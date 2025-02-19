CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room

Celebrating the show’s highly anticipated third season in Thailand, the collaboration has all the ingredients for an indulgent escape (sans TSA)

CB2 x White Lotus collaboration
Staying at The White Lotus' latest luxury locale will cost you nearly $3,000 a night — though the series' new CB2 collaboration stands as a chic solution.
(Image credit: CB2)
The White Lotus, HBO’s hit satire skewering the ultra-wealthy and the hotel staff forced to endure them, has officially landed in Thailand for its third season. This time, the setting is Villa Jacinta, an eight-room estate on the island of Ko Samui (though, it's one of many). You can stay there yourself — for $2,120 a night in the off-season ($2,703 in peak). But if you’d rather skip the crowds, CB2’s latest collaboration with The White Lotus offers an escape of a different kind.

The CB2 homeware collection channels the show’s latest setting, bringing tropical luxury straight to a locale of your own. Expect mischievous gilded monkeys (a cheeky catch-all for jewelry or keys), palm motifs, and, of course, plenty of lotus imagery: sculpted into candle holders, printed onto plates and cotton pillowcases, and even framing a side-less statement bed (it is a resort-inspired collection, after all).

First Maui, then Sicily, now Thailand — if The White Lotus has taught us anything, it’s that delightful destinations (and equally divine décor) make the best backdrop for the worst behavior. Consider this collection your invitation to indulge — no passport, PTO, or moral compass required.

CB2 x White Lotus

Exotic birds, palm leaves, and lots of lotus flowers offer a taste of Thailand.

(Image credit: CB2)

Elephant Appetizer Plate - the White Lotus
Elephant Appetizer Plate

Price: $14.95

These bone china patterned plates bring a luxury resort feel straight to your table. The gold lotus motif — mirroring the zen emblem of the fictional resort — shimmers against a lush green backdrop, while pink elephants add an extra layer of regal charm. Makes every meal feel like an escape.

Embroidered Cocktail Napkins Set of 4 - the White Lotus
Embroidered Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4

Price: $24.95

Choose your player: entwined elephants, a cobra, a crocodile, or a lantern-carrying monkey — each a nod to The White Lotus’s Thailand setting. These linen napkins aren’t just for hors d'oeuvres; they’re cocktail party conversation starters, offering a unique design for every guest while maintaining a cohesive, transportive feel.

Cast Brass Monkey - the White Lotus
Cast Brass Monkey

Price: $99.95

This sand-cast brass monkey is charming on its own, but its upturned tail and lantern detail make it functional, too — perfect for holding keys, jewelry, or any other small treasures. Handmade by artisans using a natural pitting technique, each piece has its own unique texture, ensuring each are truly one-of-a-kind. A playful, ornate accent for an entryway or dressing table.

Entwined Elephants Pillow With Down Alternative Insert 48
Entwined Elephants Pillow W/ Down Alternative Insert

Price: $129

Among the many throw pillows in The White Lotus collection, this one stands out for its striking pink-and-green palette, luxe pre-silk weave, and elongated silhouette — a chic, fashion-forward accent for sofas and beds alike. Consider it a hero piece: drop it onto an all-white bedscape, and suddenly, you’re on vacation. Available in down alternative or feather down fill.

Brass Lotus Candle Holder - the White Lotus
Brass Lotus Candle Holder

Price: $99.95

If one piece embodies the collection’s Thai inspiration, it’s this sculptural brass lotus candle holder. Spa-like and statement-making, try lining a few down the center of a dinner table for a dramatic glow, or let a single piece shine on a console or bedside table. Note that the glossy finish you see here will naturally develop a rich patina over time, making this piece a future heirloom.

Etre Lotus Chair - the White Lotus
Etre Lotus Chair

Price: $1,999

This vintage-inspired CB2 furniture looks as if it were plucked straight from the grand, tropical lobby of The White Lotus. With its sleek profile, subtle curves, and angled arms, it’s a refined take on classic button tufting — nostalgic, with a modern edge. Despite its elegant silhouette, the deep seat and high-density foam make it perfect for sinking in with a book and a drink. Just add a breeze, and you’re practically there.

CB2 x White Lotus

Pattern-on-pattern play creates an opulent oasis.

(Image credit: CB2)

Intrepid travelers: The White Lotus x Away gives carry-ons a similarly cinematic spin.

