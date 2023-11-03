Our editor has picked the 12 best Anthropologie rugs - including designs that 'instantly make you happier'
Floral patterns, minimalist themes and hand-knotted artistry - the Anthropologie rugs section is the perfect place to shop for affordable floor art for your home
The Anthropologie rugs section is a trove of incredibly designed, well-made and on-trend pieces. It's where stylists and industry insiders head to when they want a finishing touch for their home that is affordable but aspirational - beautiful, but also on-budget.
As with all of Anthropologie's offering, it's an eclectic mix. Pared-back, minimalist rugs sit next to loudly patterned prints. Scalloped edges sit next to squares. So there is something to suit every scheme. The rugs tend to start at around $98,and to help you sift through the vast selection, I've created an Anthropologie editor's choice of the very best that will help to elevate your home no matter what your style of decor is. The brand is one of the best home decor stores there is - a Livingetc favorite - and this round-up proves exactly why.
There are dozens of rugs on the Anthropologie website, and you can shop them all here.
Best Anthropologie rugs for a minimalist space
Minimalism in interior design has moved on since the days of cold, sleek surfaces and as little personality as possible. Now it focusses on a limited color palette, soothing schemes and comfort - like these soft rugs underfoot.
ON TREND
Price: from $98
Sizes: from 2.5' x 9'
Delicately patterned, this minimalist rug proves you don't have to use color create a design statement. The scalloped edges play into the continuing design trend for gentle curves, which always makes rooms feel more friendly.
Goes with everything
Price: from $98
Size: from 4' round
This jute rug is for people who have minimalist leanings but also have pets/kids/red wine. Jute is the dream material - it warms up neutral spaces and helps calm down busier ones. This will go with everything.
QUIET STATEMENT
Price: from $98
Size: from 2' x 3'
This striking wool rug is made by hand, meaning that no two pieces are exactly alike, and there are some subtle variations in the updated polka pattern. It would work well as the hero piece in an otherwise very neutral scheme.
Best floral Anthropologie rugs
Anthropologie's new-in accessories seem to have a floral note at the moment - it's clearly an interior design trend that the brand sees coming. What flower motifs too is literally help a room to have the sunshine warmth of summer, evoking cheerful times and joy.
very luxe
Price: from $98
Sizes: from 2.5' x 9'
Technically a floral design but actually a painterly masterpiece, this blue and white rug looks so much more expensive than its price tag. Pair with flashes of gold, Art Deco shapes and a sense of sophistication.
MAKES YOU HAPPY
Price: from $98
Sizes: from 2' x 3'
Thanks to the way that the design spills over the edges of this patterned rug, it feels bountiful, abundant, instantly making you happier. There's also a runner version that would make a very welcoming entryway.
EASY TO PAIR
Price: from $98
Sizes: from 2' x 3'
More irregular edges, more joyful abundance, but this Anthropologie rug has the freshness of a summer meadow. Hard to work with? Not if you pair with neutral furniture and and pick out one of the shades on the walls - a pale pink or soft green, perhaps.
Best striped Anthropologie rugs
Anthropolgie doesn't just put a classic stripe on its best rugs and call it a day. Why would it?! Instead, it uses stripes to look like sunsets, or to add playfulness, or to be bold and graphic. This is pattern for people who want a floor show.
BOLD
Price: from $124.95
Sizes: from 2' x 3'
Because of its unusual hexagonal shape, this rug automatically makes whatever room its in look modern, curated, thought about. The strong graphic stripes only help to up how contemporary this design is.
Editor's favorite
Price: from $88
Sizes: from 2.5' x 12'
The sunset colors of this ombre-effect rug are so warming, so welcoming, and neatly manage to encapsulate many of 2024's color trends in one design.
WITTY DESIGN
Price: $1495.95
Size: 8' x 10'
Not a classically stripe, granted, but this animal print rug gets included as it showcases the offbeat approach Anthropologie takes to decor. How it reimagines classic ideas - like the tiger print - into pieces that are fun and full of modernity.
Best vintage-style Anthropologie rugs
Vintage shopping is seeing a rise in popularity at the moment. Sure, it helps to be more sustainable, but also older pieces tend to have more personality. Anthropologie does a good line in rugs that are new but still have those characterful notes.
Characterful
Price: $250
Size: 3' x 8'
The colors in this Persian rug are barely there - washed out as if by years of use, but in the most charming of ways. Instantly looks like an aged family heirloom, one that creates character in even the most modern rooms.
UPDATED CLASSIC
Price: from $78
Sizes: from 2' x 3'
Another design that updates classic themes, the border, woodland theme and animal motifs all have their place in history, yet the colors used are very now.
modern kilim
Price: from $98
Size: from 2' x 3'
Stretching the limits of what 'vintage-style' means, this witty rug marries historic kilim designs with a tiger skin you might find in a hunting lodge, Thankfully no animals were harmed here, and the result is a design that is full of whimsy.
Are Anthropologie rugs worth it?
Anthropologie rugs are extremely well made, soft to the touch, richly colored and of a much higher quality than their often-quite-entry-level price tag suggests. In short, Anthropologie rugs really are worth it.
Across the market, they are not that much more expensive than H&M rugs, but the hues and artistry are stronger. They are quite a bit more affordable than brands such as Armadillo and yet still offer material choices that are long lasting and sumptuous to walk on. Because Anthropolgie has so many styles on offer it's a good place to shop for rugs - you're certain to find an aesthetic that suits you, and guranteed to have bought a piece that wears well and is long-lasting.
It's worth checking out our edit of the Anthropologie Black Friday sale as there will definitely be some rugs with good deals.
