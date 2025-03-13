Our Interiors Editor Doesn’t Think Tropical Palm Motifs Can be Stylish, So I Set Out on a Mission to Prove Her Wrong

Say tropical decor and you immediately picture the 1980s at its worst. Tiki bars: umbrellas in syrupy cocktails, scratchy woven seats, and, inexplicably, musty wall-to-wall carpeting. Back then, people unironically installed thatched bars accented with taxidermy fish. It was a dark time. But thanks to cultural phenomena like The White Lotus whose third season takes place in the lush tropical resorts of Thailand — the idea of bringing island-inspired design into the home is getting a much-needed refresh.

Not everyone is convinced. Among them is Livingetc interiors editor Emma Breislin, who wrote me this quippy note: "I'm sorry to anyone this might offend, but palm print reads souvenir shop to me. Great design is all about nuance and subtlety, but the tacky tropical motif tries too hard. It's overused — it’s become a bad shorthand for indoor-outdoor living — and often looks garish in the home. That said, I never dismiss an interior design trend entirely. You never know when something will come along that changes your mind… so, best of luck, Julia."

Challenge accepted, Emma.

Smac Studio HQ in Paddington, Australia, featuring green walls, mirrored panels, and warm-toned accents.

Muted green walls, sculptural fans, and raw materials strip island decor of its initial kitsch, delivering an organic ease.

(Image credit: Smac Studio)

First, a couple of quick tips: 1) Lose the tiki torches. 2) Drop the faux grass skirts. Elevated tropical design isn’t about themed decor — it’s about tactility. "Earthy, textured materials like rattan, bamboo, linen, and reclaimed wood create a grounded, authentic feel," says one "Island-core" proponent, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Handwoven textiles and stone accents add layers of depth," she adds. Think The White Lotus, (all roads lead back), but through the lens of its recent CB2 collaboration — layered, opulent, and breezy.

"Unlike the vibrant, over-the-top tropical decor of decades past, today’s island-inspired aesthetic leans toward organic luxury," Nina continues. "The goal is to channel the tranquility of a high-end island retreat, not a beachside souvenir shop.” That means leaning into nature-inspired palettes and incorporating objects inspired by the island lifestyle without nosediving into cliché — sculptural driftwood, oversized ceramic vases, shell inlays, and breezy sheer curtains that catch the light.

shelves styled with quirky thrift store finds, a unique shaped mirror and table with palm tree lamp

You're not the only one in vacation mode. Accents above, with their mutually playful edge, prove that novelty and eclecticism still have a place in this trend revival.

(Image credit: Cole LoCurto. Design: Virginia Chamlee)

Exotic vacations are great, but the flipside is that coming home can feel more than a bit banal. “Island-core,” borrowing from the world’s most enviable escapes — the Amalfi Coast, the Hawaiian Islands, a secluded Balinese retreat — offers a transportive antidote to the mundane. If your space is in desperate need of a little escapism, this breezy-meets-bold aesthetic might just be the shake-up you need.

Ahead, six reasons to take in the tropics — even if you're Emma Breislin.

Faux Heliconia Multi Stem 46"
Faux Heliconia Multi Stem 46"

Price: $44.95

If palm leaves feel predictable, heliconia offers a more unexpected alternative — bold, architectural, and a vibrant contrast to neutral ceramics. Note that these highly realistic artificial flowers are priced per stem, so consider purchasing two to three at a time to fill a standard vessel.

Black lotus flower-inspired vase
101 Copenhagen Lotus Vase

Price: $325

This lotus-inspired vase by Kristian Sofus Hansen & Tommy Hyldahl for 101 Copenhagen works in contrast: a series of delicate, layered petals resting on sharp, structured feet. Cast in fiber concrete, it has a raw, sculptural presence, though it’s not entirely waterproof. Dried or faux stems are ideal, but it does include an internal bag for fresh arrangements.

La Joie Natural Multicolor Tufted Rug, 4' x 6'
La Joie Natural Multicolor Tufted Rug

Price: $299

Size: 4' x 6'

A good tropical rug is hard to find — too often, they lean gimmicky. But this one gets it right. A vivid clash of influences, it reimagines the Garden of Eden with references to Kehinde Wiley, Dalí, Frida Kahlo, and Basquiat. Checkered patterns, jungle cats, bold botanicals — it’s eclectic without being chaotic, a grounding force in any space.

Riviera Ottoman
Riviera Ottoman

Price: $749.99, Was: $1,500

Bring a sculptural element to your living space with this twisting reed-based ottoman —  a true labor of love. Each reed is soaked, hand-coiled, fastened, and lacquered to create its sinuous frame, resulting in a mesmerizing organic form. Paired with oatmeal bouclé, this piece softens the sharper tropical elements in this edit.

Ventana Chandelier
Ventana Chandelier

Price: $2,498

"Ventana" means window in Spanish, an apt name for a chandelier that feels open, airy, and light-filled. A multi-tiered cascade of honey-toned wooden beads, it nods to island luxury — rooted in tropical aesthetics but without the heavy-handed nostalgia. It could just as easily sit in the entryway of a luxury resort as it could over a dining table, bringing warmth and depth to the space.

Palma Real Bowls 2-Piece Set
Johanna Ortiz Palma Real Bowls 2-Piece Set

Price: $175

Palm trees aren’t a prerequisite for the "Island-core" look — but if you want to lean in, they certainly help. Designer Johanna Ortiz infuses her signature Hispanic spirit into everything she creates, from fashion to homeware, and these bowls are no exception. Layered over dinner plates, they bring an effortless transportive quality — add a bamboo tray, and suddenly, it’s room service.

So, what does Emma have to say now? "I knew if anyone could make it stylish, it would be you, Julia."

Consider this your sign to finally visit that tropical paradise on your mood board — preferably with The White Lotus x Away collection in tow, channeling the chaos (and impeccable luggage choices) of your favorite fictional aristocrats.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

