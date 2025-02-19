CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room

The White Lotus, HBO’s hit satire skewering the ultra-wealthy and the hotel staff forced to endure them, has officially landed in Thailand for its third season. This time, the setting is Villa Jacinta, an eight-room estate on the island of Ko Samui (though, it's one of many). You can stay there yourself — for $2,120 a night in the off-season ($2,703 in peak). But if you’d rather skip the crowds, CB2’s latest collaboration with The White Lotus offers an escape of a different kind.

The CB2 homeware collection channels the show’s latest setting, bringing tropical luxury straight to a locale of your own. Expect mischievous gilded monkeys (a cheeky catch-all for jewelry or keys), palm motifs, and, of course, plenty of lotus imagery: sculpted into candle holders, printed onto plates and cotton pillowcases, and even framing a side-less statement bed (it is a resort-inspired collection, after all).

First Maui, then Sicily, now Thailand — if The White Lotus has taught us anything, it’s that delightful destinations (and equally divine décor) make the best backdrop for the worst behavior. Consider this collection your invitation to indulge — no passport, PTO, or moral compass required.

Exotic birds, palm leaves, and lots of lotus flowers offer a taste of Thailand. (Image credit: CB2)

Pattern-on-pattern play creates an opulent oasis. (Image credit: CB2)

Intrepid travelers: The White Lotus x Away gives carry-ons a similarly cinematic spin.