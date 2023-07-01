This trend is going nowhere, and the best bouclé sofas show how this material is used to elevate living rooms with ease

The best boucle sofas range in color, size and shape, but what they have in common is an elegance and comfort which easily makes your living room look more refined

green boucle curved sofa
By Jacky Parker
published

Bouclé is back. It's the cozy material of the moment in the interior design world. Popular in the mid 20th century with designers such as Eero Saarinen and Coco Chanel, the nubby, textural surface has made a welcome return. 

Meaning 'to curl' in French, bouclé upholstery has been appearing on sofas and chairs, stools, cushions and more. It is, after all, a stylish way to soften a space.  

When considering the best couches, white and ivory bouclé are often the go-to shades. Yet there are more colors to choose, from soft pebble grey and nut brown to rich green and dark yellow bouclé fabrics. So settle in and peruse out pick of beautiful bouclé sofas from the best home decor stores

Best curvy boucle sofas

Moon sofa at 25 Home
1. Moon sofa

Price: $3970

The curved edges and soft textural surface of this sofa in beige bouclé provide a cozy yet cool spot to relax. There's an armchair and a barrel chair in the same design if you require more seating too. 

Eichholtz Bjorn classic boucle sofa from Kathy Kuo Home
2. Bjorn classic boucle sofa

Price $9,838

With its beautiful boomerang design, this Bjorn classic sofa is great for large open-plan spaces. Its modular pieces enable you to change things around easily too - it's smooth elegance makes this a great couch for a minimalist living room.

Kayra boucle sofa
3. Kayra boucle soafa

Price: $1,299

Sleek and simple, this Kayra sofa has curves in all the right places. Standing on removable wooden legs gives Kayra a light airy presence and at 31"H x 87"W x 45.5"D it would suit many modern spaces.

Best linear boucle sofas

Rosevale sofa in pebble boucle
1. Rosevale sofa

Price: $829.99

The Rosevale sofa is available in 'pebble' or 'snow' performance boucle (as well as other fabric options), which are both stain resistant. So despite its delicate appearance, it's suitable for those with kids or pets, clearly one of the best grey sofas ever.

Lilian sofa in industrial grey boucle
2. Lilian sofa

Price: $2,099

Is it a sofa or is it a love seat? We don't care. At 74" wide, this cosy couch is a great option if you need extra seating in a bedroom or small space. Constructed with iron and covered with performance fabric it can stand up to family life too.

Belmont sofa in taupe boucle
3. Belmont sofa

Price: from $3,298

This taupe boucle upholstery is a brilliant way to soften the hard edges of a linear profile. As demonstrated on the Belmont sofa from the exclusive Ginny Macdonald collection for Lulu and Georgia. The cushion covers are removable too.

Best chunky boucle sofas

Arnya sofa in nut brown boucle
1. Arnya sofa

Price: $839.99

Soft to touch, with wide, deep seats, you won't want to get out of the generously sized Arnya sofa. At 27.75'' H X 88.9'' W X 35.8'' D, it can take up to 700lb, so plenty of room for partners and pets – and a bargain to boot.  

Sofia sofa in cobalt boucle
2. Sofia sofa

Price: $3,698

Available in an array of beautiful boucle fabrics from cobalt blue, sage green, and Tuscan yellow to lilac, grey and cream, the Sofia sofa makes a great choice for those who love color and cozy surfaces.

Moro sofa in grey boucle
3. Moro sofa

Price: $999

Moro's rounded corners and low profile invite you to sink in to it. Available in gray or white boucle, it's a comfortable 29"H x 88"W x 35"D too. Spills can be removed by spot cleaning the fabric with gentle detergent.

Best statement boucle sofas

Borsan boucle sofa in green
1. Borsan sofa

Price: $1,353.37

For a sofa with stand out style, Borsan is hard to beat. Weighing in at 35.40 x 83.80 x 27.80" it's large enough for a regular sized room and available in rich green, mustard yellow or white boucle.   

Ether cloud settee
2. Ether cloud settee

Price: $2,555

The story goes that Jonathan Adler wanted to create a settee that looks and feels like heaven. The Ether cloud settee is the result and we think he nailed it. Chose from luxe ivory or warm oatmeal bouclé for your celestial seating.

Bellevue sofa in mustard yellow boucle
3. Bellevue sofa

Price: $1,238.80

Chic, sleek and comfortable, Bellevue makes a stylish centrepiece whether you live in an apartment, loft, house or condo. And at 37.00 x 91.00 x 24.00" it seats three easily. 

Is boucle a good fabric for a sofa?

Bouclé is a looped fabric, with a soft and snuggly texture. It can be made from various yarns and was originally made with wool. However, most modern upholstery bouclés are made from polyester. This means, they are generally easy-to-clean and durable.  

'Bouclé is a popular sofa fabric and for good reason,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article. 'It truly is as soft as it looks. With a bit of fluffing, the fabric springs back easily making the sofa new for a long time.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

