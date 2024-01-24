"It's So Warm and Inviting" — Bobby Berk's 4 Design Rules For Perfect California Cool Decor

Bobby Berk, renowned for his transformative work on Netflix's Queer Eye, has become a household name in the world of interior design. Beyond the TV screen, Berk's California-based workspace stands as a testament to his distinctive design philosophy, combining utility with what can best be described as California cool appeal.

His interior design approach can now be seen in his new headquarters which may technically be a workspace but has so many ideas in it that work perfectly in home decor. Rejecting conventional glass-box office spaces, Berk sought a setting that he could “make warm and inviting," a place "where my team would be inspired to be designing homes every day.” Ultimately, the solution led him to acquire an actual home: a Spanish-style residence in Lake Hollywood, California.

Initially built in 1971, the space lacked authentic Spanish style, resembling somewhat of a tract home. With the exception of a few Saltillo tile remnants near its entrance, the home was more akin to a “Spanish revival knockoff," laughs Berk. As one might imagine, the designer embarked on quite the transformation, turning the eyesore into a welcoming sanctuary. Whether you're aiming to cozier up your workspace or enhance your home's relaxing ambience, here are some key design tips inspired by Bobby Berk's remarkable transformation.

Explore the Bobby Berk Home collection at Wayfair, and check out his four design rules below.

1. Use desert hues

Bobby Berk-designed living room.

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria Tramp)

Situated in Lake Hollywood with a view of the iconic Hollywood Sign, Berk "wanted to bring the indoors out, and the outdoors in with the terracotta colors and the greens and the neutrals and the browns." Decorating with neutrals that have a warm tint helps create a truly energizing space.

"I think it just really lends itself to the California landscape that we're surrounded by," Bobby Berk explains. Though, you need not live in California — or anywhere near a desert for that matter — to adopt this relaxing color scheme. Infuse this sense of warmth and tranquility into any home with larger tonal changes, like wall paint, along with smaller ones, like throw pillows, ensuring a beautifully seamless, natural blend.

Ziggy armchair.
Jardan Ziggy Armchair

Price: $4,336

"I love the furniture in the living room from Jardan, they're out of Australia," explains Berk. "Those terracotta colored chairs are my favorite." Opt for the Ziggy armchair in the shade "Elk Velvet" (from the brand's material library) to match with Berk's, pictured above.

Bobby Berk designed bed in moss green.
Bobby Berk for A.R.T Furniture Upholstered King Platform Bed

Price: $2,315

Was: $3,037.14

Introducing you to mid-century modern meets art deco design with this exquisite bedroom idea. The clean lines and luxurious green velvet create a laid-back yet undeniably elegant vibe. Enhance its earthy appeal by pairing it with terracotta accents.

Sand hue area rug by Bobby Berk.
Bobby Berk Broken Terra Firma Area Rug in Cream, 4' x 6'

Price: $299

Was: $749

At first glance, this rug appears to be a standard neutral piece, but closer inspection reveals subtle geometric lines, adding dimension without sacrificing its minimalist allure. Available in various sizes, this is one of the best rugs for a soothing space of   any scale.

2. Mix in a modern touch

Bobby Berk's kitchen design.

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria Tramp)

Despite the desert hues and classic ambiance of Berk's HQ, the design expert introduces modern touches, like “massive steel fireplace" — a personal favorite of his which “adds this really nice, cool modern touch to a really warm space." 

Juxtaposing classic with modern makes the space feel very ‘now,' without appearing sterile or overly-designed.

Modern cast iron side table.
Titus Round Blackened Cast Aluminum Side Table

Price: $399

CB2's brutalist pick is a showstopper, featuring a repeated-leg design against a solid sand-cast metal top. The slightly soft edges and textured surface transform it into a modern art piece, capturing attention with its stunning simplicity.

Modern ceramic vase.
KALA Slender Ceramic Vase in Snow

Price: $160

Add a contemporary touch to your space with a sculptural vase that stands out even without flowers. Perfect for a mantle, bookshelf, or side table, this piece is a subtle yet impactful addition.

Modern metal base dining table.
Jonsi Dining Table

Price: $2,005

Was: $3,190

True to Berk's style, this eye-catching table seamlessly blends mid-century materials with Art Deco glam. The natural wood top suits everyday use, while the geometric base elevates it for dinner parties and gatherings — it's the perfect dining room idea.

3. Play with Geometric and Striped Patterns

Bobby Berk's patterned design room.

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria Tramp)

Berk favors intricate lines and patterns in rugs, art, and wallpaper to introduce contrast to the warm elements of the space. Opting for neutral color combinations, like cream and black, allows these patterns to seamlessly integrate with the desert tones while making a tastefully timeless statement.

Geometric area rug.
Bobby Berk by Karastan Traverse Roundabout Area Rug, 8' x 10'

Price: $412.50

Was: $825

The Traverse, a favorite of Berk's visitors, boasts a mesmerizing abstract graphic rug design. Paired with a neutral color palette, it becomes a captivating conversation starter in any room.

Geometric line wall art.
Bobby Berk Lost Pieces I On Canvas by Bobby Berk Painting

Price: $437.50

Was: $525

This Berk-designed wall decor idea draws inspiration from delicate origami folds. The watercolor piece, with its sharp corners and neutral palette, adds elegance and versatility to your space.

Peel and stick wallpaper.
Wiggle Room Peel And Stick Wallpaper By Bobby Berk (Single Roll)

Price: $47.99

For renters, peel and stick wallpaper is a game-changer. This design, featuring artistic brush strokes in a playful wavy pattern, works wonders in guest bathrooms or even as a bold living room wallpaper idea.

4. Create a seating corner

Bobby Berk's sitting area.

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria Tramp)

Recognizing the importance of varied workspaces, Berk emphasizes the need for a seating area in a home, especially if it doubles as a workspace. Sitting at the same desk hour after hour easily strips many of us of our motivation to work, so even simple additions “like a small armchair that you can have in a corner,” or a floor pillow if you’re tight on space, provides a comfortable getaway while encouraging flexibility within the work environment.

Terracota throw blanket.
Cotton Fisherman Throw

Price: $79.95

Was: $195

Indulge in the cozy comfort of this 100% cotton throw blanket. The rich terracotta hue aligns with a desert scheme, but its natural and olive color varieties are equally stunning.

Mid-century modern chair in moss.
Ceremonie Green Mohair Dining Chair

Price: $499

Though intended as a dining chair, this comfy piece with a double-beamed solid oak back and basil green faux mohair velvet might just be your new favorite seat. Follow Berk's advice by placing it in a corner for a cozy nook or consider multiple chairs for larger seating areas.

Boucle floor pouf.
Ivory Boucle Pouf Large

Price: $149.25

Was: $199

This white boucle pouf, resembling a cloud and feeling just as heavenly, serves as an extra seat without overwhelming visual or physical space. Easily move it around to suit your preferences.

