'It's Where Style Editors Buy Sofas!' — The 12 Best Anthropologie Sofas Are So Good Right Now

Finding the perfect sofa is like finding the right pair of shoes. You want them to be stylish, but also comfortable. Plus, you want your pair to last, both in terms of fashion and quality — there’s nothing worse than making a significant investment on that must-have style, only for it to be replaced shortly thereafter for falling apart or out of vogue.

Achieving this balance is easier said than done, but fortunately, Anthropolgie’s sofas check all the boxes. As you'll see from the ones that have made it into this Anthropologie editor's choice, they’re good-looking, practical, and perhaps most importantly in this economy: affordable. There’s a reason why Anthropologie is praised for one of the places with the best sofas at this end of the market. Each Anthropologie couch has got that elevated designer look, sans the luxury price tag. See what all of the buzz is about and sink right into these style editor-approved sofas.

Best Anthropologie Sofas

Best Colorful Anthropologie Sofas

Best Monochromatic Anthropologie Sofas

Best Patterned Anthropologie Sofas

Judarn Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,998 Create the boutique living room of your dreams with Italian tapestry-inspired upholstery. The combination of a plush velvet seat and an asymmetrical silhouette make this curved sofa a real show-stopper. House of Hackney Wild Card Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $17,056.50 Contrary to popular belief, cheetah is in fact, a neutral, blending seamlessly with most interiors. While this sofa might appear like an out-there choice, I can assure you that its wild appeal is also totally timeless. Cecilia Willoughby Two-Cushion Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,698 As we've seen with the best Anthropologie rugs, its patterns are often smile-inducing. This cheerful couch reminisces warm sun drenched afternoons sipping lemonade. Make everyday feel like summer with a design inspired by the umbrellas of the Amalfi Coast.

Best Sleeper Anthropologie Sofas

Saguaro Sleeper Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,298 (+ 20% off in cart) You’d never guess that this modern cloud-like design transforms into a bed. Featuring feather blend cushions, this sleeper sofa is every bit as comfortable for sleeping as it is for sitting. Willoughby Sleeper Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,798 (+ 20% off in cart) Classic lines, scrolled arms, and a performance velvet material make this choice chic as ever. Effortlessly convert it into a queen-size bed to accommodate your overnight guests in style. Bowen Sleeper Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,598 (+ 20% off in cart) This low-profile design is ideal for a minimalist interior. Its welcoming honey hue velvet would look fantastic in a spare room, office, or living room, turning any corner of your home into a chic guest oasis.

Are Anthropologie's sofas good quality? Glad you asked — the answer is a resounding ‘yes’! Anthropologie sofas are made with thoughtful design techniques and durable materials like leather and velvet. Each sofa listing features a detailed breakdown of item materials from cushion to frame, so give that a read prior to purchasing for additional information. One way to gauge the quality of any given sofa is Anthropologie’s review section, which just so happens to be one of my favorite aspects of the website. It’s great for gleaning a consensus on a piece's overall quality. If a sofa has garnered anything over a 4-star average rating (which nearly all of them have), you’re safe to assume a certain level of excellence. Be sure to read the content of the reviews as well, as these little tidbits provide important insight. All things considered, Anthropologie’s transparency paired with close attention to detail makes for some top-tier quality sofas assured to last for the long haul.

