The 12 best quick delivery sofas - who wants to wait to finish their living room?
The 12 best quick delivery sofas promise you can add the final touches to your living room fast - perfect for redecorating or when you just want to get the decor done
Buying a made-to-order sofa is exciting but it can take months. From ordering the first fabric swatches to final delivery, it's a slow process. Of course, it's always worth it. Yet there are times when you need a new perch pronto. And quick delivery sofas are a great option when time is of the essence
This doesn't mean compromising on style either. There are some beautiful couches available without the long wait. Whether best sellers kept in stock or end of line clearance models, many sofas can be delivered within a week, or at the longest in under a month.
We've rounded up the best couches that are offered with quick delivery from the best home decor stores. So your new seating can be with you when you need it.
1. Best quick delivery linear sofas
Price $1,098
Available in this beautiful Oxford blue velvet, Jude is in stock and ready to ship in 3-5 days, so could be gracing your home by next week. At 83"w x 35"d x 33"h and with removable legs it would suit a small space.
Price: $3,499
There are dozens of upholstery options for the Malea sofa, but this gorgeous green velvet version is in stock and good to go. As ever, the speed of delivery may depend where you're based, so do check if you're in a hurry and you decide to buy.
2. Best quick delivery chunky sofas
Price: $1,199
This beauty in either mist grey or quartz white upholstery can be delivered to addresses in the US within the week. If you prefer the Aurora blue version you'll have to wait a month. Which is still pretty quick where sofas are concerned.
Price: $659.99
Order the Atis 90" three-seater sofa in either white or camel bouclé and you could be sinking into it or sprawling out on it in four days time, ready for a relaxing weekend or movie marathon in style.
3. Best quick delivery tufted sofas
Price: $998
The Normandie love seat is part of a clearance collection that is ready to ship, so expect to have this in your home within two to three weeks of ordering. Of course, delivery times can vary, depending where you live and how freight carriers operate in your area.
Price: $669.99
Lawson is available in six upholstery options, including charcoal, beige, teal, wine and navy blue, with barely a day between them in terms of wait times. So whichever color you choose, this piece could be with you within a week.
4. Best quick delivery sectional sofas
Price: from $1,980
This light grey 88" facing left sectional sofa is in stock at 25 Home, with a 3-5 business day delivery service. Other sizes and configurations are carried as stock and are available for quick delivery too.
Price: $1,439
Three out of the four upholstery options: stone grey, heather charcoal and navy blue on this sleek Range sectional sofa are available for free shipping with FedEx within 5-10 business days.
Price: $2,798
Upholstered in saddle brown top grain leather, this Jude two-piece sectional is part of the clearance collection. Its removable legs also allow you to lower the sofa closer to the floor for an easier fit. It's ready to ship in 3-5 days with transit times of two-three weeks.
How long does it take for sofas to arrive?
This depends on whether your chosen sofa is made to order or in-stock and ready to ship.
'Sofas where you choose your own fabric, leg style, width, depth, etc. have a longer lead time, but it’s often worth it to have a sofa tailored to your exact style and space,' says Heather Goerzen, lead interior designer at Havenly.
'Custom sofas like this can take anywhere from 10 to 30+ weeks to be manufactured, shipped, and delivered. Standard sofas that are pre-designed, in-stock and ready to ship can be delivered within a few days or up to 2-3 weeks or so. The timeline is totally up to you and your design preferences, space and style needs.'
