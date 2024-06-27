How to Decorate Like a "Garden Girl" — From Plant Jewelry to Radicchio Serving Bowls, Here's How to Shop the Trend
It’s nostalgic, it’s fashionable, and above all, it’s gardening. Suffice it to say, the pastime has never been cooler
"Coastal grandmother." "Cottagecore." And now: “Garden Girl.” The latest summer core to take over has arrived, diverting our attention back to all things outdoor, idyllic, and sweet. Think of it as the soft, “simple” life of a youthful aristocrat — like when Marie Antoinette ditched her court clothes for straw hats and chemises.
This interior design trend ‘represents a unique intersection of nature, creativity, and personal expression, blending bohemian charm with maximalist flair,’ explains Jodi Peterman, founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. Reminiscent of a laid-back bygone era, the aesthetic ‘allows people to transform even the most humble garden corners into captivating oases of style and whimsy.’
Garden Girls are all about getting their hands a little bit dirty — provided their dresses are flowing linen and cotton, and their hair is perfectly tousled. ‘The #GardenGirl look typically includes lush greenery, eclectic plant arrangements, vintage furniture pieces, and whimsical decor accents like fairy lights or hand-painted pots,’ Jodi elaborates.
While not everyone can afford a Soho Farmhouse membership or a perfectly manicured Cotswold estate (or simple garden for that matter), we can still achieve the look with the right accessories. I first came across the trend when I discovered something advertised as plant jewelry. Intrigued, I soon discovered a wonderful world where countryside charm and inner-city chicness come together.
‘Ultimately, bedazzling botanicals is simply another facet of the Garden Girl identity — equal parts nature lover, jewelry designer, and fun-loving plant parent,’ explains Jodi. ‘It’s a playful way to merge an organic element like a plant with something sparkly and eye-catching,’ adds James Firestein, Founder and CEO at Open Luxury.
So whether it's vintage-inspired botanicals, outdoor tea parties, garden gloves that would make C.Z. Guest proud, or my new-found love of plant jewelry, here's how to decorate like a Garden Girl, in all her nostalgic and fabulously fashionable glory.
Shop the Garden Girl Trend
Price: $49
Plant jewelry — a.k.a. bling for your plants — gives your precious babies the love they deserve. It’s a relatively new concept on TikTok, but now that it’s been adopted by Garden Glory, we’re all ears! Simply stick the polished brass stick in the soil and watch the magic happen. It’s a super easy way to spice up a planter or bouquet. I love the celestial vibe of the star motif, though it’s available in several other styles as well.
Price: $60
Real flowers, not fake ones — that's the Garden Girl way. But where to get such perfect blooms on short notice?! The answer is Urbanstems, one of my favorite floral retailers for their quick shipping (a godsend if you’ve forgotten a gift — I’ve done this more than I’d like to admit). This particular bouquet is elegant and classic, yet maintains a natural, just-foraged feel, right on brand for what we’re going for. I’ve actually received this one before and can attest to its beauty.
Price: $39
A golden spade — obviously — so you can do the dirty work in style. Trenching, digging — this baby can do it all. It’s by the brand Niwaki, which, if you don’t know, is like the Tiffany’s of gardening tools — an essential accessory for any self-proclaimed garden girl or wearer of gold-tone jewelry (chic, right?!). Though it appears substantial and is renowned for its durability, you’ll be delighted to learn that it weighs less than two pounds — but nothing weighs Garden Girls down.
Price: $65
A foraging basket! The thing you never knew you needed — until now, that is. Reap the fruits (or vegetables) of your labor (or the local farmers markets) with a classically charming basket that looks just as good hanging in a shed as it does on your arm. It’s crafted from Hogla grass and is the perfect size to hold your goodies without being too bulky. At just $65, this handmade piece is a steal compared to similar others I’ve seen.
From: $109
Heritage brand Haws is the gold standard of watering cans, so naturally, I had to include it in this edit. Their watering cans, which have been around since 1886, come in a rainbow of colors, though I went with cream — light, bright, and a breath of fresh air. It looks so luxe with its brass accents. Albeit pricey for a watering can, given the brand’s over 100-year track record, I can all but guarantee that yours will last for the long haul. It's also available in a smaller two-pint size and a larger two-gallon.
Price: $149
For the Garden Girl who’s always on the move and has foliage to transport, this elegant hunter green cart is the ideal mode of transport. Set on wheels (or wheel), it holds everything you need and lowers easily to the ground for effortless loading. Its incredibly low center of gravity makes heavy bundles feel much lighter, turning yard work into a chic, painless task. Pair it with gold accents, like the Haws watering can I mentioned earlier, for a coordinated look.
Price: $78
Directly inspired by vegetables, this intricately hand-painted serving bowl is a Garden Girl's dream. It resembles a radicchio salad, sparking joy (and surely conversation!) for you and your guests. While it might not strictly be for garden use, it’s perfect for dishing out the foods you’ve harvested and prepared. And it seems customers love it as much as I do, as evidenced by its 4.7/5 star rating.
Price: $249
I think my heart skipped a beat when I first laid eyes on this tablecloth. We've all seen gingham tablecloths, but the rich chocolate brown and perfectly executed ruffle on its border really set this piece apart. Made from the finest European-grown flax and woven in Portugal, it's the epitome of farmhouse chic. Pair it with your everyday dishes and stems for a casual but stylish Garden Girl table setting.
Price: $129
I’ve already touched upon Garden Glory, but I must mention it again. Their hoses are the chicest — no question. I love this dusty rose hue, which adds a touch of modern romance to your garden. The brass accents lend a luxe touch and blend seamlessly with the other pieces in this edit. Mount it to a wall for easy access and everyday eye candy. 65-feet of pure bliss.
Price: $95
When I first encountered a bird nester, my reaction was, ‘What on earth is a bird nester?’ followed quickly by, ‘Whatever it is, I want it.’ After some digging (yes, a Garden Girl pun), I found that it’s exactly what it sounds like — and a delightful addition to any garden. Handwoven with Veta Vera grass by artisans in Ghana, each one is truly unique. One happy reviewer raves about its ‘Strong structure and exceptional quality.’
Price: $65
By now, you’ve probably heard of the famous Loewe Tomato Leaves scent. It started with the hand soap, but that is just the gateway. Out of the several fresh options, I went with the the bar soap. It lets you smell like a Garden Girl at all times while also serving as a piece of luxury bathroom decor — all for the sweet price of just over $60. I may or may not have purchased one for myself.
Price: $38
Rounding off this list with a quintessential Garden Girl piece: a distressed floral planter — a sign of an idyllic life well-lived. Its scalloped border adds a modern touch to this antique-inspired print. Made from ceramic, it will only get more beautiful with time. Place it on the floor or atop an outdoor side table and pedestals — the world is your oyster! One reviewer exclaims, ‘Love, love, love. Beautiful. I’m ordering more as gifts!’
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
