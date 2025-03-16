Amber Lewis' Latest Collection Will Trick Your Guests Into Thinking Your Rugs Are Vintage Finds
Interior designer Amber Lewis teamed up with Loloi on a rug collection that replicates with timeworn techniques. Each piece is so convincing, you'd never guess
Antique rugs have a certain magic — the softened edges, the lived-in patina, the sense that they’ve seen things. But finding "the one" is often another story: the hunt is long, the prices steep, and most “vintage-inspired” options end up feeling… forced.
Vintage-lover Amber Lewis gets it. The interior designer's new Molly Collection with Loloi nails the heirloom look without the decades of wear (or the antique dealer markup) — rich with character, perfectly “weathered,” and ready to roll out now, making this collection some of the best rugs to get your hands on.
Her secret? "I wouldn't say it's a trick but the nuanced tones, low pile, and individuality of each rug all are nods to vintage," Amber explains. "The base yarn is revealed, adding dimension, and like a vintage rug, some of its threads may naturally come loose (an easy fix with a pair of scissors!)."
Storied, sans backstory, the collection of convenient, non-awkward sizes (ranging from 2’3” x 3’10” to 2’7” x 10’) starts at just $64 — a fraction of what you’d pay for rugs with actual provenance.
No endless scrolling, no antique market dead ends, no haggling with a stranger on Facebook Marketplace. And if anyone asks where to buy your rug: Oh, this old thing? It’s vintage…
Price: $239.99, Was: $369
Blink and you’ll miss it — the subtle base yarns peeking through each Molly rug, just like a true vintage find. This one, in a bold yet soft brick red, is the perfect way to warm up a space with character.
Price: $253, Was: $369
These vintage-inspired florals are hypnotic — possibly the most convincing of the collection (and that’s saying something). It's a living room rug idea best styled with natural materials: exposed wood grains, ceramics, and stone.
Price: $108.53, Was: $149
Depth is all in the details, and this striated patterned rug has layers to spare. A mix of warm and cool tones makes it the ideal bridge between rooms with both, making disparate elements appear grounded and cohesive.
Price: $71.73, Was: $89
This light-washed rug wears its “age” well — sun-faded like it’s spent years in a light-filled living room. Like a fine wine, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Pair it with contrast: deep walnut woods and jewel-toned upholstery.
Price: $309.99, Was: $539
Solids? Too predictable. Sandy beige, brown, brick, and even green weave together in a rich, lived-in palette. Like a true vintage rug, some threads may naturally loosen over time — if they do, a quick snip keeps it looking pristine.
Price: $108.35, Was: $149
We’ve all regretted a pair of pre-distressed jeans — contrived charm at its worst. But this? This is denim done right. Aged indigo meets gold in a striking mosaic, made to pop against crisp contrast. Try it with a white bouclé armchair and watch the magic happen.
If you love Amber Lewis’ California cool, you’ll love Heide Caillier’s classic-meets-contemporary charm. And if you love Loloi, ditto for Joon Loloi — now teaming up with Heide for a floral-filled, Scandi-inspired collection.
