CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room
Celebrating the show’s highly anticipated third season in Thailand, the collaboration has all the ingredients for an indulgent escape (sans TSA)
The White Lotus, HBO’s hit satire skewering the ultra-wealthy and the hotel staff forced to endure them, has officially landed in Thailand for its third season. This time, the setting is Villa Jacinta, an eight-room estate on the island of Ko Samui (though, it's one of many). You can stay there yourself — for $2,120 a night in the off-season ($2,703 in peak). But if you’d rather skip the crowds, CB2’s latest collaboration with The White Lotus offers an escape of a different kind.
The CB2 homeware collection channels the show’s latest setting, bringing tropical luxury straight to a locale of your own. Expect mischievous gilded monkeys (a cheeky catch-all for jewelry or keys), palm motifs, and, of course, plenty of lotus imagery: sculpted into candle holders, printed onto plates and cotton pillowcases, and even framing a side-less statement bed (it is a resort-inspired collection, after all).
First Maui, then Sicily, now Thailand — if The White Lotus has taught us anything, it’s that delightful destinations (and equally divine décor) make the best backdrop for the worst behavior. Consider this collection your invitation to indulge — no passport, PTO, or moral compass required.
Price: $14.95
These bone china patterned plates bring a luxury resort feel straight to your table. The gold lotus motif — mirroring the zen emblem of the fictional resort — shimmers against a lush green backdrop, while pink elephants add an extra layer of regal charm. Makes every meal feel like an escape.
Price: $24.95
Choose your player: entwined elephants, a cobra, a crocodile, or a lantern-carrying monkey — each a nod to The White Lotus’s Thailand setting. These linen napkins aren’t just for hors d'oeuvres; they’re cocktail party conversation starters, offering a unique design for every guest while maintaining a cohesive, transportive feel.
Price: $99.95
This sand-cast brass monkey is charming on its own, but its upturned tail and lantern detail make it functional, too — perfect for holding keys, jewelry, or any other small treasures. Handmade by artisans using a natural pitting technique, each piece has its own unique texture, ensuring each are truly one-of-a-kind. A playful, ornate accent for an entryway or dressing table.
Price: $129
Among the many throw pillows in The White Lotus collection, this one stands out for its striking pink-and-green palette, luxe pre-silk weave, and elongated silhouette — a chic, fashion-forward accent for sofas and beds alike. Consider it a hero piece: drop it onto an all-white bedscape, and suddenly, you’re on vacation. Available in down alternative or feather down fill.
Price: $99.95
If one piece embodies the collection’s Thai inspiration, it’s this sculptural brass lotus candle holder. Spa-like and statement-making, try lining a few down the center of a dinner table for a dramatic glow, or let a single piece shine on a console or bedside table. Note that the glossy finish you see here will naturally develop a rich patina over time, making this piece a future heirloom.
Price: $1,999
This vintage-inspired CB2 furniture looks as if it were plucked straight from the grand, tropical lobby of The White Lotus. With its sleek profile, subtle curves, and angled arms, it’s a refined take on classic button tufting — nostalgic, with a modern edge. Despite its elegant silhouette, the deep seat and high-density foam make it perfect for sinking in with a book and a drink. Just add a breeze, and you’re practically there.
Intrepid travelers: The White Lotus x Away gives carry-ons a similarly cinematic spin.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy
Bringing together the best of mid-century and desert modernism, Palm Springs décor is any inherently cool, and totally timeless
By Devin Toolen Published
-
"It's Not Just About Being Loud" — 5 Positive Colors Design Experts Say Give Us All the (Good) Feels
Do you have a room that just feels good to be in? Chances are it's got one of these positive colors in it
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy
Bringing together the best of mid-century and desert modernism, Palm Springs décor is any inherently cool, and totally timeless
By Devin Toolen Published
-
This Fashion Designer's Collab With USM Sees the Design Classic Turned Into a Bed and Armchairs for the First Time
Armando Cabral blends his West African heritage with European craftsmanship in a bold, modular collection for Swiss brand USM
By Julia Demer Published
-
It's Not Just for Pillowcases — This Smooth, Skin-Friendly Silk Comforter From Cozy Earth Is the Ultimate Bedding Upgrade
We may not know exactly what heaven feels like, but 100% Mulberry silk is probably close
By Julia Demer Published
-
Goodbye, Ugly Organizers — This Architectural Utensil Storage Has a Clever Hidden Detail to Stop Your Knives 'Dulling'
"The Base" by Material is a kitchen countertop organizer with a hidden attraction — and after a week together, I can confirm: the feelings are mutual
By Julia Demer Published
-
Velvet, Skirts, and Punchy Patterns — Lulu and Georgia's Spring Collection Oozes Refined Maximalism
From pieces drenched in pattern to furniture softened with skirts, Lulu and Georgia's spring collection is whimsical, yet refined in nature
By Devin Toolen Published
-
On My Wayfair Wishlist — This Mid-Century Style Coffee Table (and It's Almost 50% Off for President's Day)
With its warm wood tones and clean lines, this may just be the missing piece your living room is waiting for
By Devin Toolen Published
-
This Sarah Sherman Samuel Coverlet Is My Favorite On-Sale Find for President's Day
As one of the most important elements of home décor, bedding needs to be top quality and provide the most comfort. This Sarah Sherman Samuel style is just that—and it's on sale this holiday weekend
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Like Jewelry for Your Table, This Artist's Silver-Plated Serveware Is a Sophisticated Take on the Chrome Trend
Combining skillful metalwork with playful geometric design, I haven't been able to stop thinking about Natalia Criado's gemstone-adorned pieces
By Devin Toolen Published