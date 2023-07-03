Designers love the trend for 'cuddle couches' so here are the best loveseats to make your home feel more happy

Sized between an armchair and a small couch, love seats are made for snuggling up with friends or loved ones. And while there's room enough for two, there's no obligation to share them. These spacious seats can be enjoyed solo, with the latest 'box set' or best seller too.

There are a multitude of love seat styles, with many being mini versions of some of the best couches. From elegant cocktail shapes to cosy loungers, there's something to suit most modern homes.

So that you can sit back and relax, we’ve trawled the best home decor stores for our favorite love seats.

Best buttoned love seats

1. Dulcimer Chesterfield View at Anthropologie Price: $1,448 Material: wood frame, linen or velvet upholstery With its timber frame, walnut feet and smoke linen upholstery, this petite chesterfield would make a stylish statement in a living room or bedroom. At 60" wide it's a generous seat for two, easily one of the best couches for small spaces. Logan love seat View at Apt2B Price: $1,908 Material: wood frame, polyester upholstery Available in 55 fabric options and 3 leg finishes, the W54" Logan love seat would suit a multitude of spaces. We're rather taken with the pecan timber legs and blue jean upholstery shown, which is spot and dry cleanable, so kid and pet-friendly. Aydon love seat View at Wayfair Price: $439.99 Material: metal frame, polyester upholstery This well priced love seat gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Its timber frame, elegant upholstery and retro style belies its bargain price tag. And at 51.5" wide, it's a generous space to hunker down.

Best mid-century-style love seats

Gabriola love seat View at Article Price: $699 Material: boucle upholstery Nailing two interior trends in one piece, with its slender mid-century silhouette and soft boucle upholstery, Gabriola also manages to be sleek and snuggly at the same time. At 64" wide, its generously proportioned too. Homcom love seat View at Target Price: $168.29 Material: rubberwood legs, fabric upholstery This Homcom love seat has tapered rubber wood legs, a stylish wingback frame and button-tufted detailing that would add Scandinavian mid-century style to a home office or living space. It's reasonably priced too. Paschall 57" love seat View at Wayfair Price: $219.99 Material: wood frame, corduroy upholstery Available in five sumptuous corduroy colors: green, dark grey, light grey, beige or ginger, this love seat has a luxe feel that perfectly complements its simple shape. Filled with foam and coil springs for cushioned support during movie nights, in this hue it's one of the best grey sofas for sure.

Best cocktail-style love seats

Vernon love seat View at Target Price: $550 Material: plywood frame, velvet upholstery Designed by Studio McGee, this shapely love seat is available in light brown or olive velvet upholstery. At just shy of 50" wide, it's a compact and glamorous way to furnish a corner - one of the best velvet sofas on the market. Aisha love seat View at Target Price: $1,100.99 Material: MDF frame, velvet upholstery There's more than a touch of Art Deco glamour to this fluted love seat. If the pale upholstery is too risky with little ones around, there's a choice of gray or navy too. Each of the available shades are beautifully offset against the gold-toned tapered legs. Hollywood love seat View at Walmart Price: $288.99 Material: pine wood frame, velvet upholstery The name says it all, this Hollywood love seat will bring a touch of golden age glamour to a bedroom, home office or living room. Its gorgeous green upholstery works well with various colors and looks particularly beautiful offset against white walls and timber floors.

Best cosy love seats

Togo love seat View at DWR Price: $7,995 Material: foam frame, velvet upholstery Designed by Michel Ducaroy for Lignet Roset in 1973, this classic piece is available in a 51.5" width, between the sofa and armchair size. Perfect for lovebirds or solo loungers, it's an iconic design that will bring style and comfort to your space. Jude love seat View at Apt2B Price: $1,738 Material: wood frame, velvet upholstery With its solid hardwood frame and Oxford blue velvet upholstery, this Jude love seat is no slouch when it comes to style. The deep padded cushions are sumptuous and supportive and at 65" wide this love seat could also be used as a small sofa. Kaila media lounger View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $2,199 Material: polyester upholstery This love seat has movie night written all over it. Who wouldn't want to hunker down in this with a big bowl of popcorn? It's actually deeper than it is wide at W62"xD68"xH32", so there's plenty of space for extra cushions too.