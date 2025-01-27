Designer Heidi Caillier Says Rugs Should Play “Supporting Characters” — and Her New Joon Loloi Collab Proves Why
Joon Loloi’s first-ever collaboration evokes a new nostalgia
Longtime rug stalwart Loloi ventured into home furnishings late last year with the launch of its sub-brand, Joon Loloi. Now, the fledgling label is hitting a major milestone: its first-ever designer collaboration, a partnership with renowned interior designer Heidi Caillier.
True to its Loloi lineage, the recent collection leans largely rug-centric, boasting 22 floral-filled, vintage-Scandi-inspired designs, complemented by 20 coordinating pillows. “My collection is more aligned with my philosophy that the rug should really be the grounding element of a room,” says Heidi — or, as she puts it, “the ‘supporting character’ to the design story.”
Classic-meets-contemporary, the interior designer's rug collaboration is a harmonious blend of Heidi Caillier’s signature style and Joon Loloi’s design DNA. Take, for example, Mayla, with its delicate floral whispers, Carrolton’s rich, earthy Orientals, or Lindy’s understated grid. These designs strike a happy medium that Heidi swears by: “If you're going to do a rug or textile that has a charming, vintage feel, you have to bring in something more modern to balance it out. In order for your space to feel collected, it can't be all heirloom-inspired.”
The collection spans handcrafted rugs starting at $269, more accessible power-loomed options from $150, and throw pillows beginning at just $35. You can explore the highlights of Heidi Caillier x Joon Loloi’s new nostalgia below, handpicked by me.
Price: $269
Dimension: 5' x 8'
Some shudder at the mere thought of a rug in the dining room — pretty, sure, just not so much when a glass of Cab spills at a dinner party. But with this collection, Heidi says not to worry: “Go with something that’s 100% wool and in a pattern,” like this romantic, English-inspired floral design. “Wool is durable and very easy to clean, and the pattern will hide any unfortunate dining spills,” she adds.
Price: $35
There’s a sense of charm inside the intentionally distressed Oriental pattern of this bolster pillow. Inspired by Heidi's love of vintage textiles, it brings a storied, lived-in look to furniture — particularly helpful if you’ve just purchased something new. This design swiftly makes any space feel a little more like home.
Price: $49
Blink and you might miss the playful, double-flanged edge of this pillow — and that’s precisely the point. It’s minimalist with just the right amount of flair, blending seamlessly with other patterned rugs or pillows in the collection — or other patterns you already own. Made from a breezy cotton-linen combo, it’s proof that the tiniest details can make the biggest difference.
Price: $1,119
Dimension: 5' x 8'
If your budget allows, there’s simply no substitute for the nuance of a quality hand-knotted rug. Thanks to the intricate craftsmanship of Indian artisans, this rug’s antique fading, geometric motifs, and rich triple border come to life. Made from a wool-cotton blend with a medium-pile thickness of 0.375”, it may shed slightly at first — but that’s to be expected for a beauty like this.
Price: $219
Dimension: 5' 7" x 7' 10"
Feeling something like spring, it’s hard not to smile when you see a rug like this. Aptly named the “Aster,” it lives up to its dignified title with a dynamic floral motif unfolding over a soft, neutral base. Power-loomed from a durable polypropylene-polyester blend, it’s perfect for medium-traffic spaces like living rooms or bedrooms, adding a touch of sweetness to any room it graces.
Price: $45
You can never go wrong with a trusty pair of vintage blue jeans, and this pillow cover takes that classic charm to the next level. Featuring a nostalgic denim-inspired patchwork design, it’s an excellent hero piece paired with neutral furniture. Though for added impact, consider its complementary color: burnt orange. Try styling it with the Kate pillow above for a bold, dynamic contrast.
Closing out our interview, I asked Heidi one final burning question: Layering rugs: yes or no? "Not always, but within the right space it can create a beautiful effect," she tells me. "The key is to ensure they’re of different styles. I love a patterned style layered over a wall-to-wall sisal rug, or a high pile Moroccan over a Tuareg."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
A Design Psychologist Just Explained Why the Color of My Bed Sheets Matters — Now I Need to Buy a New Set
Colors matter more than you realize when it comes to bed linen, from helping you sleep better and feeling calmer, to how you regulate your temperature as a hot or cold sleeper
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
This "Kitchen Candle" is Cleverly Designed to Complement the Smell of Your Cooking — It's the Latest Dinner Party Must-Have
Banishing unwanted odors, Hudson Grace’s $24 Kitchen Candle makes my space smell as fresh as it feels
By Julia Demer Published
-
This "Kitchen Candle" is Cleverly Designed to Complement the Smell of Your Cooking — It's the Latest Dinner Party Must-Have
Banishing unwanted odors, Hudson Grace’s $24 Kitchen Candle makes my space smell as fresh as it feels
By Julia Demer Published
-
I'm a Sucker for Retro Japanese Stationery — These 6 Iconic Brands Put Nippon's Cool-Kid Minimalism at Your Fingertips
From the 1900s-founded Kokuyo to the global success of MUJI, up your office aesthetic with our design-focused roundup of the best Japanese stationery
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
How to Shop Like a Brutalist — And Bring an "Intentional Unapproachability" Into Your Home
Brutalism and “homey” don’t exactly go hand in hand — but this roundup of brutalist décor might just change your mind
By Julia Demer Published
-
This “Book Lamp” Isn’t Magic, But It’s Pretty Close — Meet the Lighting Solution in Studious Disguise
This cleverly inconspicuous book lamp comes at an equally unassuming price: just $23.99
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Instantly Doubled the Capacity of My Kitchen Cabinets With This Sleek $15 Storage Hack
I'm a self-confessed 'lazy organizer,' but thankfully this affordable find does all the hard work for you
By Emma Breislin Published
-
The Best Stationery Brands — 9 Labels to Know for a Designer-Approved, Playfully Aesthetic Desk Upgrade
Step up your organization game with these colorful buys for paper goods and design lovers
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Chicest Parisians All Have This Flatware Brand in Their Kitchen Drawers — And It's Massively on Sale Now
Beloved by people in the know, this Sabre flatware sale is one for the books. Shop the French-coded staple for your table and serve yourself a slice of Paris
By Julia Demer Published
-
And Just Like That, All the Chicest People I Know Are Styling Their Kitchens With Brown Décor — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Providing both a touch of pretty as well as full-on function, these brown kitchen accessories are an easy way to update your kitchen
By Devin Toolen Published