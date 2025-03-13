Our Interiors Editor Doesn’t Think Tropical Palm Motifs Can be Stylish, So I Set Out on a Mission to Prove Her Wrong

Say tropical decor and you immediately picture the 1980s at its worst. Tiki bars: umbrellas in syrupy cocktails, scratchy woven seats, and, inexplicably, musty wall-to-wall carpeting. Back then, people unironically installed thatched bars accented with taxidermy fish. It was a dark time. But thanks to cultural phenomena like The White Lotus — whose third season takes place in the lush tropical resorts of Thailand — the idea of bringing island-inspired design into the home is getting a much-needed refresh.

Not everyone is convinced. Among them is Livingetc interiors editor Emma Breislin, who wrote me this quippy note: "I'm sorry to anyone this might offend, but palm print reads souvenir shop to me. Great design is all about nuance and subtlety, but the tacky tropical motif tries too hard. It's overused — it’s become a bad shorthand for indoor-outdoor living — and often looks garish in the home. That said, I never dismiss an interior design trend entirely. You never know when something will come along that changes your mind… so, best of luck, Julia."

Challenge accepted, Emma.

Muted green walls, sculptural fans, and raw materials strip island decor of its initial kitsch, delivering an organic ease. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

First, a couple of quick tips: 1) Lose the tiki torches. 2) Drop the faux grass skirts. Elevated tropical design isn’t about themed decor — it’s about tactility. "Earthy, textured materials like rattan, bamboo, linen, and reclaimed wood create a grounded, authentic feel," says one "Island-core" proponent, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Handwoven textiles and stone accents add layers of depth," she adds. Think The White Lotus, (all roads lead back), but through the lens of its recent CB2 collaboration — layered, opulent, and breezy.

"Unlike the vibrant, over-the-top tropical decor of decades past, today’s island-inspired aesthetic leans toward organic luxury," Nina continues. "The goal is to channel the tranquility of a high-end island retreat, not a beachside souvenir shop.” That means leaning into nature-inspired palettes and incorporating objects inspired by the island lifestyle without nosediving into cliché — sculptural driftwood, oversized ceramic vases, shell inlays, and breezy sheer curtains that catch the light.

You're not the only one in vacation mode. Accents above, with their mutually playful edge, prove that novelty and eclecticism still have a place in this trend revival. (Image credit: Cole LoCurto. Design: Virginia Chamlee)

Exotic vacations are great, but the flipside is that coming home can feel more than a bit banal. “Island-core,” borrowing from the world’s most enviable escapes — the Amalfi Coast, the Hawaiian Islands, a secluded Balinese retreat — offers a transportive antidote to the mundane. If your space is in desperate need of a little escapism, this breezy-meets-bold aesthetic might just be the shake-up you need.

Ahead, six reasons to take in the tropics — even if you're Emma Breislin.

So, what does Emma have to say now? "I knew if anyone could make it stylish, it would be you, Julia."

