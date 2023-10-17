The 12 best quick delivery sofas - who wants to wait to finish their living room?

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Buying a made-to-order sofa is exciting but it can take months. From ordering the first fabric swatches to final delivery, it's a slow process. Of course, it's always worth it. Yet there are times when you need a new perch pronto. And quick delivery sofas are a great option when time is of the essence

This doesn't mean compromising on style either. There are some beautiful couches available without the long wait. Whether best sellers kept in stock or end of line clearance models, many sofas can be delivered within a week, or at the longest in under a month.

We've rounded up the best couches that are offered with quick delivery from the best home decor stores. So your new seating can be with you when you need it.

1. Best quick delivery linear sofas

1. Jude sofa View at Apt2B Price $1,098 Available in this beautiful Oxford blue velvet, Jude is in stock and ready to ship in 3-5 days, so could be gracing your home by next week. At 83"w x 35"d x 33"h and with removable legs it would suit a small space. 2. Malea green velvet sofa View at CB2 Price: $3,499 There are dozens of upholstery options for the Malea sofa, but this gorgeous green velvet version is in stock and good to go. As ever, the speed of delivery may depend where you're based, so do check if you're in a hurry and you decide to buy. 3. Queer Eye Bradford sofa View at Walmart Price: $326.73 There's just this chic grey version left in the Queer Eye Bradford sofa series, but order today and it could be with you in less than three days. It measures 74”W x 20.9”D x 32.3”H, so would work well in a home office or small living room.

2. Best quick delivery chunky sofas

1. Abisko sofa View at Article Price: $1,199 This beauty in either mist grey or quartz white upholstery can be delivered to addresses in the US within the week. If you prefer the Aurora blue version you'll have to wait a month. Which is still pretty quick where sofas are concerned. 2. Atis 90" sofa View at Wayfair Price: $659.99 Order the Atis 90" three-seater sofa in either white or camel bouclé and you could be sinking into it or sprawling out on it in four days time, ready for a relaxing weekend or movie marathon in style. 3. Sheba sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,998 Move fast if you fancy nabbing the Sheba sofa (32.25"H, 90.25"W, 36"D) for your living space. The downside of buying stock over made-to-order is that it sells out. Expect this model to be with you in less than a month.

3. Best quick delivery tufted sofas

1. Normandie loveseat View at Apt2B Price: $998 The Normandie love seat is part of a clearance collection that is ready to ship, so expect to have this in your home within two to three weeks of ordering. Of course, delivery times can vary, depending where you live and how freight carriers operate in your area. 2. Lawson sofa View at Wayfair Price: $669.99 Lawson is available in six upholstery options, including charcoal, beige, teal, wine and navy blue, with barely a day between them in terms of wait times. So whichever color you choose, this piece could be with you within a week. 3. Engage sofa View at Target Price: $1,199.99 There's just the eye-catching Azure blue upholstery option available on the Engage sofa from Modway. Order today and this mid-century style sofa could be taking centre stage in your living room within two weeks.

4. Best quick delivery sectional sofas

1. Aalto sectional sofa View at 25 Home Price: from $1,980 This light grey 88" facing left sectional sofa is in stock at 25 Home, with a 3-5 business day delivery service. Other sizes and configurations are carried as stock and are available for quick delivery too. 2. Range sectional lounger View at Burrow Price: $1,439 Three out of the four upholstery options: stone grey, heather charcoal and navy blue on this sleek Range sectional sofa are available for free shipping with FedEx within 5-10 business days. 3. Jude leather sectional View at Apt2B Price: $2,798 Upholstered in saddle brown top grain leather, this Jude two-piece sectional is part of the clearance collection. Its removable legs also allow you to lower the sofa closer to the floor for an easier fit. It's ready to ship in 3-5 days with transit times of two-three weeks.