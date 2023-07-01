This trend is going nowhere, and the best bouclé sofas show how this material is used to elevate living rooms with ease

Bouclé is back. It's the cozy material of the moment in the interior design world. Popular in the mid 20th century with designers such as Eero Saarinen and Coco Chanel, the nubby, textural surface has made a welcome return.

Meaning 'to curl' in French, bouclé upholstery has been appearing on sofas and chairs, stools, cushions and more. It is, after all, a stylish way to soften a space.

When considering the best couches, white and ivory bouclé are often the go-to shades. Yet there are more colors to choose, from soft pebble grey and nut brown to rich green and dark yellow bouclé fabrics. So settle in and peruse out pick of beautiful bouclé sofas from the best home decor stores.

Best curvy boucle sofas

1. Moon sofa View at 25 Home Price: $3970 The curved edges and soft textural surface of this sofa in beige bouclé provide a cozy yet cool spot to relax. There's an armchair and a barrel chair in the same design if you require more seating too. 2. Bjorn classic boucle sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price $9,838 With its beautiful boomerang design, this Bjorn classic sofa is great for large open-plan spaces. Its modular pieces enable you to change things around easily too - it's smooth elegance makes this a great couch for a minimalist living room. 3. Kayra boucle soafa View at Article Price: $1,299 Sleek and simple, this Kayra sofa has curves in all the right places. Standing on removable wooden legs gives Kayra a light airy presence and at 31"H x 87"W x 45.5"D it would suit many modern spaces.

Best linear boucle sofas

1. Rosevale sofa View at Wayfair Price: $829.99 The Rosevale sofa is available in 'pebble' or 'snow' performance boucle (as well as other fabric options), which are both stain resistant. So despite its delicate appearance, it's suitable for those with kids or pets, clearly one of the best grey sofas ever. 2. Lilian sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $2,099 Is it a sofa or is it a love seat? We don't care. At 74" wide, this cosy couch is a great option if you need extra seating in a bedroom or small space. Constructed with iron and covered with performance fabric it can stand up to family life too. 3. Belmont sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: from $3,298 This taupe boucle upholstery is a brilliant way to soften the hard edges of a linear profile. As demonstrated on the Belmont sofa from the exclusive Ginny Macdonald collection for Lulu and Georgia. The cushion covers are removable too.

Best chunky boucle sofas

1. Arnya sofa View at Wayfair Price: $839.99 Soft to touch, with wide, deep seats, you won't want to get out of the generously sized Arnya sofa. At 27.75'' H X 88.9'' W X 35.8'' D, it can take up to 700lb, so plenty of room for partners and pets – and a bargain to boot. 2. Sofia sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,698 Available in an array of beautiful boucle fabrics from cobalt blue, sage green, and Tuscan yellow to lilac, grey and cream, the Sofia sofa makes a great choice for those who love color and cozy surfaces. 3. Moro sofa View at Article Price: $999 Moro's rounded corners and low profile invite you to sink in to it. Available in gray or white boucle, it's a comfortable 29"H x 88"W x 35"D too. Spills can be removed by spot cleaning the fabric with gentle detergent.

Best statement boucle sofas

1. Borsan sofa View at Walmart Price: $1,353.37 For a sofa with stand out style, Borsan is hard to beat. Weighing in at 35.40 x 83.80 x 27.80" it's large enough for a regular sized room and available in rich green, mustard yellow or white boucle. 2. Ether cloud settee View at Jonathan Adler Price: $2,555 The story goes that Jonathan Adler wanted to create a settee that looks and feels like heaven. The Ether cloud settee is the result and we think he nailed it. Chose from luxe ivory or warm oatmeal bouclé for your celestial seating. 3. Bellevue sofa View at Walmart Price: $1,238.80 Chic, sleek and comfortable, Bellevue makes a stylish centrepiece whether you live in an apartment, loft, house or condo. And at 37.00 x 91.00 x 24.00" it seats three easily.