'The entire Livingetc team wants one!' Which of the 12 best white boucle sofas will you covet the most?
The 12 best white boucle sofas range from modern to mid-century, large to small, rounded to straight. But they all feel very on-trend and ideal for an elegant living room
A white bouclé sofa has become de rigeuer in certain design circles. Originally popular in the mid twentieth century, the tactile texture has made a dramatic return. It's now top of the wish list of the entire Livingetc team, seen in many of the houses we feature, and shown by most of the biggest brands in the world at the annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan.
Turning up in European design ateliers from Sé to Sella Concepts over the last few years, white bouclé upholstery is now easily available on the best couches from many online stores.
Whatever style you're into, or type of home you inhabit, there's a white bouclé sofa to suit. Here's our round up from the best home decor stores.
1. Best curvy white boucle sofas
Price: $2,796
Jonathan Adler's petite Parker curved sofa is offered in 'Teddy', an ivory bouclé that's been rigorously tested for everyday use. One of the best couches for small spaces, its polished brass orbs contrast beautifully with the cosy yet chic upholstery.
Price: $3,998
Designed by Amber Lewis in collaboration with Anthropologie, this curvaceous sofa embodies California cool. Understated - in fact it's ideal as a couch for a minimalist living room - the walnut legs perfectly offset the tactile upholstery. At 31.5"H, 93.75"W, 43"D it's roomy enough to seat three people comfortably.
Price: $1,449.73
If a pure white sofa is too extreme for you, the cream bouclé upholstery on this Meridian sofa could be just the ticket. Its rich tone offers warmth, while the shapely profile brings a contemporary touch to living spaces. For price and elegance, this is definitely one of the best boucle sofas.
Best linear white boucle sofas
Price: $999
Evoking 70s vibes, the Klara sofa has a retro futuristic feel that will imbue a living space with louche sophistication. It's generously proportioned too, with dimensions of 30.5"H x 91"W x 33"D for cool yet comfy seating.
Price: $1,249.99
What a whopper. At 29.1'' H X 124.5'' W X 37.4'' D, this beauty is inviting you and your loved ones to stretch out on it. We love the chrome legs and white bouclé upholstery, but there's grey, beige and brown family-friendly versions too.
Best small white boucle sofas
Price: $489.99
At 57.5" wide, this piece could also be one of the best loveseats. But due to its chic mid-century style, perfect proportions and contrasting timber tapered legs, we thought it deserved a place in our gallery. Oh and it's a bargain too.
Price: $699
There's more mid-century styling with the Gabriola love seat. This diminutive seat has sold wood legs, ivory (or grey) bouclé upholstery – and at 31"H x 64"W x 34"D would suit a small living space, home office or bedroom.
Best statement white boucle sofas
Price: $2,160
If you fancy something a little unusual, the Georgina sofa will fit the bill. Its curvy geometric form is further flattered with round and bolster pillows for a truly striking piece of seating.
Price: $2,998
Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, the Lena sofa has an armless, streamlined profile for a modern airy feel. It's made to order, and as well as ivory bouclé upholstery, is available in velvet and linen options too.
Is white boucle hard to keep clean?
Any white upholstery fabric is prone to getting grubby and bouclé is no different. However, most modern bouclés are made from high performance polyester and many are made stain-resistant.
The shades on offer tend to be ivory and cream rather than pure white. So unless you have young kids, mucky pets or tend to get giddy on Malbec it should be simple enough to keep it clean.
'Bouclé is is a fabric made of looped yarns. Given its taller pile, the loopy fabric tends to hide crumbs a bit easier,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article.
'However, you can vacuum up crumbs easily with the upholstery or crevice attachment. As with any upholstered item, you’ll want to treat spills quickly to keep your furniture looking new. The trick is to absorb spills with a microfiber cloth or paper towel instead of rubbing the spill into the fabric.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
