This Outdoor Lounger Is the Color of the Season for Garden Furniture — And It's on Sale This Weekend
This year, it's all about the contrast, and this bright, sunny hue is the perfect foil to your green outdoor spaces
If you'd asked me last year what color outdoor furniture to buy, I might have given you a very different answer than today. We were in the grips of color-drenched everything, so I'd have probably told you to match in with your fence color.
However, something is happening with the color of the best outdoor furniture this year, and it's leaning towards contrast. The colors I'm being drawn to are all about bringing the holiday aesthetic home, while creating a bold statement against the verdant backdrop of your yard. Case in point, this outdoor lounge chair set I found on Wayfair, with its vibrant, nearly neon, orange shade. It's an instant mood-lifter, and what's putting me in an even better spirit is its in the Wayfair sale, too.
With a color steel frame and comfortable woven detail, this chair and footrest is a fun color story for your garden.
It doesn't have any reviews on Wayfair, but you can also find it on Perch & Parrow and La Redoute too, if you want to look at it on another retailer site.
On other sites, it comes in pink, green, and black, as well as this orange shade.
Why orange? Well, while red might be the complementary color to your green foliage, it doesn't have the same sunshine appeal, and it can be a bit trickier to make red and green go together well — without the Christmas effect.
Orange comes in all kinds of shades, too, and maybe even more of a trend than the bright, vibrant orange are terracotta tones. In fact, having just returned from Milan Design Week, I can confidently say that terracotta was the biggest color trend for outdoor furniture I saw the whole week.
Striped outdoor furniture is what all the coolest gardens have this year, so introduce the look to your outdoor sofa with this pillow made from durable, garden-friendly textiles.
From the same brand as the outdoor lounger above, this outdoor side table is in a sophisticated terracotta, and with two levels, it provides such great surface area.
Are you on board with the orange trend? It's, by far, not the only outdoor furniture trend I've noticed this year, but if you're unsure on what color to go for, it's my pick for the season, whether you go bright and vivid, or soothing and terracotta.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.
