I Spoke to the Garden Designer Behind This 5-Star Stand at the Chelsea Flower Show and Here's What I Learned
Tips from a five-star landscape designer to bring home some of the magic on display at the show
In the world of garden design, there are but a few events that truly bring together the crème de la crème of the industry. And at these top-tier exhibitions, you'll go in expecting to be wowed and often exit with more inspiration than you know what to do with.
That's exactly how I'd sum up my experience at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. And while my excitement was leading me in a million directions, there was one stand-out exhibit that I frequented twice in one day, and it happened to be the creative canvas of Nth Degree.
Marking their debut at the show, this luxury garden furniture brand managed to hush the chatter and lull with design amidst a crowded ground buzzing with noise. So I decided to chat with the garden designer behind the space. As this admittedly central exhibit managed to calm my overstimulated senses, I can only imagine the wonders it could do in a private home garden.
So here's what I learnt about designing an outdoor oasis that delivers on style and ambiance.
In Conversation With Max Parker-Smith
Nth Degree landed a five-star trade stand award on their first go, and garden designer Max Parker-Smith tells me that this year's showcase was all about using nature to complement the quality and aesthetic of the furniture.
"It's clear that the various collections by Nth Degree have a contemporary finish with a nod to traditional furniture design, which gave me the idea to create a modern-day courtyard," he says. "This was achieved by using a monochromatic color palette and a reduced range of material consisting mainly of sawn limestone from Quorn Stone."
Max goes on to explain that his hope for the layout of the space was to offer those in attendance a vision for the versatility of Nth Degree's furniture, be it in a formal outdoor dining terrace or a more relaxed lounging setting nestled within planting.
Max Parker-Smith is the founder of Maximillian Design and a professional garden designer. Max combines full and luscious planting with a strong clean sense of design that is tailored to sit comfortably within its surroundings. The aspirations of each client enables every design to have a distinct and exciting outcome.
When it comes to designing a modern garden, Max tells me that it's essential to understand the co-dependent relationship between furniture and foliage.
"Outdoor furniture, of course, should be sympathetic to the garden in which it is being housed," he says. "The correct furniture can easily enhance a design, even if it's just a loaning chair positioned in the sunny part of the garden.
"Having furniture suddenly creates a moment and a destination for the user to engage with. After all, a dining terrace isn't a place to feast and entertain until furniture is there."
In keeping up with garden trends, Nth Degree's slice of design managed to stand out in a sea of other beautiful activations. And Max tells me that the magic in their space can be owed to straying away from an overarching palette.
"This year's Chelsea Flower Show saw a lot of cool and calm colored planting schemes, but the Nth Degree planting didn't quite follow this trend," he says. "Instead, the borders were filled with a matrix of zingy acid green euphorbia ceratocarpa, vibrant cirsium rivulare or Trevor's Blue Wonder, and iris sibirica. This created a welcome impact on Main Avenue."
If this collage of plants has inspired you, I recommend treating your garden to this bright euphorbia and cirsium rivulare from Crocus. Plus, some iris sibirica from Sarah Raven for a flourish of apricot-colored blooms.
And if it's furniture inspiration from the brand that you're after, then I must highlight these stunning pieces.
Letting the beauty of teak speak for itself, this chair's clean lines and open frame allow air and light through easily for a more spacious feel, which is particularly ideal if you're looking for ways to make a small garden look bigger. The deep seat and wide armrests cater for comfort, while the high-performance fabric and quick-dry foam cushions allow it to stand up to the elements.
This functional yet statement piece is crafted from premium quality white travertine with a unique honeycomb texture, meaning that no two pieces will be the same. As part of a modular set, you can combine and nest tables of varying heights for further dimension and flexibility, or have the piece as a stunning standalone.
This sun lounger is perfect for a minimalist aesthetic and is designed for year-round outdoor (or indoor) use. Handcrafted with solid grade A Brazilian FSC Teak treated with a wood wax/oil and brushed to enhance the natural wood color and the cushion covers are upholstered in an outdoor acrylic fabric. Vacay vibes here we come.
Regardless of whether you're designing a small garden or a sprawling backyard, Max tells me that there are three factors that are essential to consider.
"Firstly, practicality is key. It's best to design a garden that is manageable and serves your needs, while also catering to everything else that lives in the garden," he notes. "Next, you should factor in your soil type, as this means everything and will determine how to treat it and what should be planted in it."
And third of all, he mentions the garden setting. "It's important to curate a garden that is sympathetic to the spirit of the surrounding environment," he adds.
So, whether you're looking to manifest your dreams of a maximalist garden or you'd like to make your planting feel more minimalistic, the only way to nail an aesthetic that lasts is to lay a strong foundation for the future of the space.
With this in mind, you might also be interested in our feature on how to create a more climate-resilient garden, which explains the three key ways to do this for a space that thrives year-round.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
This Anthropologie Collab Gives Florals a Fresh New Look for Spring
It takes an actual artist to make spring florals feel like more than a seasonal checkbox. Luckily, Anthropologie tapped one
-
I'm Convinced Every Garden Should Have a Sculpture — Here's How to Design the Right One Into Your Space
Nothing brings a more romantic, dramatic, and elegant feel to your garden design than a well-placed garden sculpture — but as designers explain, there's an art to it
-
People Are Using Children's Hangers to Organize Their Own Closets for a Surprising Reason — It Makes Clothes Storage So Much More Aesthetic
The need of the hour in any small wardrobe or even just a cohesively aesthetic one is children's hangers. TikTok inspired me, and now it's my turn to introduce it to you
-
7 Tips to Imbue the Scandi Philosophy of Miljövänlighet Into Your Home — From Design to Decluttering and Beyond
Pronounced me-lyo-van-lig-yhet, this concept of environmental friendliness will make your home look beautiful and feel natural
-
I Tried the 'Floor Decluttering Method' and It Changed the Way I View My Home's Clutter for Good
If you don't have the freedom of space to roam without tripping over clutter, this is the organizational process you need to try
-
Every Small Home Needs an Organized 'Everything Closet' — Here’s Why
A catch-all closet for the random items in your home, even this versatile storage space hosts a set of rules to be governed by
-
5 Feng Shui Closet Rules You Should Apply to Your Wardrobe
These closet Feng Shui ideas are making our best-dressed list for improving the energy in this all-important space
-
These 5 Linen Closet Organization Mistakes Are Costing You Space and Losing You Time
Survey your linen closet for any of these five common organization mistakes. And if you're guilty of even one of these faux pas, reorganization is a must.
-
5 Things Minimalists Never Have in Their Gardens — For Simpler, More Streamlined Outdoor Spaces
Turn your straggly garden into a sophisticated outdoor setting by steering clear of this list of items that minimalists would never go near
-
How to Pack a Backpack for Travel — 6 Tips for Short Trips that Call for a Stylish Wardrobe
Luggage restrictions shouldn't hold you back from holidaying without limits. And with these six clever tips from the experts, you won't have to sacrifice your style