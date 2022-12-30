10 best buys in the Lulu and Georgia sale, picked by the Livingetc team

A room decorated in Lulu and Georgia finds
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
We're pretty impressed with the Lulu and Georgia sale this year. Once again, the home decor brand has treated us with a selection of brilliant bargains that will make our homes all the more beautiful as we enter the new year. 

With such a range on offer for fantastic discounted rates, we've sifted through the sale to pick 10 of the best bits. From rugs to sculptural decorative items, to home lighting, we've selected our favorite pieces of living room furniture that will be going in our shopping baskets this year. Happy shopping! 

The 10 best Lulu and Georgia sale buys

1. Tulca narrow floor mirror

Tulca mirror

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
A large floor mirror with a flat bottom edge and traditional scroll detailing. The perfect decorative accent to add depth and dimension to a compact entryway or bedroom space.

2. Sayan pendant light

I love this chandelier woven from jute, it'll work well in a coastal-inspired interior, brings a boho charm to any room and would look beautiful in a bedroom

3. Iconic stripe rug

A room decorated in Lulu and Georgia finds

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
Featuring thin stripes and small geometric patterns, this beautiful piece brings earthy hues and would make a nice purchase for a soft minimalist space.

4. Reis stack bottle

These cute bottles would make a nice decorative touch in a minimalist home. Place a trio on a mantel piece or one on a coffee table that's in need of a bit of love, and you've got a tasteful and sculptural look.

5. Hannah media console

A console table

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
A low storage cabinet with woven cane doors to conceal clutter. Making a great home for a television or buffet station for dining spaces.

6. Arlene stool

If you're missing a coffee table in your living room but lacking space, this cute little stool can make a great alternative. Perfect for a small vase and candle, and a place to rest your glass while on the sofa.

7. Tauri swivel chair

A white boucle armchair

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
With beautiful sweeping curves and upholstered in boucle, this swivel base chair brings aesthetic appeal to any room, and looks super cozy. Perfect for a modern home. 

8. Chloe burl wood console table

This luxe burl wood console table will make quite the statement in your entryway. The blend of geometric and curving lines adds a dramatic appeal to this sculptural table design, while the light finish gives it a modern look

9. Crawford platform bed

A bed and headboard

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
This bed frame has a beautifully arched headboard and wooden border, adding sophistication and elegance to any bedroom, plus the linen upholstery will soften the space.

10. Yui wall art

Organic shapes create layered visual depth in this textile wall art (opens in new tab) piece, woven with a jute texture and tonal contrast. Quality craftsmanship blends with a distinctive design for this wall artwork, which is printed on jute and exclusive to Lulu and Georgia.

