing a wild, freshly picked look that feels effortless and imperfect, so don't overthink when styling blossom. Cissy Bullock, florist at The School of Sustainable Floristry, says any type of blossoming branch will do.

"You just want to make sure that you cut when the blossom is in fat buds, rather than in full flower," she says. "Magnolia, cherry, and apple blossom are on the cusp of flowering right now, with fragrant lilac coming in late April or early May. "

Lucy Vail Florist Lucy Vail Floristry is an award-winning floral design studio specializing in bespoke immersive installations for luxury events globally. Innovation is at the heart of their creations - from the sustainable practices they champion at every touchpoint to their belief that no two designs should ever be the same.

2. Anemones

An array of colorful anemones promise to brighten up your home. (Image credit: Flower Council of Holland)

Flowers that feel joyous and jubilant are also a key flower trend for 2025. Think less artfully curated Ikebana arrangements and more full, colorful, overflowing displays.

Anemones, with their delicate petals and poppy-like blooms, are perfect for this. They're hardier than poppies, too, making them one of the best flowers for cut floral arrangements.

Available in an array of bright shades, anemones are at their most visually striking when bunched together with some fresh foliage for a cottagecore-like look. "They're a great choice for bridal bouquets and are often used in bud vase arrangements for tablescapes," says Hannah Bryce, florist and co-founder of Minnow and Wolf. "Look out for pastel and white tones with a black eye or center. The flowers last for up to ten days in a vase and appear to keep growing with their long neck and ruffled collars."

3. Ranunculus

This year, florists are favoring full blooms that are simple to style. (Image credit: FunnyHowFlowersDoThat.co.uk.)

Arranging flowers like a pro isn't the focus for 2025. Instead, it's about choosing blooms that are visually arresting enough to do all the talking on their own, no frills needed.

Ranunculus, with their cup-shaped heads and tightly bound petals, epitomize just that. Lucy calls them the "queens of quiet luxury — all ruffles and elegance".

She particularly likes the butterfly variety for its lightness and glow. "We are seeing them everywhere at the moment because they can be sourced in the perfect butter yellow that is so on-trend this season," she adds. "We use them to add refinement to spring designs, especially in bouquets or mono-bloom moments."

"Like a paper flower, with many fragile layers, ranunculus are the flower of early spring," adds Cissy. "Lasting for up to two weeks in the vase, they come in beautiful feminine pink tones through to edgier mottled burgundy brown, perfectly aligned with Pantone’s color of the year, Mocha Mousse."

Cissy Bullock Florist Cissy is the driving force behind The School of Sustainable Floristry and serves as the lead instructor. She's also the founder and creative director of Wildstems, a season-led wedding and event floral studio. Cissy's journey into floristry began following a decade of living and working in Asia. She returned to the UK in 2015 with an inexplicable, but impossible-to-ignore, urge to be connected to the earth and the seasons.

4. Tulips

Choose double tulips, or a variety with frilly petals, for a fuller look. (Image credit: School of Sustainable Floristry / Cissy Bullock)

Is there any flower more synonymous with spring than the tulip? These seasonal blooms are so easy to get hold of, plus they're on the cheaper end of the scale, too. This year, florists and designers are gravitating towards fuller varieties like double-headed tulips (with twice the number of petals) or those with delicate frilly edges.

"We love the fringed parakeet and peony tulips varieties," says Interflora's in-house florist, Vicky Salmon, who also has some words of advice when taking care of tulips in a vase. "Our top tip is to place them in a short vessel with a wider neck so your tulips have room to move around since they can grow up to 10cm in the vase."

Cissy stresses the importance of heritage tulip varieties, as opposed to your bog-standard supermarket bunch, for a more striking arrangement. "Like something out of a Dutch still life painting, they come in elegant and unusual tones with striations of color, full of ruffles, frills, and layers," she explains. "Arranged loosely, their stems start to become wayward full of movement and interest."

5. Snakeshead Fritillary

These distinctive flowers are so unique that they don't need dressing up in an arrangement. (Image credit: The School of Sustainable Floristry / Cissy Bullock)

Styling vases with a single stem is a big flower trend right now. This time of year, Snakeshead Fritillary flowers can be so impactful, and they don't need anything added to make an impression. These distinctive flowers have bell-shaped blooms with a chequered pattern that looks truly whimsical — like something straight out of Alice in Wonderland.

"For 2025, it finally seems as though they are getting their moment in the spotlight," says Lucy. "The epitome of spring grace with their delicate bell-shaped heads and architectural stems, we love them for their unique chequered patterned petals."

"Often the most impactful designs are three diminutive stems in a beautiful vase," adds Cissy. "The checkerboard pattern on the petals is nature at its most mathematically perfect and I can guarantee more people will comment on these three stems in a simple bud vase than money spent on a bunch of generic shop-bought flowers."

6. Peonies

Peonies are a more contemporary alternative to traditional roses. (Image credit: Interflora)

Peonies are one of the best cut flowers for a spring scent. "Their romantic, layered blooms and wide color range, from creamy whites to deep burgundy, make them incredibly versatile and impactful in spring styling," says Monique Kemperman from the Flower Council of Holland.

You've probably seen this flower all over your Instagram feed, styled in baskets for a Farmhouse look or in big bouquets for a pretty-in-pink bridal theme. The perfectly round buds make a great contemporary alternative to roses, too, lending themselves well to a minimalist look inside the home.

Part of their beauty lies in their ephemeral nature. "Peonies are in season for a very short time, typically April to June, which only adds to their illustrious allure," says Lucy. "In terms of styling, peonies look dreamy arranged with garden flowers but are also more than capable of holding their own. Opt for a mono vaseful and it will look like you missed your calling as an interior designer."

FAQs

What's the Most Modern Way of Arranging Flowers?

For a long time, flower-arranging trends were all about artful, flamboyant displays that manipulated stems into striking architectural shapes. In recent years, however, we've seen a return to fuller, 'no-frills', styling that cuts the fuss and feels effortless, allowing the flowers to sing in their natural form.

"Modern florists are embracing nature’s imperfections creating arrangements that mimic the way flowers grow in the wild," explains Monique. "Picture flowing silhouettes, natural materials, and a palette of soft pastels and earthy neutrals. Displayed in organically shaped vases or handmade vessels, these arrangements bring a sense of serenity and authenticity to any space."

Monique also notes the growing popularity of single-flower or single-color arrangements "for their high visual impact, offering elegance and simplicity".

It's a sentiment that's also shared by Lucy. "Whether it’s all ivory, citrus tones, or rich claret, going tonal creates a bold, high-impact look," she adds. "These block palettes feel modern and elevated — especially when layered with varied textures."

On the flip side, Lucy notes that flower trends are getting bolder and more experimental in certain ways, especially around the dining table. "Think immersive tablescapes, unexpected elements, and unconventional materials," she says.



Keeping up with the latest flower trends will ensure your space feels chic, but nothing can detract from the raw beauty of flowers, whether you choose to follow trends or not.

However you decide to decorate, fresh blooms will always add an elegant touch to your space, imbuing your home with color and joy throughout all the seasons.