Slub Weaves and Silver Sardines — H&M Home Makes a Case for a Summer Edit That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously
Somehow, they’re both having a moment — and H&M Home knows exactly what to do
Summer, at its best, is a mix of two things: luxury and leisure. The kind of season where beach clubs, coastal flights, and an irresponsibly priced caftan all make sense — as do sardine-shaped napkin rings. That push-pull between refinement and whimsy is exactly the tone H&M Home strikes in its aptly titled Summer Escapism collection for 2025.
Expect a breezy dialogue between buttoned-up and blissed-out: slub weave cushions trimmed with exaggerated fringe, and punchy paper maché vases.
And then, the sardines. A half-ironic obsession turned unexpectedly chic by H&M Home, these tinned-fish tributes appear as silver-toned bottle openers, ceramic salt-and-pepper sets, and the aforementioned napkin rings — already a Livingetc team favorite. Slightly absurd. Highly delightful.
In short: it’s kitsch meets rich — the only combo we’re entertaining this summer. Dive into our highlights, below.
These little guys are ready to bring some shimmer to your table. Cast in silvery aluminium, H&M Home’s sardine-shaped napkin rings are nautically whimsical and slightly irreverent. Pair with their namesake (or roe, or oysters, or any sea-adjacent fare) for a wink of a tablescape moment.
Papier-mâché is usually pared-back — which is exactly why this cabana-stripe piece pops. Designed for dried blooms only (you know the drill), it’s available in classic black or this sunny, scene-stealing neutral.
That patterned lip? A subtle winkle — it’s giving ocean. A perfect foundation for your fish-forward table setting, it pairs best with natural textures like seagrass and rattan — and maybe a tin of sardines, if you're staying on theme.
Choose between turquoise and beige — or don’t. These laid-back slub weave cushion covers are best mixed together, fringed at the edges and full of tactile richness. They look as though they were pulled from the lounge of a tucked-away tropical resort. Your secret’s safe with us…
In 2025, fish is equal parts menu and motif. And at this price point, why resist? This sweet little bottle opener is darling and totally on theme. Even if you’ve uncorked your final bottle, he’s earned a spot on the tablescape.
With its open-weave, basket-like silhouette, this piece adds a grounded, natural contrast to the gloss of silver fish and woven cushions. Just add a pillar candle — or even string lights — for a soft glow to accompany your alfresco aperitivo hour.
Slightly silly but guaranteed to get a smile from those in the know. Made from paper, these are ideal for larger gatherings or a one-time splash of whimsy. Not quite right for daily use, but just playful enough for summer hosting. Want something less on-the-nose? Browse the other options — florals, stripes, even our other food-inspired obsession: tomatoes.
With its calm turquoise stripes and generous oval shape, this ceramic serving dish is made for dining alfresco. Spacious enough for an entire branzino (or a pair of Dover soles), it brings oceanic charm to the table.
A good table — and good food — both benefit from a final touch of sea salt. Whether you’re seasoning at the stove or scattering at the table, this elegant stoneware cellar earns its keep. Sleek, tactile, and endlessly useful, it’s the kind of all-purpose piece you’ll want more than one of.
H&M Home is hitting hard these days. Each collection better than the last. But I'm still dreaming about this H&M bouclé chair. It's not a want — it’s a need.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
