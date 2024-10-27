You're Not Someone Until You Have a Rug Collaboration — Here's an Ever-Growing List of the Most Stylish

You know a celebrity has really “made it” when they launch a perfume line — often a floral or maybe a sultry gourmand. But it seems for high-profile interior designers, the honorary fragrance has been swapped for something more practical and perhaps a bit less expected: rugs.

It makes sense. These are often (though not always) household names in the world of interiors, playing to their strengths — designing beautiful homes. But why rugs? Why not lamps, chairs, or even cutlery? My guess is that crafting the best rugs is a lot like developing a signature fragrance. Like how a spritz of perfume can instantly capture someone’s essence, swapping out a rug can completely transform a room, injecting it with the designer’s style — without much heavy lifting.

And everyone seems to be doing it. As a style editor, I get pitches about new celeb-designed rug collections on the regular. It's become quite the talking point in the Livingetc offices — it seems no one is really an interior celebrity until they’ve made their mark on the rug game. So, I decided to round up the best. My criteria? Simple: Would I buy it if I didn’t know who designed it?

Here, in no particular order, are the celeb rug collections I’d invest in (and my pick of the line) with or without the famous name attached.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Ruggable

(Image credit: Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Ruggable)

Sumaya Soft Black Tufted Rug, 4' x 6' $299 at Ruggable Celebrity-favorite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard joined Ruggable for a high-impact, high-contrast rug collection inspired by his global travels. The range spans from painterly teal marble patterns to bold geometric rug designs, but if I had to sum it up in one word, it would be glamorous.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi

(Image credit: Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rugs)

Francis Wool Rug, 5' x 7'6" $186.25 at Wayfair OG home renovation bloggers Chris Loves Julia also made waves with their Loloi collab (available at Wayfair), which was one of the brand’s most successful ever. The collection features soothing neutrals and statement-making oriental patterns, each with personal significance to the couple. My favorite? This tilework-inspired patterned rug that currently graces my living room.

Justina Blakeney x Ruggable

(Image credit: Justina Blakeney x Ruggable)

Nina Indigo & Rust Rug, 2.5' x 7' $229 at Ruggable You’ll notice from this list that celebrities tend to lean toward neutrals — not a bad thing, but if you’re craving colorful rugs, Justina Blakeney’s Ruggable collaboration is the perfect antidote. Known for her bold, abstract, and nature-inspired designs, the artist, designer, and founder of Jungalow brings her signature creativity to every piece. Expect a joyful explosion of color that’s unmistakably Justina.

Emily Henderson x Rugs USA

(Image credit: Emily Henderson x Rugs USA)

Marlowe Geometric Wool Rug, 4' x 6' $197.95 at Rugs USA Multi-hyphenate stylist, interior designer, TV host, and founder of Emily Henderson Design, Emily Henderson’s ever-expanding Rugs USA collection features wool and wool blends in rich, earthy tones — perfect for high-foot-traffic areas. Her designs are approachable, easy to style, and ideal for anyone unacquainted with patterns.

The Hiltons x Ruggable

(Image credit: The Hiltons x Ruggable)

The Hiltons Chrysler Border Chambray Blue Tufted Rug, 4' x 6' $289 at Ruggable Kathy and Nicky Hilton might not be interior design stars by trade, but if you’ve followed the mother-daughter duo at all, you’re surely aware of their impeccable taste. While we might not all have a trust fund, their collection of Regency-style rugs delivers a taste of Bel Air luxury right to wherever you are.

Arvin Olano x Rugs USA

(Image credit: Arvin Olano x Rugs USA)

Melrose Checked Rug, 4' x 6' $160.95 at Rugs USA Ever heard of "minimal eclecticism"? It sounds like an oxymoron, but Arvin Olano’s mid-century-inspired collection with Rugs USA somehow executes. With rich textures, classic borders, and graphic checks, his rugs feel both artful and calming.

Bobby Berk x Karastan Rugs

(Image credit: Bobby Berk x Karastan Rugs)

Luna Barley Woven Area Rug, 2' x 8' $199 at Wayfair Bobby Berk is best known for his unbelievable home transformations on Netflix’s Queer Eye, but his design prowess goes far beyond the screen. His collaboration with Karastan (available at Rugs Direct) is a standout, bringing together luxurious textures with a playful, youthful spirit — a perfect reflection of his signature style.

Iris Apfel x Ruggable

(Image credit: Iris Apfel x Ruggable)

Iris Apfel Birds of a Feather Tufted Rug, 4' x 6' $299 at Ruggable The late, great Iris Apfel lives on through her Ruggable collection — and it's exactly what you’d expect from the style icon, which means you have no idea what’s coming. Layered, vibrant, and jungle-themed, it’s a walk on the wild side that pays tribute to Iris' unapologetic approach to self-expression.

Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines x Loloi

(Image credit: Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines x Loloi)

Banks Machine Washable Area Rug, 2' x 5' $38.13 at Wayfair Joanna Gaines is no stranger to homeware collaborations, but her Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines collection with Loloi (available at Wayfair) stands out because it's completely comprised of machine-washable rugs — a first for both brands. It’s a thoughtful nod to the reality of spills and mishaps that happen indoors, especially from a self-proclaimed homebody. Expect elegant, affordable patterned designs.

Frenshe Interiors by Ashley Tisdale x Rugs USA

(Image credit: Frenshe Interiors by Ashley Tisdale x Rugs USA)

Toluca Striped Wool Rug, 5' x 8' $247.95 at Rugs USA Actress, interior designer, and businesswoman, Ashley Tisdale's venture with Rugs USA is as effortlessly California-cool as she is. The collection is chic, cozy, and neutral, offering soft modern classics that feel right at home underfoot.

Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA)

Greenwich Abstract Wool Rug, 4' x 6' $180.95 at Rugs USA Nepalese–American fashion designer Prabal Gurung is a New York Fashion Week fixture, but his rug collaboration with Rugs USA is equally runway-worthy. His imaginative collection is a testament to his artistry, with each piece standing out as uniquely Prabal. Case in point: this abstract rug, which I’ve praised endlessly here at Livingetc. The colors, the shape — no one else is doing it quite like him.

Goop x Ruggable

(Image credit: Goop x Ruggable)

Goop Lucia Natural Tufted Rug, 4' x 6' $289 at Ruggable While her name might not be on the label, we all know the woman behind wellness and lifestyle powerhouse Goop. The Goop x Ruggable collaboration feels worldly, organic, and, of course, luxurious — exactly what we’d expect from Gwyneth Paltrow, our favorite quiet luxury icon.