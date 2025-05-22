I Went to the Chelsea Flower Show and Picked Up on These 8 Big Trends That Everyone Should Be Using to Design Their Gardens

Known to be one of the most celebrated events in London, I was elated to be in attendance at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show. Hosted at the sprawling Royal Hospital Chelsea Grounds, this occasion marks the trends that take stage at the show and soon trickle into style-led gardens everywhere.

Since it's a who's who in the world of garden design, I made it my mission to speak to as many tastemakers as I could. And the result? A list of garden trends and outdoor furniture styles emerging in 2025 that are worth taking inspiration from.

I won't tease any longer, but before we get into the stunning concepts set to redefine garden style, take it from me and visit for yourself — tickets are still on sale from the likes of AXS, and the show is open the rest of the week. It's a gorgeous display with flowers, plants, and furniture that'll live in your head rent-free for weeks to come.

1. Sensory Water Features

Image 1 of 2 Water features that lull with sound were a hit. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Sensory gardens were a major trend at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. And while gardens with vibrance in color, textural intrigue, and fragrant flowers have been in fashion for some time now, the sensory focus that had a monopoly on exhibits this year was water.

From simple water fountains to over-the-top percolating waterfall displays, I found this theme following me at every turn. And it's not just about the look of water features, but more so about the sound.

The calming trickle of water lends a sense of tranquility to even the most central-city gardens. This almost hypnotic sound waves worry away with every drip while also offering a sleek decorative statement that tells a tale of style at first sound.

2. Furniture that Blurs the Lines

Stylish garden furniture that won't look out of place in your living room is the move. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

In terms of outdoor furniture trends, a quality that repeated itself over multiple exhibits is the versatility of al fresco furniture for indoor use. Instead of going simple with garden furniture, the idea is to decorate with stylish pieces that look like they were made for a living room — and can be used in it too.

Laura Cranston, one of the team behind the luxury furniture brand Nth Degree, which was exhibiting at the show, tells me that this trend helps you make the most of your outdoor furniture even when your garden is too cold or too warm to live in. "Instead of selecting furniture that's purely of use in a garden, we're now seeing a trend of indoor/outdoor furniture that delivers on style," she says.

"That way, you can leave your garden furniture outdoors in the summer and spring, and slowly shift it into your home as winter approaches. But here's where the look of your furniture factors in."

3. Sculptural Focal Points

Image 1 of 2 Bold and beautiful sculptural features for a garden museum with bragging rights. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Some of my favorite features from this year's Chelsea Flower Show were the garden sculptures. A beautifully molded bust and an intricately etched sculpture are commonly regarded as luxe decorative additions within the walls of your home, and what's to say the same is not true when edged outdoors?

"I do a lot of work with stone and marble, and I find that it hosts a sense of timelessness in any garden," says British sculptor Paul Vanstone. "In a way, each piece has a story to tell, and gardens deserve their own art just as much as living rooms do."

And whether you prefer minimalist spaces or maximalist gardens that constantly serve, Paul points out that decorating with sculpture can cater to every taste. "It's on an odd cusp between the two extremes of design, which makes it incredibly easy to include and style, too," he adds.

4. Gardens that Give Back

A garden that returns your efforts with foliage and food is ideal. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Cuprinol and fellow garden enthusiast, tells me that mindless planting is no longer in vogue. "Right now, it's all about growing gardens that give back," she says.

"In place of gardens that are planted simply for the sake of taking up pasture, landscape designers have shifted their focus to aligning outdoor spaces with the needs of each home. Whether that's planting flowers to cut, growing vegetables to eat, or clever crops to cool."

So, depending on what you seek from your backyard, there are plenty of things you can do to help your garden return a reward for your efforts. Plus, this allows for an intentional space that truly sparks joy.

5. Timeless Wood for Organic Decorative Accents

Wood is always a timeless trend for the garden. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

At this year's show, my eyes and my camera roll caught sight of plenty of elegant garden furniture. But in a sea of exhibits, there was one classic material that stood out at almost every corner — wood. Although there were showcases styling metal chairs and acrylic side stools, wood was definitely the winning material by a long shot.

"I believe that it's important to think very carefully about materials," says Lorna Ross, marketing director at Angus Ross. "For far too long, outdoor furniture has been made from imported materials that lack provenance. Not to mention the unfortunate use of plastic to elevate an outdoor nook."

Lorna goes on to say that the reason we're returning to wood for outdoor furniture is because it's organic, it feels natural and blends with ease. "We make furniture out of solid oak, a Scottish native wood that ages beautifully with time. And contrary to popular belief, wood doesn't have to be boring," she adds.

So if your worry has been that wood furniture pales in comparison to other materials, perhaps you're looking in the wrong place.

6. Adaptive Planting Schemes

Intentional planting that is tuned to your environment is a trend worth taking home. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

"Adaptive planting schemes are a trend we're seeing that holds actual importance to the environment while also beautifying backyards," says Marianne. Similar to naturalistic planting and native lawns, adaptive planting schemes involve thoroughly intentional gardening that comes across as effortless.

"The environment around us has changed so much over the years, and so it only makes sense that the way we garden evolves along with it," she adds. "Adaptive planting involves selecting plants that fit the climate in your city and can help nourish the environment in a very natural way."

So, before you get to planting an exotic orchid or introducing ornamental grass that is not compatible with your local climate, she recommends doing a little study to host a garden that's forever flourishing.

7. Color Palettes that Bring the Drama

Image 1 of 2 Bright magentas, smokey purples, and even gothic black foliage will result in a garden with depth (and style). (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

A color expert in her own right, Marianne also points out a color trend looming amid the garden of blossoms decorating the venue. "This year, it's all about bringing in smokey colors with flowers and pops of bold foliage where possible," she says.

And as far as my eye can see, I notice that deeper, more dramatic colors seem to have taken centre-stage at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. For instance, the classic pastel roses at the David Austin Roses display are beautiful, but the vibrant yellows and maroons are show-stopping.

Instead of planting flowers with subtle color palettes, channel the energy from the show by opting for colorful shrubs and florals that bring their own style.

8. Greenhouses That Entertain

Image 1 of 3 A touch of styling will take your greenhouse from plant home to social hub. (Image credit: Pierre Frey) (Image credit: Pierre Frey) (Image credit: Gabriel Ash)

Last but certainly not least, a theme threading across the Chelsea Flower Show was the concept of greenhouses that entertain. Iain Cumming, production manager at Gabriel Ash, says that partaking in this garden trend is a great way to utilize your greenhouse for more than just planting.

"We're seeing a lot of people using their greenhouses as a two-fold space that works towards housing plants, while also doubling as a social hub," he says. "Besides its primary use, with the right design, you can easily transform a slice of your greenhouse into a space that entertains."

Whether it's enjoying a cup of coffee all your own or connecting with friends over a spring brunch, greenhouses are the new al fresco hosting spot for memories set against a background of verdure.

I came away from this year's Chelsea Flower Show having met incredible artists in their own fields, with a trove of trends to keep an eye out for, and plenty of inspiration, too. If you ask me, this celebrated event is not one to miss.

And although it was my first time at the event, I can say for certain that it definitely won't be my last.