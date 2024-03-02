A Style Editor's Pick of the 15 Best Accent Chairs Right Now — 'These are the Most On-Trend Designs You'll Find'
Running the gamut from breezy rattan constructions to saddle leather slings, this edit proves that the best accent chairs aren't simply supplemental — they're the main event
Accent chairs are a bit like dogs — sometimes it's hard to believe that a petite chihuahua and a sturdy rottweiler are part of the same species — but that’s part of the fun! With so many inventive silhouettes, colors, and textures, you’re bound to find something that catches your eye. Despite what their name would imply, accent chairs are not merely supplementary decorations — they're the main event.
According to interior designer Krysten Ledet, accent chairs are a chance to do something magical with your living room. ‘As standout pieces, accent chairs possess the intriguing ability to inject style, color, texture, and personality into a room,’ says Krysten. Shifting the overall ambiance of any space, these 'focal point furnishings transform rooms by introducing pops of color or contrast, adding dimension through textures, and alluding to different eras and themes.'
For those inclined towards adventure, accent chairs provide an opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with something new. With selections covering all budgets and style preferences, it’s safe to say you've never encountered chairs that look this good.
15 Best Accent Chairs
Price: $276.99
I've stumbled upon several chairs that bear a striking resemblance to this one, but cost several times the price. With its designer sculptural look, cozy upholstery, and solid wood frame, this piece is a must-have.
Price: $269.99
Classic design meets modern sensibilities in this stately swivel chair. Filled with ultra-comfortable high-density foam, you'll be tempted to take it for a spin.
Price: $284.99
Was: $349.99
This rocking chair is far from ordinary! Its ergonomic design adds a unique shape to your room, and it's incredibly comfortable for lounging. Sit back, relax, and unwind with your favorite book or beverage after a taxing day.
Price: $650
Tactile materials are among our favorite ways to make a statement, and this faux sheepskin accent chair doesn't disappoint. Doubling as a piece of art, this living room furniture idea is an instant conversation starter.
Price: $389.99
An armchair is always a solid choice, and this modernized take elevates the classic design with soft curves and velvety Chenille upholstery. Ultra-plush and inviting, it's so comfortable you might just drift off for a nap.
Price: $898
Mixed materials exude high-end elegance, and this chair from Anthropologie is a prime example. Pairing turquoise velvet with warm oak and a low-set construction, it's the touch of modern sophistication you've been searching for.
Price: $1,498
With its supple butterscotch leather and equestrian appeal, this chair is unbelievably charming. Its delightfully weathered look adds character, and the unique fastenings with golden accents on the sides give it a distinctive, just back from the stables touch.
Price: $1,398
The dimensional nature-inspired print of this chair becomes even more sophisticated with its velvet upholstery. Soft and luxurious, it's a serene statement piece to cherish for years to come.
Price: $289.99
Was: $316.99
A retro silhouette and boucle upholstery make this chair a cozy addition to any sitting space. Available in rust, camel, boucle, and cream, it's skin-friendly and easy to clean, perfect for households with children or pets.
Price: $449
This stylish black leather lounge chair exudes mid-century charm with its simplistic design. Proof that less is more, it's the perfect addition to any minimalist interior.
Price: $998
Featuring an entirely rounded design, this unique piece of Anthropologie furniture is a dream for lounging. Its relaxed shape is complemented by ruched velvet details, making for a one-of-a-kind accent.
Price: $297.99
We've been drawn to rattan lately for its laid-back, coastal chic vibe, and this chair's inventive silhouette captures that feeling perfectly. Low to the ground and sloped slightly upward, it makes for a sculptural statement in any room, especially when paired with one of these rattan table lamps.
Price: $798
The slope of this chair is just breathtaking. With its surreal shape and deep seat, it's perfect for lounging on lovely sun-drenched afternoons. Consider getting a second one to create a unique focal point and spark conversation.
Price: $249.99
Was: $274.99
This cheerful accent chair features blush velvet upholstery and natural rattan accents, capturing the spirit of Miami Beach circa 1970 — in the best possible way.
How should I style an accent chair?
Styling a living room accent chair is a delicate balance between letting it stand out and allowing it to blend seamlessly within your space. According to Krysten, the key here is to maintain balance.
Consider your space's furniture placement, and think about 'what arrangement will complement the existing furniture.' Rather than shoehorning your accent chair where it doesn't fit, taking a beat to understand the room's cohesion will reveal natural opportunities to strategically 'mix in bold character.'
