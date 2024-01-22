This Style Editor Just Found Her New Favorite Dining Chair — 'Anthropologie Is So Chic Right Now!'

Dining chairs are often an afterthought, relegated merely to seating. Though, their potential to enhance the dining table and surrounding space is frequently underestimated. Dining chairs offer an opportunity to infuse an interesting touch into your home, whether it's a subtle change in texture like boucle or a bold statement with an upholstered print.

Anthropologie provides a diverse selection catering to every taste. Even as a style editor, I am consistently amazed by the elevated and varied assortment the retailer offers. Drawing inspiration from a myriad of worldly influences, these beautiful dining chairs are poised to transform your dining room from ordinary to extraordinary. Take a seat, because this Anthropologie editor's choice edit has it all.

Explore a broader assortment of dining chairs at Anthropologie.

Best Dining Chairs from Anthropologie

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Best Classic Dining Chairs from Anthropologie

Lennox Karissa Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $548 Recalling a piece of jewelry, I can’t take my eyes off the sculpted back of this natural wood chair. Its elegant silhouette takes a lighter feel with cream upholstery, perfectly suited for any kind of interior. Coastal Rattan Bistro Counter Stool Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $398 Appearing as if it was plucked from a darling little brasserie, this chair recalls the streets of Paris. Its sophisticated woven rattan pattern will never go out of style. Mathilde Leather Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $448 This ash wood chair offers no shortage of Shaker style charm. A testament to Anthropologie’s extraordinary craftsmanship, this curved spindle back speaks for itself. The chair’s leather upholstered seat only heightens its already beautifully classic shape.

Best Statement Dining Chairs from Anthropologie

Velvet Lena Elowen Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $598 Take a walk on the wild side with this wildlife motif dining chair, inspired by French and Italian tapestries. Although it makes quite the artistic statement, its jewel tones promise a seamless pairing within most interiors. Ellison Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $548 It’s difficult not to smile after seeing this dining chair — the cheerful daffodil shade is infectious. Given the chair’s grand sloping arms, it earns a spot right at the head of the table. Missy Swivel Velvet Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $799.95 Was: $1,098 Always a treat to come across a swivel chair — they’re so much fun! This one elevates the inherently playful concept with rich cotton velvet and a substantial silhouette. Take it for a spin at your next dinner party.

Best Boucle Dining Chairs from Anthropologie

Boucle Rani Armless Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $399.95 Was: $598 Sleek, geometric legs lend a stunning architectural appeal. Appearing as if it defies gravity, this is a surreal application of boucle. Pair alongside an Anthropologie rug to amplify its designer appeal. Hobson Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $498 Boasting ample surface area of boucle upholstery, this is the ideal pick for superfans of the cozy material. Understated and elegant, this comforting pick is perfect for weeknight dinners and more formal events alike. Boucle Tashi Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $348 Slim, stately legs make this mid-century design chair well suited for smaller spaces. Pair with a light beige dining table to enhance the chair’s already striking color contrast.

Best Open Design Dining Chairs from Anthropologie

Heritage Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $268 Go back to basics with this low-profile design. Somewhere in between timeless and modern, there’s a reason why this style is one of Anthropologie’s best-sellers. Leather Hagen Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $698 Anthropologie’s Hagen chair offers so much character. Fully upholstered in top-grain leather, this style is undeniably luxe. I’m fond of the black, though it looks equally brilliant in butterscotch and gray. Zoey Caned Armless Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $448 Boasting a caned back and linen blend cushion, this tri-color dining chair has it all. No matter the color or material of your dining table, this timeless piece promises to elevate them all.

ARE ANTHROPOLOGIE DINING CHAIRS GOOD QUALITY?

Absolutely! Anthropologie provides detailed information about the materials and craftsmanship for each item in their product listings. With stringent quality standards, this additional transparency adds a reassuring stamp of certainty for those seeking more information. Crafted from materials like tropical hardwood, velvet, and leather, these chairs are built to last, enhancing their timeless and chic appeal.

With this peace of mind, feel free to sit back, relax, and try an Anthropologie dining chair for yourself!

Explore additional style editor-approved picks with our edit of the best Anthropologie home decor.