Okay, We're In — Anthropologie Is Doing 'Tomato Girl Summer' Again This Year, so We Are Too

There was a time when the arrival of a new season meant folklore, equinoxes, and maybe even Groundhog Day. In 2025, it arrives with a different kind of announcement: another oddly specific, TikTok-coined lifestyle trend. The format is predictable, often something edible (frosted, fruity, or otherwise), something gendered (“girl” or “boy”), and something seasonal.

This year, it’s 'Tomato Girl Summer' — again. You might recall her from 2023. And if Anthropologie’s latest drop is anything to go by, she’s not just back — she’s early, too.

For the serendipitously screen-spared, the Tomato Girl is the kind of woman who summers. She’s breezy and bronzed, slipping into tea-length dresses in heirloom shades of red. She grows her own vegetables. Her wardrobe is from Zimmerman, specifically plucked from one of their Mediterranean-based boutiques. Her style, her garden, and her outlook is ripe.

Anthropologie’s latest capsule seems calibrated for her world. It is filled with tomato-forward touches: salt and pepper shakers shaped just like the summer fruit, garden-fresh hues of green and marigold, and accessories that could exist in a Soho Farmhouse-adjacent universe (or, you know, your one-bedroom flat with a south-facing window).

2024 gave us 'Rat Boy Summer' — and we'll leave it at that. This feels like a very welcome return to the 'Garden Girl' continuum. Below, discover everything you need to bring Tomato Girl Summer home before the season’s even fully ripened.

Anthropologie Foster Stoneware Dessert Plate £16 at Anthropologie (US) Romantic and vaguely Italian, just like the villa-dwelling, Dolce Vita-loving muse we all aspire to be. This dinnerware's light mauve adds an offbeat sensibility against bright reds and leafy greens. Since these hues are hand-painted, its perfectly imperfect piece she’d never skip. Layer over plain plates for some summer flavor. Aery Tomato Leaf Reed Diffuser £36 at Anthropologie (US) The Tomato Girl’s garden is always in season. Sweet, earthy, and sun-warmed, it drifts in through an open kitchen window as she tears basil with her hands. This idylllic scenario is possibly a pipe dream. But this diffuser brings the mood. Unlike a candle, it’s always on, radiating that ripe-and-fresh feeling all season long. Anthropologie Rina Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers £24 at Anthropologie (US) Salt and pepper shakers have absolutely no business being this darling. From a distance, you might mistake them for real tomatoes — a testament to perfectly executed stoneware. (They even sit on a matching little dish.) The duo makes everyday warm-weather meals feel a little more considered, a lot more fun, and — obviously — entirely tomato-forward. Phthalo Ruth Tomato Tea Towel £22 at Anthropologie (US) The Tomato Girl isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty — but you can bet that she’ll freshen up immediately after, ideally with something niche and scented. That same energy applies to cleanup: this “sketchy” tea towel by Brooklyn-based designer Meghan Kreger is personal, artful, and playful enough to wipe down the counter you cooked on in your best linens. Addison Ross Bobbin LED Cordless Rechargeable Table Lamp £125 at Anthropologie (US) This fan-favorite isn’t exclusive to the Tomato Girl, but she’s got a thing for heirloom red, and piece like this goes with everything she owns. This rechargeable lamp brings her bold, glossed-up style to side tables, desks, and candlelit dinners alike. Cordless and, importantly, portable, it’s her companion once the sun dips. Paddywax Bistro Heirloom Tomato Ceramic Candle £20 at Anthropologie (US) The Paddywax Bistro candle collection excels at recreating oddly specific, high-low aromas that Tomato Girls love (French baguettes or Bordeaux come to mind). Their take on tomato is effervescently earthy, marrying top notes of citrus and eucalyptus with heirloom tomato, gardenia, and green leaves — all of which find footing in sage, basil, and pine. The vessel, unsurprisingly, is as chic as the scent.

If you’re not quite in your tomato era — or just need something a little saltier to balance the sweet — 'Olive Girl Spring' is still in season.