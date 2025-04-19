There’s a New Shape in the Garden — Why Whimsical Curves Might Be the Outdoor Furniture Silhouette of the Summer
Powder-coated petals, wavy lines, and a hint of surrealism — this microtrend is blooming, and we’re paying attention
Remember the artistic line drawings that had their moment several seasons ago? Those softly abstracted suggestions of form — a petal here, an elbow there — rendered as a single, continuous stroke. A little Picasso, a little Matisse. Well now there’s a new wave of outdoor furniture taking its cue from that same fluid gesture. Consider it the three-dimensional, wrought iron manifestation of a squiggle.
We’re calling it a microtrend because, well, it hasn’t quite gone mainstream yet (which, arguably, makes it even better). But its presence is undeniable — most notably in Sarah Sherman Samuel’s latest collection for Lulu and Georgia, where wavy silhouettes and powder-coated curves evoke a breezy, Italian-villa-on-holiday feel.
Elsewhere, Jake Arnold’s debut outdoor collection for Crate & Barrel offers a more restrained interpretation — think “Old Hollywood glam meets English garden.” In our conversation about the launch, Jake described his approach as designing furniture “inspired by interior silhouettes — elegant but with a playful, lighthearted touch that feels right for outdoor living.” The goal? The best outdoor furniture should be beautiful from every angle.
There’s history here, too. Case in point: Herman Miller’s reissue of Alexander Girard’s Flower Table, originally designed in 1977. With its petal-shaped base and scalloped top, it’s a functional sculpture with botanical overtones. “Its playful nature not only makes a striking visual statement, but is also durable enough for outdoor use, blending creativity with practicality,” says Jennifer Nield, vice president of lifestyle at MillerKnoll.
Jennifer tells me customers are leaning into bold shapes and vibrant color for outdoor living rooms — spaces where risk-taking feels easier, more joyful. “We’re seeing our customers embrace playful shapes and vibrant colors to create lively spaces,” she says. “The focus is on bold, whimsical pieces that infuse joy into outdoor areas. We find that people are willing to be a bit more adventurous with outdoor furnishings!”
These flower-inspired outdoor furniture silhouettes — some literal, some more suggestive — feel like physical “drawings” of the gardens they inhabit: looped, sculptural, and just abstract enough to remain charming rather than twee.
Thoughtful, but light on theory. No need to intellectualize it too much. You’ll know it when you see it — and you’ll want to look again.
Consider this your cue to stop and smell the roses — or at least, take a seat among them.
Take it outside — the party, that is. This scalloped outdoor bar cart from Business & Pleasure Co. proves the brand is no one-trick pony. While you likely know them for their fringed, resort-style umbrellas, this piece makes a strong case for investing in more substantial outdoor staples. Pair with aperitifs, colorful glassware, and voilà — summer soirée.
On a budget, but want something that doesn’t look it? This Wayfair outdoor bench delivers. With a 4.8-star rating and just the right amount of flair, it offers a sweet perch for two (or a sprawling lounge for one). The floral backrest feels light on its feet — a little whimsical, a little cinematic. Like something you’d read The Secret Garden on.
We’d be remiss not to include the icon. Affordably priced, considering its design pedigree, the Girard Flower Table still feels freshly abloom decades after its 1977 debut — especially in this cherry red hue. So charming, in fact, that you might just bring it indoors. For full effect, pair with patterned outdoor rugs: cabana stripes, geometry, or anything with a graphic punch.
Jake Arnold’s Arpen collection hits just the right note — whimsical, but with restraint. The sage green hairpin legs on this sun lounger feel softer than black, bringing a natural ease to the delicately curved frame. It’s playful, it’s classic, and it still somehow still reads very 2025. No notes.
The hero piece of all hero pieces. Sarah Sherman Samuel’s shapely iron outdoor sofa is imaginative, idyllic, and entirely its own. Cylindrical arms meet boxy cushions atop a curved, near-sculptural base — striking on its own, or paired with something simple and let-the-frame-do-the-talking. Even your basic beige chairs look better next to it.
Proof that Provence never goes out of style. This slim-lined outdoor lounge chair, a mix of sustainably sourced rattan and wrought iron, nods to classic wickerwork with modern restraint. Look closely: it’s all in the details — the slung woven seat that plays with light, the tiny ball feet, the easy charm. Grab a pair, angle them with a petite table in between, and settle in. Why go anywhere else?
No garden setup is complete without one. These are the best patio umbrellas to elevate your alfresco days.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
10 Yellow Bathroom Ideas That Vitalize Your Mornings and Look Unexpectedly Sophisticated While Doing So
Yellow is a color that by its very nature is energetic and full of life, and these designers have proved it's ideal for a bathroom
By Oonagh Turner
-
How to Make an Urban Garden More Private — 8 Easy Ways to Keep Prying Eyes Away When You're Overlooked in the City
Discover the stylish ideas and clever tricks garden designers use to create privacy, so you can enjoy your outside space without an audience.
By Jacky Parker
-
I Asked Interior Designers to Share the Worst Decorating Trends They've Seen on Social Media
Just because something is trending, doesn't mean it's tasteful — from dupe-culture to OTT lighting, here's what designers hate seeing in homes
By Devin Toolen
-
I'm Calling It — Chrome Decor Is the Most Influential Design Trend of 2025 for Rooms That Feel Effortlessly Cool
Have you been eyeing a chrome candle holder or side table to complete your room's look? This is your sign to embrace the shiny, chic material
By Olivia Wolfe
-
Straight from Salone: 5 Emerging Trends I Found in Milan That'll Shape Interiors for the Year Ahead
From reflective silver to fluidity, here's my perspective on the key themes and new moods coming through from Milan Design Week
By Sarah Spiteri
-
The 'Red Table Trick' Is the Easiest and Most Expensive-Looking Trend to Hit 2025 So Far
A red dining table makes a seriously stylish statement; the beloved pop of red trend just got an bold and expensive-looking upgrade
By Olivia Wolfe
-
Cork Is the Cool, Sustainable, and Surprisingly Chic Material We Can't Stop Furnishing With Right Now
In honor of Earth Month, we’re toasting to cork... furniture, that is
By Julia Demer
-
The Coquette Aesthetic Is Still Going Strong in Homes in 2025 — But Now It's Charming, Whimsical, and Has Modern Flair
A designer weighs in on how you can make the classic coquette trend feel modern while still retaining its whimsical elegance
By Devin Toolen
-
Spotted in the Coolest Bathrooms of the Moment — This Colorful-but-Divisive Trend Is the Idea You'll Either Love or Hate
See you later, sterile white. This playful plumbing trend is bringing color back to our bathrooms in an utterly unexpected way
By Olivia Wolfe
-
The Biggest Outdoor Furniture Trends for 2025 Embrace the Natural World, White Lotus, and a Touch of Whimsy
Sofas as plush as your living room’s, tables fit for a five-star resort, and materials straight from nature — here’s how outdoor living is evolving this year
By Julia Demer