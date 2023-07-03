Designers love the trend for 'cuddle couches' so here are the best loveseats to make your home feel more happy

The best loveseats are soft, comfortable and made for sharing or curling up in yourself. Our edit of the most stylish to help make your home feel more cocooning

light brown loveseat
(Image credit: Target)
By Jacky Parker
Sized between an armchair and a small couch, love seats are made for snuggling up with friends or loved ones. And while there's room enough for two, there's no obligation to share them. These spacious seats can be enjoyed solo, with the latest 'box set' or best seller too. 

There are a multitude of love seat styles, with many being mini versions of some of the best couches. From elegant cocktail shapes to cosy loungers, there's something to suit most modern homes.

So that you can sit back and relax, we’ve trawled the best home decor stores for our favorite love seats.

Best buttoned love seats

A buttoned love seat
1. Dulcimer Chesterfield

Price: $1,448

Material: wood frame, linen or velvet upholstery

With its timber frame, walnut feet and smoke linen upholstery, this petite chesterfield would make a stylish statement in a living room or bedroom. At 60" wide it's a generous seat for two, easily one of the best couches for small spaces.  

Logan love seat
Logan love seat

Price: $1,908

Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery

Available in 55 fabric options and 3 leg finishes, the W54" Logan love seat would suit a multitude of spaces. We're rather taken with the pecan timber legs and blue jean upholstery shown, which is spot and dry cleanable, so kid and pet-friendly. 

Aydon love seat
Aydon love seat

Price: $439.99

Material: metal frame, polyester upholstery

This well priced love seat gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Its timber frame, elegant upholstery and retro style belies its bargain price tag. And at 51.5" wide, it's a generous space to hunker down.

Best mid-century-style love seats

Gabriola love seat
Gabriola love seat

Price: $699

Material: boucle upholstery

Nailing two interior trends in one piece, with its slender mid-century silhouette and soft boucle upholstery, Gabriola also manages to be sleek and snuggly at the same time. At 64" wide, its generously proportioned too. 

Homcom love seat
Homcom love seat

Price: $168.29

Material: rubberwood legs, fabric upholstery

This Homcom love seat has tapered rubber wood legs, a stylish wingback frame and button-tufted detailing that would add Scandinavian mid-century style to a home office or living space. It's reasonably priced too.

Paschall love seat
Paschall 57" love seat

Price: $219.99

Material: wood frame, corduroy upholstery

Available in five sumptuous corduroy colors: green, dark grey, light grey, beige or ginger, this love seat has a luxe feel that perfectly complements its simple shape. Filled with foam and coil springs for cushioned support during movie nights, in this hue it's one of the best grey sofas for sure.

Best cocktail-style love seats

Vernon love seat
Vernon love seat

Price: $550

Material: plywood frame, velvet upholstery

Designed by Studio McGee, this shapely love seat is available in light brown or olive velvet upholstery. At just shy of 50" wide, it's a compact and glamorous way to furnish a corner - one of the best velvet sofas on the market.  

Aisha love seat
Aisha love seat

Price: $1,100.99

Material: MDF frame, velvet upholstery

There's more than a touch of Art Deco glamour to this fluted love seat. If the pale upholstery is too risky with little ones around, there's a choice of gray or navy too. Each of the available shades are beautifully offset against the gold-toned tapered legs.

A& D Home Hollywood love seat
Hollywood love seat

Price: $288.99

Material: pine wood frame, velvet upholstery

The name says it all, this Hollywood love seat will bring a touch of golden age glamour to a bedroom, home office or living room. Its gorgeous green upholstery works well with various colors and looks particularly beautiful offset against white walls and timber floors.

Best cosy love seats

Togo love seat
Togo love seat

Price: $7,995

Material: foam frame, velvet upholstery 

Designed by Michel Ducaroy for Lignet Roset in 1973, this classic piece is available in a 51.5" width, between the sofa and armchair size. Perfect for lovebirds or solo loungers, it's an iconic design that will bring style and comfort to your space.

Jude loveseat
Jude love seat

Price: $1,738

Material: wood frame, velvet upholstery

With its solid hardwood frame and Oxford blue velvet upholstery, this Jude love seat is no slouch when it comes to style. The deep padded cushions are sumptuous and supportive and at 65" wide this love seat could also be used as a small sofa.

Kaila
Kaila media lounger

Price: $2,199

Material: polyester upholstery

This love seat has movie night written all over it. Who wouldn't want to hunker down in this with a big bowl of popcorn? It's actually deeper than it is wide at W62"xD68"xH32", so there's plenty of space for extra cushions too.  

What size is a love seat compared to a sofa?

A love seat is larger than an armchair yet smaller than a two-seater sofa. However, they can generally seat two people close together, hence the name love seat – or cuddle couch.

'Sofas are wider than loveseats,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article. 'Loveseats typically range from approximately 55” - 75” in width, and are great for two people comfortably. Sofas can sit three or more and a pet or two.' 

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

