How to Decorate Like a "Garden Girl" — From Plant Jewelry to Radicchio Serving Bowls, Here's How to Shop the Trend

"Coastal grandmother." "Cottagecore." And now: “Garden Girl.” The latest summer core to take over has arrived, diverting our attention back to all things outdoor, idyllic, and sweet. Think of it as the soft, “simple” life of a youthful aristocrat — like when Marie Antoinette ditched her court clothes for straw hats and chemises.

This interior design trend ‘represents a unique intersection of nature, creativity, and personal expression, blending bohemian charm with maximalist flair,’ explains Jodi Peterman, founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. Reminiscent of a laid-back bygone era, the aesthetic ‘allows people to transform even the most humble garden corners into captivating oases of style and whimsy.’

Garden Girls are all about getting their hands a little bit dirty — provided their dresses are flowing linen and cotton, and their hair is perfectly tousled. ‘The #GardenGirl look typically includes lush greenery, eclectic plant arrangements, vintage furniture pieces, and whimsical decor accents like fairy lights or hand-painted pots,’ Jodi elaborates.

While not everyone can afford a Soho Farmhouse membership or a perfectly manicured Cotswold estate (or simple garden for that matter), we can still achieve the look with the right accessories. I first came across the trend when I discovered something advertised as plant jewelry. Intrigued, I soon discovered a wonderful world where countryside charm and inner-city chicness come together.

‘Ultimately, bedazzling botanicals is simply another facet of the Garden Girl identity — equal parts nature lover, jewelry designer, and fun-loving plant parent,’ explains Jodi. ‘It’s a playful way to merge an organic element like a plant with something sparkly and eye-catching,’ adds James Firestein , Founder and CEO at Open Luxury.

So whether it's vintage-inspired botanicals, outdoor tea parties, garden gloves that would make C.Z. Guest proud, or my new-found love of plant jewelry, here's how to decorate like a Garden Girl, in all her nostalgic and fabulously fashionable glory.

Shop the Garden Girl Trend