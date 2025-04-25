Slub Weaves and Silver Sardines — H&M Home Makes a Case for a Summer Edit That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

Somehow, they’re both having a moment — and H&M Home knows exactly what to do

H&amp;M Home Summer 2025 collection, photographed in a mid-century desert home backyard
Where tinned fish meets tactile textiles — H&M Home’s “Summer Escapism” collection gets the memo on what summer actually looks like in 2025.
Summer, at its best, is a mix of two things: luxury and leisure. The kind of season where beach clubs, coastal flights, and an irresponsibly priced caftan all make sense — as do sardine-shaped napkin rings. That push-pull between refinement and whimsy is exactly the tone H&M Home strikes in its aptly titled Summer Escapism collection for 2025.

Expect a breezy dialogue between buttoned-up and blissed-out: slub weave cushions trimmed with exaggerated fringe, and punchy paper maché vases.

And then, the sardines. A half-ironic obsession turned unexpectedly chic by H&M Home, these tinned-fish tributes appear as silver-toned bottle openers, ceramic salt-and-pepper sets, and the aforementioned napkin rings — already a Livingetc team favorite. Slightly absurd. Highly delightful.

H&M Home Summer 2025 collection

Papier-mâché may not love water — but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the textured finish poolside….

In short: it’s kitsch meets rich — the only combo we’re entertaining this summer. Dive into our highlights, below.

2-Pack Fish-Shaped Napkin Rings
2-Pack Fish-Shaped Napkin Rings

These little guys are ready to bring some shimmer to your table. Cast in silvery aluminium, H&M Home’s sardine-shaped napkin rings are nautically whimsical and slightly irreverent. Pair with their namesake (or roe, or oysters, or any sea-adjacent fare) for a wink of a tablescape moment.

Tall Papier-Mâché Vase
Tall Papier-Mâché Vase

Papier-mâché is usually pared-back — which is exactly why this cabana-stripe piece pops. Designed for dried blooms only (you know the drill), it’s available in classic black or this sunny, scene-stealing neutral.

Medium-Sized Porcelain Plate
Medium-Sized Porcelain Plate

That patterned lip? A subtle winkle — it’s giving ocean. A perfect foundation for your fish-forward table setting, it pairs best with natural textures like seagrass and rattan — and maybe a tin of sardines, if you're staying on theme.

Slub-Weave Cushion Cover
Slub-Weave Cushion Cover

Choose between turquoise and beige — or don’t. These laid-back slub weave cushion covers are best mixed together, fringed at the edges and full of tactile richness. They look as though they were pulled from the lounge of a tucked-away tropical resort. Your secret’s safe with us…

Fish-Shaped Bottle Opener
Fish-Shaped Bottle Opener

In 2025, fish is equal parts menu and motif. And at this price point, why resist? This sweet little bottle opener is darling and totally on theme. Even if you’ve uncorked your final bottle, he’s earned a spot on the tablescape.

Seagrass Candle Lantern
Seagrass Candle Lantern

With its open-weave, basket-like silhouette, this piece adds a grounded, natural contrast to the gloss of silver fish and woven cushions. Just add a pillar candle — or even string lights — for a soft glow to accompany your alfresco aperitivo hour.

15-Pack Paper Napkins
H&M
15-Pack Paper Napkins

Slightly silly but guaranteed to get a smile from those in the know. Made from paper, these are ideal for larger gatherings or a one-time splash of whimsy. Not quite right for daily use, but just playful enough for summer hosting. Want something less on-the-nose? Browse the other options — florals, stripes, even our other food-inspired obsession: tomatoes.

Large Porcelain Serving Plate
H&M
Large Porcelain Serving Plate

With its calm turquoise stripes and generous oval shape, this ceramic serving dish is made for dining alfresco. Spacious enough for an entire branzino (or a pair of Dover soles), it brings oceanic charm to the table.

Stoneware Salt Jar
H&M
Stoneware Salt Jar

A good table — and good food — both benefit from a final touch of sea salt. Whether you’re seasoning at the stove or scattering at the table, this elegant stoneware cellar earns its keep. Sleek, tactile, and endlessly useful, it’s the kind of all-purpose piece you’ll want more than one of.

H&M Home is hitting hard these days. Each collection better than the last. But I'm still dreaming about this H&M bouclé chair. It's not a want — it’s a need.

H&M Home Summer 2025 collection

The collection brims with mixable tableware — easy and effortless in the spirit of summer.

