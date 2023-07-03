Designers love the trend for 'cuddle couches' so here are the best loveseats to make your home feel more happy
The best loveseats are soft, comfortable and made for sharing or curling up in yourself. Our edit of the most stylish to help make your home feel more cocooning
Sized between an armchair and a small couch, love seats are made for snuggling up with friends or loved ones. And while there's room enough for two, there's no obligation to share them. These spacious seats can be enjoyed solo, with the latest 'box set' or best seller too.
There are a multitude of love seat styles, with many being mini versions of some of the best couches. From elegant cocktail shapes to cosy loungers, there's something to suit most modern homes.
So that you can sit back and relax, we’ve trawled the best home decor stores for our favorite love seats.
Best buttoned love seats
Price: $1,448
Material: wood frame, linen or velvet upholstery
With its timber frame, walnut feet and smoke linen upholstery, this petite chesterfield would make a stylish statement in a living room or bedroom. At 60" wide it's a generous seat for two, easily one of the best couches for small spaces.
Price: $1,908
Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery
Available in 55 fabric options and 3 leg finishes, the W54" Logan love seat would suit a multitude of spaces. We're rather taken with the pecan timber legs and blue jean upholstery shown, which is spot and dry cleanable, so kid and pet-friendly.
Best mid-century-style love seats
Price: $699
Material: boucle upholstery
Nailing two interior trends in one piece, with its slender mid-century silhouette and soft boucle upholstery, Gabriola also manages to be sleek and snuggly at the same time. At 64" wide, its generously proportioned too.
Price: $168.29
Material: rubberwood legs, fabric upholstery
This Homcom love seat has tapered rubber wood legs, a stylish wingback frame and button-tufted detailing that would add Scandinavian mid-century style to a home office or living space. It's reasonably priced too.
Price: $219.99
Material: wood frame, corduroy upholstery
Available in five sumptuous corduroy colors: green, dark grey, light grey, beige or ginger, this love seat has a luxe feel that perfectly complements its simple shape. Filled with foam and coil springs for cushioned support during movie nights, in this hue it's one of the best grey sofas for sure.
Best cocktail-style love seats
Price: $550
Material: plywood frame, velvet upholstery
Designed by Studio McGee, this shapely love seat is available in light brown or olive velvet upholstery. At just shy of 50" wide, it's a compact and glamorous way to furnish a corner - one of the best velvet sofas on the market.
Price: $1,100.99
Material: MDF frame, velvet upholstery
There's more than a touch of Art Deco glamour to this fluted love seat. If the pale upholstery is too risky with little ones around, there's a choice of gray or navy too. Each of the available shades are beautifully offset against the gold-toned tapered legs.
Price: $288.99
Material: pine wood frame, velvet upholstery
The name says it all, this Hollywood love seat will bring a touch of golden age glamour to a bedroom, home office or living room. Its gorgeous green upholstery works well with various colors and looks particularly beautiful offset against white walls and timber floors.
Best cosy love seats
Price: $7,995
Material: foam frame, velvet upholstery
Designed by Michel Ducaroy for Lignet Roset in 1973, this classic piece is available in a 51.5" width, between the sofa and armchair size. Perfect for lovebirds or solo loungers, it's an iconic design that will bring style and comfort to your space.
Price: $1,738
Material: wood frame, velvet upholstery
With its solid hardwood frame and Oxford blue velvet upholstery, this Jude love seat is no slouch when it comes to style. The deep padded cushions are sumptuous and supportive and at 65" wide this love seat could also be used as a small sofa.
What size is a love seat compared to a sofa?
A love seat is larger than an armchair yet smaller than a two-seater sofa. However, they can generally seat two people close together, hence the name love seat – or cuddle couch.
'Sofas are wider than loveseats,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article. 'Loveseats typically range from approximately 55” - 75” in width, and are great for two people comfortably. Sofas can sit three or more and a pet or two.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
