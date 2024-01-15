'It's Where Style Editors Buy Sofas!' — The 12 Best Anthropologie Sofas Are So Good Right Now
From sleek sleeper designs to Italian-inspired upholstery, the 12 best Anthropologie sofas are the seating solutions you’ve been seeking
Finding the perfect sofa is like finding the right pair of shoes. You want them to be stylish, but also comfortable. Plus, you want your pair to last, both in terms of fashion and quality — there’s nothing worse than making a significant investment on that must-have style, only for it to be replaced shortly thereafter for falling apart or out of vogue.
Achieving this balance is easier said than done, but fortunately, Anthropolgie’s sofas check all the boxes. As you'll see from the ones that have made it into this Anthropologie editor's choice, they’re good-looking, practical, and perhaps most importantly in this economy: affordable. There’s a reason why Anthropologie is praised for one of the places with the best sofas at this end of the market. Each Anthropologie couch has got that elevated designer look, sans the luxury price tag. See what all of the buzz is about and sink right into these style editor-approved sofas.
Shop the complete sofa selection at Anthropologie.com
Best Anthropologie Sofas
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Best Colorful Anthropologie Sofas
Price: $2,698 (+ 20% off in cart)
This velvet sofa transports you right into the ‘60s with its streamlined silhouette, rounded feet, and vibrant color. I love its one cushion seamless back, which is beautifully simple.
Price: $5,298
Turn heads with this striking emerald green sofa. The piece feels elegant yet relaxed thanks to a versatile mid-century design.
Price: $2,398 (+20% off)
A sloped camelback makes this blue sofa one of those you can’t help but stare at. Featuring a high-resiliency foam core wrapped in soft fiber padding, rest assured that it’s far more comfortable than it looks.
Best Monochromatic Anthropologie Sofas
Price: $2,799.95
Was: $3,698
This inviting black leather sofa was built for naps with its ultra-comfortable foam and feather cushion blend. The ideal pick for long sitting sessions, consider placing near a TV.
Price: $2,658.60
Was: $3,798
Instantly elevate your space with lustrous velvet upholstery and graceful curves. Removable turned beech wood legs lend themselves to easy customization in dreamy couch for a minimalist living room.
Price: $3,898 (+ 20% off in cart)
This small sofa is one of the best couches for small spaces, being is a modern take on classic Chesterfield tufts. Somehow both timeless and novel, this style suits a range of design aesthetics.
Best Patterned Anthropologie Sofas
Price: $3,998
Create the boutique living room of your dreams with Italian tapestry-inspired upholstery. The combination of a plush velvet seat and an asymmetrical silhouette make this curved sofa a real show-stopper.
Price: $17,056.50
Contrary to popular belief, cheetah is in fact, a neutral, blending seamlessly with most interiors. While this sofa might appear like an out-there choice, I can assure you that its wild appeal is also totally timeless.
Price: $2,698
As we've seen with the best Anthropologie rugs, its patterns are often smile-inducing. This cheerful couch reminisces warm sun drenched afternoons sipping lemonade. Make everyday feel like summer with a design inspired by the umbrellas of the Amalfi Coast.
Best Sleeper Anthropologie Sofas
Price: $3,298 (+ 20% off in cart)
You’d never guess that this modern cloud-like design transforms into a bed. Featuring feather blend cushions, this sleeper sofa is every bit as comfortable for sleeping as it is for sitting.
Price: $2,798 (+ 20% off in cart)
Classic lines, scrolled arms, and a performance velvet material make this choice chic as ever. Effortlessly convert it into a queen-size bed to accommodate your overnight guests in style.
Are Anthropologie's sofas good quality?
Glad you asked — the answer is a resounding ‘yes’! Anthropologie sofas are made with thoughtful design techniques and durable materials like leather and velvet. Each sofa listing features a detailed breakdown of item materials from cushion to frame, so give that a read prior to purchasing for additional information.
One way to gauge the quality of any given sofa is Anthropologie’s review section, which just so happens to be one of my favorite aspects of the website. It’s great for gleaning a consensus on a piece's overall quality. If a sofa has garnered anything over a 4-star average rating (which nearly all of them have), you’re safe to assume a certain level of excellence. Be sure to read the content of the reviews as well, as these little tidbits provide important insight.
All things considered, Anthropologie’s transparency paired with close attention to detail makes for some top-tier quality sofas assured to last for the long haul.
Anthropologie lighting is so good right now, and these 12 pieces are the best.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
