There’s a New Shape in the Garden — Why Whimsical Curves Might Be the Outdoor Furniture Silhouette of the Summer

Remember the artistic line drawings that had their moment several seasons ago? Those softly abstracted suggestions of form — a petal here, an elbow there — rendered as a single, continuous stroke. A little Picasso, a little Matisse. Well now there’s a new wave of outdoor furniture taking its cue from that same fluid gesture. Consider it the three-dimensional, wrought iron manifestation of a squiggle.

We’re calling it a microtrend because, well, it hasn’t quite gone mainstream yet (which, arguably, makes it even better). But its presence is undeniable — most notably in Sarah Sherman Samuel’s latest collection for Lulu and Georgia, where wavy silhouettes and powder-coated curves evoke a breezy, Italian-villa-on-holiday feel.

Elsewhere, Jake Arnold’s debut outdoor collection for Crate & Barrel offers a more restrained interpretation — think “Old Hollywood glam meets English garden.” In our conversation about the launch, Jake described his approach as designing furniture “inspired by interior silhouettes — elegant but with a playful, lighthearted touch that feels right for outdoor living.” The goal? The best outdoor furniture should be beautiful from every angle.

Jake Arnold’s Arpen Dining Chairs seem to levitate, their gently curved legs lending the illusion of weightlessness against the ground. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

There’s history here, too. Case in point: Herman Miller’s reissue of Alexander Girard’s Flower Table, originally designed in 1977. With its petal-shaped base and scalloped top, it’s a functional sculpture with botanical overtones. “Its playful nature not only makes a striking visual statement, but is also durable enough for outdoor use, blending creativity with practicality,” says Jennifer Nield, vice president of lifestyle at MillerKnoll.

Jennifer tells me customers are leaning into bold shapes and vibrant color for outdoor living rooms — spaces where risk-taking feels easier, more joyful. “We’re seeing our customers embrace playful shapes and vibrant colors to create lively spaces,” she says. “The focus is on bold, whimsical pieces that infuse joy into outdoor areas. We find that people are willing to be a bit more adventurous with outdoor furnishings!”

Often floral and always fanciful, this microtrend owes a nod to the iconic Girard Flower Table — a 1977 Herman Miller original that still sets the tone. (Image credit: Herman Miller)

These flower-inspired outdoor furniture silhouettes — some literal, some more suggestive — feel like physical “drawings” of the gardens they inhabit: looped, sculptural, and just abstract enough to remain charming rather than twee.

Thoughtful, but light on theory. No need to intellectualize it too much. You’ll know it when you see it — and you’ll want to look again.

Consider this your cue to stop and smell the roses — or at least, take a seat among them.

