Italy Called, and It Looks Like Lulu and Georgia's Latest Outdoor Collection Answered

"It’s Going to Be a HOT One!" declares Lulu and Georgia’s latest outdoor collection, scattered across a scene of a sun-drenched Italian villa. Vines creep up sun-warmed stucco, a retro red Vespa leans casually out front, its wicker basket brimming with fresh blooms. The vignette is so charming — so Euro summer — you can almost hear the cicadas. The tagline? Absolutely apt. The collection radiates heat in more ways than one.

Like the best vacations, Lulu and Georgia's lineup embodies two key components: luxury and leisure. Low-slung outdoor sofas, petite bowl trios, and thoughtful details — fringe, abstract florals, candy stripes in slightly saturated hues — all nod to the kind of effortless charm you might have clocked on past summer getaways.

Many of the standouts (unsurprisingly) come courtesy of Sarah Sherman Samuel, perhaps the most compelling iteration yet of her ongoing collaboration with the brand. She has a way of making indoor-outdoor living feel seamless — take the whimsically curved Peggy Outdoor Chaise or the elegantly spoked Aamu Umbrella. Even the soft goods — woven rugs, plush pillows — are so polished they might just migrate inside. Suffice it to say, we’re in amore.

So sit back, spritz in hand. The best beach club? It’s right in your own backyard this year.

Can't wait till summer? Lulu and Georgia’s Spring 2025 collection — bursting with pattern-rich whimsy — is the perfect way to shake off winter and bring a fresh energy to your space.