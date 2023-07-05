'The entire Livingetc team wants one!' Which of the 12 best white boucle sofas will you covet the most?

The 12 best white boucle sofas range from modern to mid-century, large to small, rounded to straight. But they all feel very on-trend and ideal for an elegant living room

white boucle sofa
(Image credit: Kathy Kuo Home)
A white bouclé sofa has become de rigeuer in certain design circles. Originally popular in the mid twentieth century, the tactile texture has made a dramatic return. It's now top of the wish list of the entire Livingetc team, seen in many of the houses we feature, and shown by most of the biggest brands in the world at the annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan.

Turning up in European design ateliers from Sé to Sella Concepts over the last few years, white bouclé upholstery is now easily available on the best couches from many online stores.

Whatever style you're into, or type of home you inhabit, there's a white bouclé sofa to suit. Here's our round up from the best home decor stores

Parker curved sofa
1. Parker curved sofa

Price: $2,796 

Jonathan Adler's petite Parker curved sofa is offered in 'Teddy', an ivory bouclé that's been rigorously tested for everyday use. One of the best couches for small spaces, its polished brass orbs contrast beautifully with the cosy yet chic upholstery.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie boucle sofa
2. Amber Lewis sofa

Price: $3,998

Designed by Amber Lewis in collaboration with Anthropologie, this curvaceous sofa embodies California cool. Understated - in fact it's ideal as a couch for a minimalist living room -  the walnut legs perfectly offset the tactile upholstery. At 31.5"H, 93.75"W, 43"D it's roomy enough to seat three people comfortably.

Meridian sofa at Walmart
3. Meridian sofa

Price: $1,449.73

If a pure white sofa is too extreme for you, the cream bouclé upholstery on this Meridian sofa could be just the ticket. Its rich tone offers warmth, while the shapely profile brings a contemporary touch to living spaces. For price and elegance, this is definitely one of the best boucle sofas.

Klara sofa
1. Klara sofa

Price: $999

Evoking 70s vibes, the Klara sofa has a retro futuristic feel that will imbue a living space with louche sophistication. It's generously proportioned too, with dimensions of 30.5"H x 91"W x 33"D for cool yet comfy seating.

white boucle sofa
2. Amritha boucle sofa

Price: $1,249.99

What a whopper. At 29.1'' H X 124.5'' W X 37.4'' D, this beauty is inviting you and your loved ones to stretch out on it. We love the chrome legs and white bouclé upholstery, but there's grey, beige and brown family-friendly versions too.

Maxime sofa
3. Maxime sofa

Price: $3,080

This mid-century style sofa sits elegantly in an undulating frame. The tufted oyster bouclé upholstery and brass tones ooze both warmth and style, resulting in an eye-catching piece of furniture. 

white boucle sofa
1. Boevange-sur-Attert love 57.5" seat

Price: $489.99

At 57.5" wide, this piece could also be one of the best loveseats. But due to its chic mid-century style, perfect proportions and contrasting timber tapered legs, we thought it deserved a place in our gallery. Oh and it's a bargain too.

Gabriola love seat
2. Gabriola love seat

Price: $699

There's more mid-century styling with the Gabriola love seat. This diminutive seat has sold wood legs, ivory (or grey) bouclé upholstery – and at 31"H x 64"W x 34"D would suit a small living space, home office or bedroom.

Resenkos love seat
3. Resenkos love seat

Price: $259.98

This stylish couch will not only provide seating, it can convert into a bed if you need extra sleep space too. At 65.00 x 31.00 x 23.00 with long legs and soft white upholstery, it has a delicate appearance that won't dominate a room. 

Georgina modern white boucle sofa
1. Georgina sofa

Price: $2,160

If you fancy something a little unusual, the Georgina sofa will fit the bill. Its curvy geometric form is further flattered with round and bolster pillows for a truly striking piece of seating. 

Lena sofa
2. Lena sofa

Price: $2,998

Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, the Lena sofa has an armless, streamlined profile for a modern airy feel. It's made to order, and as well as ivory bouclé upholstery, is available in velvet and linen options too.

Felix sofa
3. Felix sofa

Price: $1,099

Cozy yet contemporary, the voluminous proportions of the Felix sofa will set a stylish tone in your living space. If you're nervous about spills, it's offered in dark orange, as well as ivory bouclé.

Is white boucle hard to keep clean?

Any white upholstery fabric is prone to getting grubby and bouclé is no different. However, most modern bouclés are made from high performance polyester and many are made stain-resistant. 

The shades on offer tend to be ivory and cream rather than pure white. So unless you have young kids, mucky pets or tend to get giddy on Malbec it should be simple enough to keep it clean. 

'Bouclé is is a fabric made of looped yarns. Given its taller pile, the loopy fabric tends to hide crumbs a bit easier,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article.

'However, you can vacuum up crumbs easily with the upholstery or crevice attachment. As with any upholstered item, you’ll want to treat spills quickly to keep your furniture looking new. The trick is to absorb spills with a microfiber cloth or paper towel instead of rubbing the spill into the fabric.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

