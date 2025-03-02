Italy Called, and It Looks Like Lulu and Georgia's Latest Outdoor Collection Answered
Villa views, vespas, and Sarah Sherman Samuel’s signature touch — this lineup captures the sights of a European summer
"It’s Going to Be a HOT One!" declares Lulu and Georgia’s latest outdoor collection, scattered across a scene of a sun-drenched Italian villa. Vines creep up sun-warmed stucco, a retro red Vespa leans casually out front, its wicker basket brimming with fresh blooms. The vignette is so charming — so Euro summer — you can almost hear the cicadas. The tagline? Absolutely apt. The collection radiates heat in more ways than one.
Like the best vacations, Lulu and Georgia's lineup embodies two key components: luxury and leisure. Low-slung outdoor sofas, petite bowl trios, and thoughtful details — fringe, abstract florals, candy stripes in slightly saturated hues — all nod to the kind of effortless charm you might have clocked on past summer getaways.
Many of the standouts (unsurprisingly) come courtesy of Sarah Sherman Samuel, perhaps the most compelling iteration yet of her ongoing collaboration with the brand. She has a way of making indoor-outdoor living feel seamless — take the whimsically curved Peggy Outdoor Chaise or the elegantly spoked Aamu Umbrella. Even the soft goods — woven rugs, plush pillows — are so polished they might just migrate inside. Suffice it to say, we’re in amore.
So sit back, spritz in hand. The best beach club? It’s right in your own backyard this year.
Price: $1,298
Beautiful patio umbrellas are everywhere, but ones that hold their luster under the sweltering sun are rare. That’s (in part) what makes this coral-hued, Italian-inspired Sunbrella canopy such a catch, promising to enchant your summers for seasons to come. Complete with a pointed top and fluttering trim, it rivals even the most well-chosen resort setups.
Price: $68
Craving something sweet? The Wrenley Pillow comes in three mouthwatering watermelon hues, injecting a refreshing vibrancy into any outdoor setup. Style it solo on a lounger for a pop of color or layer in pairs or trios on larger outdoor furniture. And when the temperatures drop, those radiant stripes and finely embroidered details transition seamlessly indoors.
Price: $1,998
If you thought all outdoor lounge chairs looked the same, you wouldn’t be wrong — that is, until Sarah Sherman Samuel got involved. Her take on the classic chaise introduces sculptural waves of iron that bring a playful, oceanic cadence to the frame. Pair it with the coordinating outdoor rug below for a little extra dolce vita.
Price: $298
Sarah Sherman Samuel’s outdoor rug designs in this Lulu and Georgia collection are abundant — and you truly can’t go wrong with any of them. But if an Italian summer is the mood, this terracotta-hued foundation is the one. Its rich, earthy tone nods to the country’s iconic pottery and architectural details, swiftly setting the scene. Style with sky blues, a shade woven throughout the collection for the perfect pop.
Price: $198
Consider this your sign to invest in a hammock — immediately. Typically more about function than flair, this one rewrites the rules with a stylish edge — both literally and figuratively. Where to put it? That’s where creativity comes in. Two sturdy trees? Outdoor pillars? Indoors? Sometimes the best spots are the least expected. And at under $200, it’s a discovery well worth making.
Price: $298
Outdoor side tables are non-negotiable — where else will you set down your SPF? Your book? And, most importantly, your spritz? All of these essentials need a home — and we both know you’re not making the trek inside once you’ve settled in. Keep everything within reach (and in style) with this scalloped-edge, travertine-finish beauty. Place it between two loungers or chairs and let the conversations flow.
Can't wait till summer? Lulu and Georgia’s Spring 2025 collection — bursting with pattern-rich whimsy — is the perfect way to shake off winter and bring a fresh energy to your space.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors. As the title's New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia's design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
