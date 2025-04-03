The Biggest Outdoor Furniture Trends for 2025 Embrace the Natural World, White Lotus, and a Touch of Whimsy

If there’s one unifying theme in the best outdoor furniture designs for 2025, it’s harmony — between indoors and outdoors, between design and nature, between form and function.

Outdoor spaces are no longer siloed extensions of the home; they are the home, designed with the same comfort, intention, and stylistic sensibilities as any indoor room.

But there isn’t just one defining shift — there are five. Ahead, I'm sharing the biggest outdoor furniture trends shaping the year ahead. Take note.

1. The Indoor-Outdoor Blur

If it wouldn't make the cut in your living room, why settle for less outside? (Image credit: Gloster)

Outdoor furniture is no longer designed to look as such. Pieces now have the same level of craftsmanship, materiality, and comfort as indoor furniture — an ironclad case to toss those generic patio sets for good.

“The distinction between indoor and outdoor living is becoming increasingly blurred,” says Nicolò Fanzago, head of product development at Arper. “The two are more connected than ever, even creating ‘mid-door’ spaces that can transform depending on the weather or occasion.”

Post-pandemic, post-work-from-home boom, this shift is partly a reflection of how we live now. “The activities that take place outdoors have expanded — it’s no longer just for relaxation and socializing, but also for working, collaborating, and studying,” Nicolò continues.

Jennifer Nield, VP of lifestyle at MillerKnoll on behalf of Herman Miller, points to materials like cast-glass tabletops, which once felt exclusive to interiors. “They not only deliver beautiful color and depth, but can also work in a variety of settings, whether that be the patio, sunroom, or kitchen.”

If it wouldn’t look out of place in your living room, it’s perfect for outside, too.

2. Tropical Luxury

In 2025, backyard furniture design takes cues from our favorite tropical escapes. Bring on the fringe, and bring on the embroidery. Nothing is "too much" when the destination is home. (Image credit: H&M)

The White Lotus effect is real. Season three of the hit show, set in Thailand, has ignited a renewed love for tropical luxury — and designers are leaning into the aristocratic antics.

“This summer, we’re embracing the allure of a five-star island retreat — lush greenery, organic textures, and playful yet sophisticated accents,” says Patricia Kittredge, SVP of innovation at Lumens. "From oversized palm leaf motifs to extravagantly woven chairs, the vibe is equal parts escapist and indulgent. Think The White Lotus with an extremely lax checkout policy."

Materials are taking cues from the golden age of travel — high-gloss bamboo nods to vintage yacht decks and 1960s Miami, while handwoven rattan evokes the raw beauty of a nature-filled, far-flung escape. Whether it’s the Amalfi Coast or a tropical hideaway in Thailand, the destination is up to you.

3. Comfort Capital

Consumers are investing in outdoor furniture that they *actually* want to sit in. (Image credit: Ralik Marco Cappelletti. Design: Arper)

If your outdoor furniture doesn’t feel as plush as your indoor sofa, it’s already outdated. Comfort is now the defining factor in outdoor seating, with softness, modularity, and ergonomics leading the way.

“The need for comfort, for effortless entertaining, and for relaxation is driving design this season,” says Paula Cossarini, senior product manager at Article. Consumers have grown sick of sacrificing their usual niceties — they're after "indoor quality" in every outdoor piece.

Gifty Walker, director of merchandising at Joybird, notes the trend toward championing cozy upholstery, shifting away from cold, uninviting aluminums. Blu Dot echoes this, adding: “Creating a true living setting outdoors that matches the comfort you expect of indoors” is the new standard.

That means no more stiff, unwelcoming patio furniture — every seat now needs to be a lounge seat.

4. Biophilic Design

Organic styles — pieces with the illusion of being unrefined, such as the wooden stool pictured here — are having a moment. (Image credit: Lumens)

Nature isn’t just influencing outdoor design — it is the design. The rise of biophilic design is bringing in raw, organic materials that not only complement the surrounding landscape but mirror it, too.

“The search for a connection with nature, maximum exposure to natural light, natural and textured materials and colors, the presence of plants and vegetation, and products with organic and inviting shapes are increasingly needs that people no longer want to do without,” says Arper's Nicolò Fanzago.

Eucalyptus and teak patio furniture — with their visibly natural, grained surfaces — are at the fore. “[These woods] reign supreme when it comes to outdoor,” says Gifty Walker from Joybird. A bonus is that many of these woods from Joybird and other quality outdoor brands is that they're FSC-certified, "meaning the product is made from materials that come from responsibly managed forests."

So it's not just about aesthetics — the biophilic shift is about aligning with nature’s rhythms for wellness, sustainability, and a more holistic approach to design.

5. A Walk on the Whimsical Side

Whimsical outdoor styles transform everyday spaces into something more surreal — echoing design shifts indoors. (Image credit: Herman Miller)

One could argue that "whimsy" is an outlier, but given the rise of ‘Playfulism’ indoors, it tracks that the trend is spilling outside.

“When it comes to outdoor furniture, we’re seeing our customers embrace playful shapes and vibrant colors to create lively spaces,” says Jennifer on behalf of Herman Miller. “The focus is on bold, whimsical pieces that infuse joy into outdoor areas. We find that people are willing to be a bit more adventurous with outdoor furnishings!”

Take, for instance, the Girard Flower Table, originally designed by Alexander Girard in 1977. “It captures this feeling beautifully,” Jennifer muses. Sophisticated enough to impress, but fun enough to transport you elsewhere.

And whimsy doesn’t always mean bright and bold. For minimalists, the team at Blu Dot is seeing the trend manifest in deeper, richer hues like dark olive, deep greens, tomato reds, and terracottas — moodier, still color-filled takes on traditional summer palettes.

Anthony Barzilay-Freund, editorial director of 1stDibs, is seeing whimsy emerge in more storied, romantic ways. “Antique garden benches and sculptural elements that feel plucked from a fairytale are on the rise,” he says. “They can be a focal point on a sun-drenched terrace or an inviting spot to rest in a shaded glen.”

Whimsy in spirit — however that manifests for you .

