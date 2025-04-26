This Outdoor Lounger Is the Color of the Season for Garden Furniture — And It's on Sale This Weekend

This year, it's all about the contrast, and this bright, sunny hue is the perfect foil to your green outdoor spaces

an orange garden chair with a footstool
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Features

If you'd asked me last year what color outdoor furniture to buy, I might have given you a very different answer than today. We were in the grips of color-drenched everything, so I'd have probably told you to match in with your fence color.

However, something is happening with the color of the best outdoor furniture this year, and it's leaning towards contrast. The colors I'm being drawn to are all about bringing the holiday aesthetic home, while creating a bold statement against the verdant backdrop of your yard. Case in point, this outdoor lounge chair set I found on Wayfair, with its vibrant, nearly neon, orange shade. It's an instant mood-lifter, and what's putting me in an even better spirit is its in the Wayfair sale, too.

Wayfair, 17 Stories Akya Outdoor Lounge Chair With Footstool
Wayfair
17 Stories Akya Outdoor Lounge Chair With Footstool

With a color steel frame and comfortable woven detail, this chair and footrest is a fun color story for your garden.

It doesn't have any reviews on Wayfair, but you can also find it on Perch & Parrow and La Redoute too, if you want to look at it on another retailer site.

On other sites, it comes in pink, green, and black, as well as this orange shade.

a balcony with colorful green and orange chairs on and a corner sofa.

Orange and green is a tried and tested combination.

(Image credit: Suzanna Scott Photography. Design: Regan Baker Design)

Why orange? Well, while red might be the complementary color to your green foliage, it doesn't have the same sunshine appeal, and it can be a bit trickier to make red and green go together well — without the Christmas effect.

Orange comes in all kinds of shades, too, and maybe even more of a trend than the bright, vibrant orange are terracotta tones. In fact, having just returned from Milan Design Week, I can confidently say that terracotta was the biggest color trend for outdoor furniture I saw the whole week.

East Urban Home Orange Lines Cushion Cover | Wayfair.co.uk
Wayfair
East Urban Home Orange Lines Cushion Cover

Striped outdoor furniture is what all the coolest gardens have this year, so introduce the look to your outdoor sofa with this pillow made from durable, garden-friendly textiles.

17 Stories Kosalya Round 66cm Outdoor Side Table | Wayfair.co.uk
Wayfair
17 Stories Kosalya Round Outdoor Side Table

From the same brand as the outdoor lounger above, this outdoor side table is in a sophisticated terracotta, and with two levels, it provides such great surface area.

Herefordshire Indoor/outdoor Hooked Terracotta/bone Rug
Wayfair
Herefordshire Indoor/outdoor Hooked Terracotta Rug

I always say, if you're living with a deck color you're not in love with, a colorful outdoor rug is your solution. This one has over 5,000 great reviews, and a 4.5 star rating on average.

Are you on board with the orange trend? It's, by far, not the only outdoor furniture trend I've noticed this year, but if you're unsure on what color to go for, it's my pick for the season, whether you go bright and vivid, or soothing and terracotta.

