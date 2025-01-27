Designer Heidi Caillier Says Rugs Should Play “Supporting Characters” — and Her New Joon Loloi Collab Proves Why

Longtime rug stalwart Loloi ventured into home furnishings late last year with the launch of its sub-brand, Joon Loloi. Now, the fledgling label is hitting a major milestone: its first-ever designer collaboration, a partnership with renowned interior designer Heidi Caillier.

True to its Loloi lineage, the recent collection leans largely rug-centric, boasting 22 floral-filled, vintage-Scandi-inspired designs, complemented by 20 coordinating pillows. “My collection is more aligned with my philosophy that the rug should really be the grounding element of a room,” says Heidi — or, as she puts it, “the ‘supporting character’ to the design story.”

Classic-meets-contemporary, the interior designer's rug collaboration is a harmonious blend of Heidi Caillier’s signature style and Joon Loloi’s design DNA. Take, for example, Mayla, with its delicate floral whispers, Carrolton’s rich, earthy Orientals, or Lindy’s understated grid. These designs strike a happy medium that Heidi swears by: “If you're going to do a rug or textile that has a charming, vintage feel, you have to bring in something more modern to balance it out. In order for your space to feel collected, it can't be all heirloom-inspired.”

The collection spans handcrafted rugs starting at $269, more accessible power-loomed options from $150, and throw pillows beginning at just $35. You can explore the highlights of Heidi Caillier x Joon Loloi’s new nostalgia below, handpicked by me.

(Image credit: Joon Loloi)

Lilette Hand Tufted Wool Rug View at Joon Loloi Price: $269

Dimension: 5' x 8' Some shudder at the mere thought of a rug in the dining room — pretty, sure, just not so much when a glass of Cab spills at a dinner party. But with this collection, Heidi says not to worry: “Go with something that’s 100% wool and in a pattern,” like this romantic, English-inspired floral design. “Wool is durable and very easy to clean, and the pattern will hide any unfortunate dining spills,” she adds. Mieke Pillow Cover View at Joon Loloi Price: $35 There’s a sense of charm inside the intentionally distressed Oriental pattern of this bolster pillow. Inspired by Heidi's love of vintage textiles, it brings a storied, lived-in look to furniture — particularly helpful if you’ve just purchased something new. This design swiftly makes any space feel a little more like home. Kate Pillow Cover View at Joon Loloi Price: $49 Blink and you might miss the playful, double-flanged edge of this pillow — and that’s precisely the point. It’s minimalist with just the right amount of flair, blending seamlessly with other patterned rugs or pillows in the collection — or other patterns you already own. Made from a breezy cotton-linen combo, it’s proof that the tiniest details can make the biggest difference. Ash Hand Knotted Rug View at Joon Loloi Price: $1,119

Dimension: 5' x 8' If your budget allows, there’s simply no substitute for the nuance of a quality hand-knotted rug. Thanks to the intricate craftsmanship of Indian artisans, this rug’s antique fading, geometric motifs, and rich triple border come to life. Made from a wool-cotton blend with a medium-pile thickness of 0.375”, it may shed slightly at first — but that’s to be expected for a beauty like this. Aster Rug View at Joon Loloi Price: $219

Dimension: 5' 7" x 7' 10" Feeling something like spring, it’s hard not to smile when you see a rug like this. Aptly named the “Aster,” it lives up to its dignified title with a dynamic floral motif unfolding over a soft, neutral base. Power-loomed from a durable polypropylene-polyester blend, it’s perfect for medium-traffic spaces like living rooms or bedrooms, adding a touch of sweetness to any room it graces. Liam Pillow View at Joon Loloi Price: $45 You can never go wrong with a trusty pair of vintage blue jeans, and this pillow cover takes that classic charm to the next level. Featuring a nostalgic denim-inspired patchwork design, it’s an excellent hero piece paired with neutral furniture. Though for added impact, consider its complementary color: burnt orange. Try styling it with the Kate pillow above for a bold, dynamic contrast.

Closing out our interview, I asked Heidi one final burning question: Layering rugs: yes or no? "Not always, but within the right space it can create a beautiful effect," she tells me. "The key is to ensure they’re of different styles. I love a patterned style layered over a wall-to-wall sisal rug, or a high pile Moroccan over a Tuareg."