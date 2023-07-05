'The entire Livingetc team wants one!' Which of the 12 best white boucle sofas will you covet the most?

A white bouclé sofa has become de rigeuer in certain design circles. Originally popular in the mid twentieth century, the tactile texture has made a dramatic return. It's now top of the wish list of the entire Livingetc team, seen in many of the houses we feature, and shown by most of the biggest brands in the world at the annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan.

Turning up in European design ateliers from Sé to Sella Concepts over the last few years, white bouclé upholstery is now easily available on the best couches from many online stores.

Whatever style you're into, or type of home you inhabit, there's a white bouclé sofa to suit. Here's our round up from the best home decor stores.

1. Best curvy white boucle sofas

Best linear white boucle sofas

1. Klara sofa View at Article Price: $999 Evoking 70s vibes, the Klara sofa has a retro futuristic feel that will imbue a living space with louche sophistication. It's generously proportioned too, with dimensions of 30.5"H x 91"W x 33"D for cool yet comfy seating. 2. Amritha boucle sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,249.99 What a whopper. At 29.1'' H X 124.5'' W X 37.4'' D, this beauty is inviting you and your loved ones to stretch out on it. We love the chrome legs and white bouclé upholstery, but there's grey, beige and brown family-friendly versions too. 3. Maxime sofa View at Jonathan Adler Price: $3,080 This mid-century style sofa sits elegantly in an undulating frame. The tufted oyster bouclé upholstery and brass tones ooze both warmth and style, resulting in an eye-catching piece of furniture.

Best small white boucle sofas

1. Boevange-sur-Attert love 57.5" seat View at Wayfair Price: $489.99 At 57.5" wide, this piece could also be one of the best loveseats. But due to its chic mid-century style, perfect proportions and contrasting timber tapered legs, we thought it deserved a place in our gallery. Oh and it's a bargain too. 2. Gabriola love seat View at Article Price: $699 There's more mid-century styling with the Gabriola love seat. This diminutive seat has sold wood legs, ivory (or grey) bouclé upholstery – and at 31"H x 64"W x 34"D would suit a small living space, home office or bedroom. 3. Resenkos love seat View at Walmart Price: $259.98 This stylish couch will not only provide seating, it can convert into a bed if you need extra sleep space too. At 65.00 x 31.00 x 23.00 with long legs and soft white upholstery, it has a delicate appearance that won't dominate a room.

Best statement white boucle sofas

1. Georgina sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $2,160 If you fancy something a little unusual, the Georgina sofa will fit the bill. Its curvy geometric form is further flattered with round and bolster pillows for a truly striking piece of seating. 2. Lena sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $2,998 Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, the Lena sofa has an armless, streamlined profile for a modern airy feel. It's made to order, and as well as ivory bouclé upholstery, is available in velvet and linen options too. 3. Felix sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $1,099 Cozy yet contemporary, the voluminous proportions of the Felix sofa will set a stylish tone in your living space. If you're nervous about spills, it's offered in dark orange, as well as ivory bouclé.