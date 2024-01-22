This Style Editor Just Found Her New Favorite Dining Chair — 'Anthropologie Is So Chic Right Now!'
Dining chairs are often an afterthought, relegated merely to seating. Though, their potential to enhance the dining table and surrounding space is frequently underestimated. Dining chairs offer an opportunity to infuse an interesting touch into your home, whether it's a subtle change in texture like boucle or a bold statement with an upholstered print.
Anthropologie provides a diverse selection catering to every taste. Even as a style editor, I am consistently amazed by the elevated and varied assortment the retailer offers. Drawing inspiration from a myriad of worldly influences, these beautiful dining chairs are poised to transform your dining room from ordinary to extraordinary. Take a seat, because this Anthropologie editor's choice edit has it all.
Best Dining Chairs from Anthropologie
Best Classic Dining Chairs from Anthropologie
Price: $548
Recalling a piece of jewelry, I can’t take my eyes off the sculpted back of this natural wood chair. Its elegant silhouette takes a lighter feel with cream upholstery, perfectly suited for any kind of interior.
Price: $398
Appearing as if it was plucked from a darling little brasserie, this chair recalls the streets of Paris. Its sophisticated woven rattan pattern will never go out of style.
Best Statement Dining Chairs from Anthropologie
Price: $598
Take a walk on the wild side with this wildlife motif dining chair, inspired by French and Italian tapestries. Although it makes quite the artistic statement, its jewel tones promise a seamless pairing within most interiors.
Price: $548
It’s difficult not to smile after seeing this dining chair — the cheerful daffodil shade is infectious. Given the chair’s grand sloping arms, it earns a spot right at the head of the table.
Best Boucle Dining Chairs from Anthropologie
Price: $399.95
Was: $598
Sleek, geometric legs lend a stunning architectural appeal. Appearing as if it defies gravity, this is a surreal application of boucle. Pair alongside an Anthropologie rug to amplify its designer appeal.
Price: $498
Boasting ample surface area of boucle upholstery, this is the ideal pick for superfans of the cozy material. Understated and elegant, this comforting pick is perfect for weeknight dinners and more formal events alike.
Best Open Design Dining Chairs from Anthropologie
Price: $268
Go back to basics with this low-profile design. Somewhere in between timeless and modern, there’s a reason why this style is one of Anthropologie’s best-sellers.
Price: $698
Anthropologie’s Hagen chair offers so much character. Fully upholstered in top-grain leather, this style is undeniably luxe. I’m fond of the black, though it looks equally brilliant in butterscotch and gray.
ARE ANTHROPOLOGIE DINING CHAIRS GOOD QUALITY?
Absolutely! Anthropologie provides detailed information about the materials and craftsmanship for each item in their product listings. With stringent quality standards, this additional transparency adds a reassuring stamp of certainty for those seeking more information. Crafted from materials like tropical hardwood, velvet, and leather, these chairs are built to last, enhancing their timeless and chic appeal.
With this peace of mind, feel free to sit back, relax, and try an Anthropologie dining chair for yourself!
