Slub Weaves and Silver Sardines — H&M Home Makes a Case for a Summer Edit That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

Summer, at its best, is a mix of two things: luxury and leisure. The kind of season where beach clubs, coastal flights, and an irresponsibly priced caftan all make sense — as do sardine-shaped napkin rings. That push-pull between refinement and whimsy is exactly the tone H&M Home strikes in its aptly titled Summer Escapism collection for 2025.

Expect a breezy dialogue between buttoned-up and blissed-out: slub weave cushions trimmed with exaggerated fringe, and punchy paper maché vases.

And then, the sardines. A half-ironic obsession turned unexpectedly chic by H&M Home, these tinned-fish tributes appear as silver-toned bottle openers, ceramic salt-and-pepper sets, and the aforementioned napkin rings — already a Livingetc team favorite. Slightly absurd. Highly delightful.

Papier-mâché may not love water — but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the textured finish poolside…. (Image credit: H&M Home)

In short: it’s kitsch meets rich — the only combo we’re entertaining this summer. Dive into our highlights, below.

H&M Home is hitting hard these days. Each collection better than the last. But I'm still dreaming about this H&M bouclé chair. It's not a want — it’s a need.

The collection brims with mixable tableware — easy and effortless in the spirit of summer. (Image credit: H&M Home)