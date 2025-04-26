I Can't Believe The Exact Rug I've Been Eyeing From the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Collab is on Sale Right Now

I like to think of rugs as the glue that holds a room together — they're the design feature that can truly make a space feel complete. Renowned rug brand, Loloi, knows this all too well, constantly collaborating with some of the biggest names in the design world in order to really master the art of rug design.

One such design I've been dying to get my hands on is this diamond-printed rug from the Loloi x Chris Loves Julia collection. My fellow style editor, Julia Demer, owns it and raves about it, but the best news: it's currently on sale in the Way Day Wayfair sale.

In fact, everything Loloi does when it comes to rugs is worth looking at. It's a brand that knows exactly how to tap into the latest rug trends, while still creating pieces that feel like they'll have timeless appeal. And they're made to last, which often translates to a higher price point — all the more reason to snap one up while it's on sale.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Performance Hand Hooked Wool Rug Price: $529.69, Was: $1,039 at Wayfair Size: 8'6" x 12' (more sizes available) It's chic, effortlessly stylish, and almost 50% off. This rug is hand-hooked with 100% wool that'll feel soft underfoot and can dress any room with classic design. Its eye-catching pattern is based off of some of Chris and Julia Marcum's favorite flooring styles — like tilework and parquet. It's bold, but not overwhelming. Rather, this rug presents a relaxed refinement that can complete your modern living room ideas.

Since the rug comes in 10 different sizes, you can feel confident knowing that it'll fit in pretty much any room of your home. And because of its durable fabrication, it will even hold up in high traffic areas as the perfect living room kitchen, or entryway rug idea.

And as if this rug couldn't get any better, it's got over 1000 5-star reviews, with one customer perfectly capturing how I feel right now: "I have had my eye on this rug for a long time and finally grabbed it while it was on sale," they wrote. "I absolutely love it. It’s soft, very stylish, modern and high quality. I’m so glad I made this purchase!"

Is that future me, speaking? Hopefully. If this one's not your style, there are a few rugs from Loloi's other collaborations on sale too, which I've shared below.

Now you know what to buy this Way Day, next step is working out the best way to decorate with rugs, in all rooms of your home. And we can help with that.