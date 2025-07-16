I'm an Interior Stylist and I'm Calling It — This High Street Store Has, Unexpectedly, the Coolest Accent Chairs Right Now

Choosing a statement chair for your space can be a tricky balance to get right. I don’t know about you, but I always aim to achieve both style and comfort. However, it’s often the case that you find a chair you love, but it sways towards one side more than the other.

As an interior stylist, there are a few key designs that I keep seeing right now, particularly lower-level accent chairs that don’t feature any obvious legs or feet. I’m also enjoying seeing lots of patterns — stripes are a favorite, but a contemporary twist on this is a pattern that boasts abstract lines in earthy, muted tones. Beautifully curved designs are also at the top of the wish list, particularly in plush velvet and bouclé that exude a luxury, textural feel.

Ticking both the style and comfort boxes is important, but it’s no good unless it’s going to fit into your budget, too. So where am I shopping for accent chairs at the moment? Next is the high street store that has nailed the brief this season. It's got lots of on-trend pieces mixed in with more traditional designs to suit all tastes, all coming in at an affordable price.

Next Casual Boucle Olive Nellie Accent Chair £375 at Next UK The bouclé Nellie accent chair is an all-rounder in my eyes, both in terms of style and functionality. It comes in two distinct neutral shades, cream and olive — that would suit any pared-back space but would equally balance out a more vibrant room. The chunky backrest makes this chair super comfortable, and it definitely doesn't compromise on style. You can tell that this chair was inspired by minimalist Scandi design, and it also has a structural modern edge, with its solid wood detailing. I think this chair would look at home in the corner of a living room or even as a decorative pair in a bedroom to create a cozy corner. The bouclé fabric is bang on trend and is a fabulous way of bringing texture and dimension to a living space without making too much of an overwhelming statement.

Next Abstract Lines Natural Sawyer Wooden Accent Chair £450 at Next UK The idea of introducing a pattern into your space can often feel quite daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Rather than jumping in head first and choosing an unapologetically loud colorful print, opt for a muted abstract pattern instead for an elevated feel. The Sawyer accent chair could be used to add a modern touch to a more traditionally decorated room without looking out of place. It features a solid wood frame in a dark natural wash and a cushioned arm design, which makes this chair perfect for relaxing in. Next Soft Velvet Chocolate Brown Zander Accent Chair With Solid Wood Arms £399 at Next UK The Zander accent chair is utterly retro in its design and will immediately transport you back to the 1970s. The statement solid wood arms and frame make this chair look far more expensive than it is. It's definitely on the larger side when it comes to accent chairs, which means it may be the perfect choice for a living room or another high-traffic area where it's going to be used frequently. It's available in a soft brown fabric or a teddy shearling, depending on what suits your personal style. Next Soft Velvet Ochre Yellow Lucca Swivel Accent Chair £425 at Next UK The Lucca accent chair is a perfect example of a chair that sits lower to the ground but still prioritizes comfort. It definitely has a designer feel to it and would add a sense of fun and playfulness to a more formal room setting. It features a full 360-degree swivel function, so it's incredibly versatile and would work either in the middle of a room or somewhere you'd like wider views. What's better is that it's available in lots of different fabric options and finishes — ochre velvet, faux fur mink, and brown leather, just to name a few. Next Opulent Chenille Peach Pink Bloor Tube Accent Chair £350 at Next UK For something a bit softer that delivers on the curvature trend, opt for the Bloor Tube accent chair. It's utterly gorgeous and will immediately transport you to a retro powder room, especially if you opt for the peachy pink shade. If pink isn't your thing, it's also available in natural bouclé. The chunky feet are a sophisticated design feature that is usually seen on far more expensive alternatives. The Bloor Tube chair also comes with a matching stool if you'd like to invest in the whole set. Next Soft Velvet Pebble Natural Valencia Swivel Accent Chair £450 at Next UK Pay homage to the Art Deco era with the Valencia swivel accent chair. I love the contrast between the dark wood base and the sumptuous beige upholstery. Similar to the Lucca chair, the Valencia has a swivel feature, meaning it can be placed anywhere in a room and still have a 360 view. There's no doubt you'd need to have the space for this chair, and it's quite sizeable, but if you're on the market for a statement accent chair that adequately fills a space, then this could be it. Next Mini Stripe Geo Ochre Yellow Hague Swivel Accent Chair £450 at Next UK The understated print of the Hague swivel accent chair feels luxurious and wouldn't look out of place in a high-end hotel. It boasts a sculptural, curved shape that is very much of the moment, and the swivel feature is an added bonus. You don't have to worry about putting this chair together; it comes fully assembled. So, all you have to think about is what corner of your home needs an injection of style. I personally think it would look effortlessly chic placed near a window in a living room.

Structural accent chairs are definitely having a moment this season. My advice would be to keep in mind the desired function of your chair before you invest. For example, if you want to fill a corner in an entranceway, and you know that the chair isn’t going to be continually sat on, then you can prioritize visual appeal over function.

And if you're struggling to pick just one style, maybe you don't have to. Designers are increasingly styling mismatched accent chairs in living rooms, and the results look effortlessly cool.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors