I Can't Believe The Exact Rug I've Been Eyeing From the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Collab is on Sale Right Now
It's got an eye-catching pattern and soft wool finish. But the best part? It's almost 50% off right now
I like to think of rugs as the glue that holds a room together — they're the design feature that can truly make a space feel complete. Renowned rug brand, Loloi, knows this all too well, constantly collaborating with some of the biggest names in the design world in order to really master the art of rug design.
One such design I've been dying to get my hands on is this diamond-printed rug from the Loloi x Chris Loves Julia collection. My fellow style editor, Julia Demer, owns it and raves about it, but the best news: it's currently on sale in the Way Day Wayfair sale.
In fact, everything Loloi does when it comes to rugs is worth looking at. It's a brand that knows exactly how to tap into the latest rug trends, while still creating pieces that feel like they'll have timeless appeal. And they're made to last, which often translates to a higher price point — all the more reason to snap one up while it's on sale.
Size: 8'6" x 12' (more sizes available)
It's chic, effortlessly stylish, and almost 50% off. This rug is hand-hooked with 100% wool that'll feel soft underfoot and can dress any room with classic design. Its eye-catching pattern is based off of some of Chris and Julia Marcum's favorite flooring styles — like tilework and parquet. It's bold, but not overwhelming. Rather, this rug presents a relaxed refinement that can complete your modern living room ideas.
Since the rug comes in 10 different sizes, you can feel confident knowing that it'll fit in pretty much any room of your home. And because of its durable fabrication, it will even hold up in high traffic areas as the perfect living room kitchen, or entryway rug idea.
And as if this rug couldn't get any better, it's got over 1000 5-star reviews, with one customer perfectly capturing how I feel right now: "I have had my eye on this rug for a long time and finally grabbed it while it was on sale," they wrote. "I absolutely love it. It’s soft, very stylish, modern and high quality. I’m so glad I made this purchase!"
Is that future me, speaking? Hopefully. If this one's not your style, there are a few rugs from Loloi's other collaborations on sale too, which I've shared below.
Size: 7'10" x 10' (more sizes available)
This rug is from interior designer Amber Lewis's collaboration with Loloi. It may be neutral in color, but it will certainly makes a statement with its repeating high-low texture. The rug itself is loomed from polyester that's incredibly easy to clean and won't falter in high traffic areas. Consider it laid-back luxury at its finest.
Size: 7'9" x 9'9" (more sizes available)
Who isn't obsessed with design maven Joanna Gaines? Her collaboration with Loloi features patterned rugs that hold the classic charm that's typical of her design style. This hand-tufted wool rug would add a level of depth to any space — through its muted gray, blue, and ivory color and unique pattern.
Size: 9'6" x 13'1" (more sizes available)
Let me draw your attention to one more style from Chris Loves Julia's collaboration with Loloi — this floral printed beauty. Its pattern draws inspiration from traditional Turkish rugs with a floral border and inner floral motif, combining to create a symmetrical style that will enhance the look of any room.
Now you know what to buy this Way Day, next step is working out the best way to decorate with rugs, in all rooms of your home. And we can help with that.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
