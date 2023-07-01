This trend is going nowhere, and the best bouclé sofas show how this material is used to elevate living rooms with ease
The best boucle sofas range in color, size and shape, but what they have in common is an elegance and comfort which easily makes your living room look more refined
Bouclé is back. It's the cozy material of the moment in the interior design world. Popular in the mid 20th century with designers such as Eero Saarinen and Coco Chanel, the nubby, textural surface has made a welcome return.
Meaning 'to curl' in French, bouclé upholstery has been appearing on sofas and chairs, stools, cushions and more. It is, after all, a stylish way to soften a space.
When considering the best couches, white and ivory bouclé are often the go-to shades. Yet there are more colors to choose, from soft pebble grey and nut brown to rich green and dark yellow bouclé fabrics. So settle in and peruse out pick of beautiful bouclé sofas from the best home decor stores.
Best curvy boucle sofas
Price: $3970
The curved edges and soft textural surface of this sofa in beige bouclé provide a cozy yet cool spot to relax. There's an armchair and a barrel chair in the same design if you require more seating too.
Price $9,838
With its beautiful boomerang design, this Bjorn classic sofa is great for large open-plan spaces. Its modular pieces enable you to change things around easily too - it's smooth elegance makes this a great couch for a minimalist living room.
Best linear boucle sofas
Price: $829.99
The Rosevale sofa is available in 'pebble' or 'snow' performance boucle (as well as other fabric options), which are both stain resistant. So despite its delicate appearance, it's suitable for those with kids or pets, clearly one of the best grey sofas ever.
Price: $2,099
Is it a sofa or is it a love seat? We don't care. At 74" wide, this cosy couch is a great option if you need extra seating in a bedroom or small space. Constructed with iron and covered with performance fabric it can stand up to family life too.
Best chunky boucle sofas
Price: $839.99
Soft to touch, with wide, deep seats, you won't want to get out of the generously sized Arnya sofa. At 27.75'' H X 88.9'' W X 35.8'' D, it can take up to 700lb, so plenty of room for partners and pets – and a bargain to boot.
Price: $3,698
Available in an array of beautiful boucle fabrics from cobalt blue, sage green, and Tuscan yellow to lilac, grey and cream, the Sofia sofa makes a great choice for those who love color and cozy surfaces.
Best statement boucle sofas
Price: $1,353.37
For a sofa with stand out style, Borsan is hard to beat. Weighing in at 35.40 x 83.80 x 27.80" it's large enough for a regular sized room and available in rich green, mustard yellow or white boucle.
Price: $2,555
The story goes that Jonathan Adler wanted to create a settee that looks and feels like heaven. The Ether cloud settee is the result and we think he nailed it. Chose from luxe ivory or warm oatmeal bouclé for your celestial seating.
Is boucle a good fabric for a sofa?
Bouclé is a looped fabric, with a soft and snuggly texture. It can be made from various yarns and was originally made with wool. However, most modern upholstery bouclés are made from polyester. This means, they are generally easy-to-clean and durable.
'Bouclé is a popular sofa fabric and for good reason,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article. 'It truly is as soft as it looks. With a bit of fluffing, the fabric springs back easily making the sofa new for a long time.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
