Italy Called, and It Looks Like Lulu and Georgia's Latest Outdoor Collection Answered

A collage featuring Lulu and Georgia&#039;s summer 2025 outdoor styles, shot outside an Italian villa. Around the image there are two circular striped cushions, a stone side table, wavy-based sun lounger, and a decorative rug.
Lulu and Georgia's Summer 2025 collection — featuring stripes, squiggles, and sweet candy-colored hues — transforms a backyard into an idyllic oasis.
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
"It’s Going to Be a HOT One!" declares Lulu and Georgia’s latest outdoor collection, scattered across a scene of a sun-drenched Italian villa. Vines creep up sun-warmed stucco, a retro red Vespa leans casually out front, its wicker basket brimming with fresh blooms. The vignette is so charming — so Euro summer — you can almost hear the cicadas. The tagline? Absolutely apt. The collection radiates heat in more ways than one.

Like the best vacations, Lulu and Georgia's lineup embodies two key components: luxury and leisure. Low-slung outdoor sofas, petite bowl trios, and thoughtful details — fringe, abstract florals, candy stripes in slightly saturated hues — all nod to the kind of effortless charm you might have clocked on past summer getaways.

Many of the standouts (unsurprisingly) come courtesy of Sarah Sherman Samuel, perhaps the most compelling iteration yet of her ongoing collaboration with the brand. She has a way of making indoor-outdoor living feel seamless — take the whimsically curved Peggy Outdoor Chaise or the elegantly spoked Aamu Umbrella. Even the soft goods — woven rugs, plush pillows — are so polished they might just migrate inside. Suffice it to say, we’re in amore.

So sit back, spritz in hand. The best beach club? It’s right in your own backyard this year.

Lulu and Georgia pointed outdoor patio umbrella with decorative Italian motifs
Aamu Outdoor Umbrella by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $1,298

Beautiful patio umbrellas are everywhere, but ones that hold their luster under the sweltering sun are rare. That’s (in part) what makes this coral-hued, Italian-inspired Sunbrella canopy such a catch, promising to enchant your summers for seasons to come. Complete with a pointed top and fluttering trim, it rivals even the most well-chosen resort setups.

Wrenley Indoor / Outdoor Pillow
Wrenley Indoor / Outdoor Pillow

Price: $68

Craving something sweet? The Wrenley Pillow comes in three mouthwatering watermelon hues, injecting a refreshing vibrancy into any outdoor setup. Style it solo on a lounger for a pop of color or layer in pairs or trios on larger outdoor furniture. And when the temperatures drop, those radiant stripes and finely embroidered details transition seamlessly indoors.

Peggy Outdoor Chaise by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Peggy Outdoor Chaise by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $1,998

If you thought all outdoor lounge chairs looked the same, you wouldn’t be wrong — that is, until Sarah Sherman Samuel got involved. Her take on the classic chaise introduces sculptural waves of iron that bring a playful, oceanic cadence to the frame. Pair it with the coordinating outdoor rug below for a little extra dolce vita.

Lovett Indoor / Outdoor Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Lovett Indoor/Outdoor Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $298

Sarah Sherman Samuel’s outdoor rug designs in this Lulu and Georgia collection are abundant — and you truly can’t go wrong with any of them. But if an Italian summer is the mood, this terracotta-hued foundation is the one. Its rich, earthy tone nods to the country’s iconic pottery and architectural details, swiftly setting the scene. Style with sky blues, a shade woven throughout the collection for the perfect pop.

Levata Hammock by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Levata Hammock by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $198

Consider this your sign to invest in a hammock — immediately. Typically more about function than flair, this one rewrites the rules with a stylish edge — both literally and figuratively. Where to put it? That’s where creativity comes in. Two sturdy trees? Outdoor pillars? Indoors? Sometimes the best spots are the least expected. And at under $200, it’s a discovery well worth making.

Lulu & Georgia stone side table
Scalloped Indoor/Outdoor Side Table by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $298

Outdoor side tables are non-negotiable — where else will you set down your SPF? Your book? And, most importantly, your spritz? All of these essentials need a home — and we both know you’re not making the trek inside once you’ve settled in. Keep everything within reach (and in style) with this scalloped-edge, travertine-finish beauty. Place it between two loungers or chairs and let the conversations flow.

Can't wait till summer? Lulu and Georgia’s Spring 2025 collection — bursting with pattern-rich whimsy — is the perfect way to shake off winter and bring a fresh energy to your space.

