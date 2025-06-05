I Spoke to the Garden Designer Behind This 5-Star Stand at the Chelsea Flower Show and Here's What I Learned

In the world of garden design, there are but a few events that truly bring together the crème de la crème of the industry. And at these top-tier exhibitions, you'll go in expecting to be wowed and often exit with more inspiration than you know what to do with.

That's exactly how I'd sum up my experience at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. And while my excitement was leading me in a million directions, there was one stand-out exhibit that I frequented twice in one day, and it happened to be the creative canvas of Nth Degree.

Marking their debut at the show, this luxury garden furniture brand managed to hush the chatter and lull with design amidst a crowded ground buzzing with noise. So I decided to chat with the garden designer behind the space. As this admittedly central exhibit managed to calm my overstimulated senses, I can only imagine the wonders it could do in a private home garden.

So here's what I learnt about designing an outdoor oasis that delivers on style and ambiance.

In Conversation With Max Parker-Smith

Nth Degree landed a five-star trade stand award on their first go, and garden designer Max Parker-Smith tells me that this year's showcase was all about using nature to complement the quality and aesthetic of the furniture.

"It's clear that the various collections by Nth Degree have a contemporary finish with a nod to traditional furniture design, which gave me the idea to create a modern-day courtyard," he says. "This was achieved by using a monochromatic color palette and a reduced range of material consisting mainly of sawn limestone from Quorn Stone."

Max goes on to explain that his hope for the layout of the space was to offer those in attendance a vision for the versatility of Nth Degree's furniture, be it in a formal outdoor dining terrace or a more relaxed lounging setting nestled within planting.

When it comes to designing a modern garden, Max tells me that it's essential to understand the co-dependent relationship between furniture and foliage.

"Outdoor furniture, of course, should be sympathetic to the garden in which it is being housed," he says. "The correct furniture can easily enhance a design, even if it's just a loaning chair positioned in the sunny part of the garden.

"Having furniture suddenly creates a moment and a destination for the user to engage with. After all, a dining terrace isn't a place to feast and entertain until furniture is there."

In keeping up with garden trends, Nth Degree's slice of design managed to stand out in a sea of other beautiful activations. And Max tells me that the magic in their space can be owed to straying away from an overarching palette.

"This year's Chelsea Flower Show saw a lot of cool and calm colored planting schemes, but the Nth Degree planting didn't quite follow this trend," he says. "Instead, the borders were filled with a matrix of zingy acid green euphorbia ceratocarpa, vibrant cirsium rivulare or Trevor's Blue Wonder, and iris sibirica. This created a welcome impact on Main Avenue."

If this collage of plants has inspired you, I recommend treating your garden to this bright euphorbia and cirsium rivulare from Crocus. Plus, some iris sibirica from Sarah Raven for a flourish of apricot-colored blooms.

And if it's furniture inspiration from the brand that you're after, then I must highlight these stunning pieces.

Regardless of whether you're designing a small garden or a sprawling backyard, Max tells me that there are three factors that are essential to consider.

"Firstly, practicality is key. It's best to design a garden that is manageable and serves your needs, while also catering to everything else that lives in the garden," he notes. "Next, you should factor in your soil type, as this means everything and will determine how to treat it and what should be planted in it."

And third of all, he mentions the garden setting. "It's important to curate a garden that is sympathetic to the spirit of the surrounding environment," he adds.

So, whether you're looking to manifest your dreams of a maximalist garden or you'd like to make your planting feel more minimalistic, the only way to nail an aesthetic that lasts is to lay a strong foundation for the future of the space.



With this in mind, you might also be interested in our feature on how to create a more climate-resilient garden, which explains the three key ways to do this for a space that thrives year-round.