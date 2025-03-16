Amber Lewis' Latest Collection Will Trick Your Guests Into Thinking Your Rugs Are Vintage Finds

Interior designer Amber Lewis teamed up with Loloi on a rug collection that replicates with timeworn techniques. Each piece is so convincing, you'd never guess

Amber Lewis x Loloi vintage-inspired rug pictured in a sunny living room
Unlike a pair of ill-distressed denim, Amber Lewis' latest vintage-inspired rugs are "worn," done right.
(Image credit: Loloi)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

Antique rugs have a certain magic — the softened edges, the lived-in patina, the sense that they’ve seen things. But finding "the one" is often another story: the hunt is long, the prices steep, and most “vintage-inspired” options end up feeling… forced.

Vintage-lover Amber Lewis gets it. The interior designer's new Molly Collection with Loloi nails the heirloom look without the decades of wear (or the antique dealer markup) — rich with character, perfectly “weathered,” and ready to roll out now, making this collection some of the best rugs to get your hands on.

Her secret? "I wouldn't say it's a trick but the nuanced tones, low pile, and individuality of each rug all are nods to vintage," Amber explains. "The base yarn is revealed, adding dimension, and like a vintage rug, some of its threads may naturally come loose (an easy fix with a pair of scissors!)."

Amber Lewis x Loloi vintage-inspired rug in Brick

Molly, pictured here in Brick / Bark, adds feelings of charm and cohesion to this sleekly-furnished living room.

(Image credit: Loloi)

Storied, sans backstory, the collection of convenient, non-awkward sizes (ranging from 2’3” x 3’10” to 2’7” x 10’) starts at just $64 — a fraction of what you’d pay for rugs with actual provenance.

No endless scrolling, no antique market dead ends, no haggling with a stranger on Facebook Marketplace. And if anyone asks where to buy your rug: Oh, this old thing? It’s vintage…

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Brick / Bark Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Brick / Bark Rug, 5'3" x 7'9"

Price: $239.99, Was: $369

Blink and you’ll miss it — the subtle base yarns peeking through each Molly rug, just like a true vintage find. This one, in a bold yet soft brick red, is the perfect way to warm up a space with character.

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Ocean / Sunset Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Ocean / Sunset Rug, 5'3" x 7'9"

Price: $253, Was: $369

These vintage-inspired florals are hypnotic — possibly the most convincing of the collection (and that’s saying something). It's a living room rug idea best styled with natural materials: exposed wood grains, ceramics, and stone.

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Lagoon / Natural Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Lagoon / Natural Rug, 3' x 5'

Price: $108.53, Was: $149

Depth is all in the details, and this striated patterned rug has layers to spare. A mix of warm and cool tones makes it the ideal bridge between rooms with both, making disparate elements appear grounded and cohesive.

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Natural / Denim Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Natural / Denim Rug, 2'3" x 3'10"

Price: $71.73, Was: $89

This light-washed rug wears its “age” well — sun-faded like it’s spent years in a light-filled living room. Like a fine wine, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Pair it with contrast: deep walnut woods and jewel-toned upholstery.

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Antique / Multi Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Antique / Multi Rug, 6'7" x 9'2"

Price: $309.99, Was: $539

Solids? Too predictable. Sandy beige, brown, brick, and even green weave together in a rich, lived-in palette. Like a true vintage rug, some threads may naturally loosen over time — if they do, a quick snip keeps it looking pristine.

Amber Lewis X Loloi Molly Denim / Gold Area Rug | Wayfair
Molly Denim / Gold Rug, 3' x 5'

Price: $108.35, Was: $149

We’ve all regretted a pair of pre-distressed jeans — contrived charm at its worst. But this? This is denim done right. Aged indigo meets gold in a striking mosaic, made to pop against crisp contrast. Try it with a white bouclé armchair and watch the magic happen.

If you love Amber Lewis’ California cool, you’ll love Heide Caillier’s classic-meets-contemporary charm. And if you love Loloi, ditto for Joon Loloi — now teaming up with Heide for a floral-filled, Scandi-inspired collection.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸