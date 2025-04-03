The Biggest Outdoor Furniture Trends for 2025 Embrace the Natural World, White Lotus, and a Touch of Whimsy
Sofas as plush as your living room’s, tables fit for a five-star resort, and materials straight from nature — here’s how outdoor living is evolving this year
If there’s one unifying theme in the best outdoor furniture designs for 2025, it’s harmony — between indoors and outdoors, between design and nature, between form and function.
Outdoor spaces are no longer siloed extensions of the home; they are the home, designed with the same comfort, intention, and stylistic sensibilities as any indoor room.
But there isn’t just one defining shift — there are five. Ahead, I'm sharing the biggest outdoor furniture trends shaping the year ahead. Take note.
1. The Indoor-Outdoor Blur
Outdoor furniture is no longer designed to look as such. Pieces now have the same level of craftsmanship, materiality, and comfort as indoor furniture — an ironclad case to toss those generic patio sets for good.
“The distinction between indoor and outdoor living is becoming increasingly blurred,” says Nicolò Fanzago, head of product development at Arper. “The two are more connected than ever, even creating ‘mid-door’ spaces that can transform depending on the weather or occasion.”
Post-pandemic, post-work-from-home boom, this shift is partly a reflection of how we live now. “The activities that take place outdoors have expanded — it’s no longer just for relaxation and socializing, but also for working, collaborating, and studying,” Nicolò continues.
Jennifer Nield, VP of lifestyle at MillerKnoll on behalf of Herman Miller, points to materials like cast-glass tabletops, which once felt exclusive to interiors. “They not only deliver beautiful color and depth, but can also work in a variety of settings, whether that be the patio, sunroom, or kitchen.”
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
If it wouldn’t look out of place in your living room, it’s perfect for outside, too.
2. Tropical Luxury
The White Lotus effect is real. Season three of the hit show, set in Thailand, has ignited a renewed love for tropical luxury — and designers are leaning into the aristocratic antics.
“This summer, we’re embracing the allure of a five-star island retreat — lush greenery, organic textures, and playful yet sophisticated accents,” says Patricia Kittredge, SVP of innovation at Lumens. "From oversized palm leaf motifs to extravagantly woven chairs, the vibe is equal parts escapist and indulgent. Think The White Lotus with an extremely lax checkout policy."
Materials are taking cues from the golden age of travel — high-gloss bamboo nods to vintage yacht decks and 1960s Miami, while handwoven rattan evokes the raw beauty of a nature-filled, far-flung escape. Whether it’s the Amalfi Coast or a tropical hideaway in Thailand, the destination is up to you.
3. Comfort Capital
If your outdoor furniture doesn’t feel as plush as your indoor sofa, it’s already outdated. Comfort is now the defining factor in outdoor seating, with softness, modularity, and ergonomics leading the way.
“The need for comfort, for effortless entertaining, and for relaxation is driving design this season,” says Paula Cossarini, senior product manager at Article. Consumers have grown sick of sacrificing their usual niceties — they're after "indoor quality" in every outdoor piece.
Gifty Walker, director of merchandising at Joybird, notes the trend toward championing cozy upholstery, shifting away from cold, uninviting aluminums. Blu Dot echoes this, adding: “Creating a true living setting outdoors that matches the comfort you expect of indoors” is the new standard.
That means no more stiff, unwelcoming patio furniture — every seat now needs to be a lounge seat.
4. Biophilic Design
Nature isn’t just influencing outdoor design — it is the design. The rise of biophilic design is bringing in raw, organic materials that not only complement the surrounding landscape but mirror it, too.
“The search for a connection with nature, maximum exposure to natural light, natural and textured materials and colors, the presence of plants and vegetation, and products with organic and inviting shapes are increasingly needs that people no longer want to do without,” says Arper's Nicolò Fanzago.
Eucalyptus and teak patio furniture — with their visibly natural, grained surfaces — are at the fore. “[These woods] reign supreme when it comes to outdoor,” says Gifty Walker from Joybird. A bonus is that many of these woods from Joybird and other quality outdoor brands is that they're FSC-certified, "meaning the product is made from materials that come from responsibly managed forests."
So it's not just about aesthetics — the biophilic shift is about aligning with nature’s rhythms for wellness, sustainability, and a more holistic approach to design.
5. A Walk on the Whimsical Side
One could argue that "whimsy" is an outlier, but given the rise of ‘Playfulism’ indoors, it tracks that the trend is spilling outside.
“When it comes to outdoor furniture, we’re seeing our customers embrace playful shapes and vibrant colors to create lively spaces,” says Jennifer on behalf of Herman Miller. “The focus is on bold, whimsical pieces that infuse joy into outdoor areas. We find that people are willing to be a bit more adventurous with outdoor furnishings!”
Take, for instance, the Girard Flower Table, originally designed by Alexander Girard in 1977. “It captures this feeling beautifully,” Jennifer muses. Sophisticated enough to impress, but fun enough to transport you elsewhere.
And whimsy doesn’t always mean bright and bold. For minimalists, the team at Blu Dot is seeing the trend manifest in deeper, richer hues like dark olive, deep greens, tomato reds, and terracottas — moodier, still color-filled takes on traditional summer palettes.
Anthony Barzilay-Freund, editorial director of 1stDibs, is seeing whimsy emerge in more storied, romantic ways. “Antique garden benches and sculptural elements that feel plucked from a fairytale are on the rise,” he says. “They can be a focal point on a sun-drenched terrace or an inviting spot to rest in a shaded glen.”
Whimsy in spirit — however that manifests for you .
In 2025, backyards are now realized destinations. Elevate yours without overspending — explore our curated selection of the best outdoor furniture sales to shop now.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Newgarden Is the Charming Décor Brand that Just Landed in the UK, Intending to Light up Your Garden for Vibey Alfresco Hosting
With chic lights that work wonders both within and beyond the walls of your home, Newgarden has you sorted for every occasion, regardless of location.
By Sponsored Published
-
Before You Splurge on Expensive Built-Ins, Consider This Designer-Loved Mini Shelf Trend That "Elevates the Ordinary"
Be it a bedside, bathroom, or bar these mini shelves offer a stylish solution for any area that needs a little extra room for all your favorite things
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The "One Amazing Thing" Theory Could Just Be the Secret to Making Your Decorating Budget Go Further (While Making More Impact)
What if we told you designers had found a way to control a project's spend even while elevating the final result? This new trend does just that
By Pip Rich Published
-
Carpets Used to Give Me the Ick, but This Bold New Style Makes Me Think They're the Next 70s Design Detail Due for a Revival
I've always had visions of ripping up wall-to-wall carpets, but now I'm thinking about actually installing them — what gives?
By Emma Breislin Published
-
This 'Modern Breeze Block' Trend Is Everywhere Right Now — From Kitchen Islands to Room Dividers
I've spotted this V-shaped breeze block popping up as the cool finish in kitchens, living rooms, and even bathrooms right now. Here's what you need to know
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
70s Color Palettes That Work for 2025 — 4 Designer-Approved Color 'Recipes' That Feel Modern Enough for Homes Today
It's time to bring out your paisley print and disco shoes — the golden yellows, olive greens, and deep purples of 70s color palettes are making a comeback
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This 400-Year-Old Pattern Is the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Using to Bring 'Rhythm' to Their Projects
Whether you'd describe yourself as a maximalist or someone who loves a traditional interior, this centuries-old fabric is making an undeniable style revival
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Bedroom Colors That Have Gone Out of Style in 2025 — Plus the Shades Designers Are Using Instead
Looking to redecorate your bedroom this year? Steer clear of these outdated hues if you want a fresh, contemporary-looking space
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Why Everyone's Going 'Long and Low' With Their Furniture — The Trend Creates a "Beautiful, Calm Dialogue of Shared Planes"
Whether through cabinetry, bench seats, or sectionals, long and low furniture marries form and function
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The End of 'Quiet' Interiors? Loud Luxury Is the Trend Redefining Modern Opulence
The cultural pendulum is swinging. This time, bold, drama-filled, luxury interiors are taking center stage
By Devin Toolen Published