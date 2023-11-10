This is the very best Anthropologie furniture you can buy right now, according to a style editor

Much like embarking on a whimsical adventure through a bustling vintage bazaar, Anthropologie is the ultimate treasure trove for all things home. It's a place where tried and true classics mingle with the irresistibly quirky and unique, like a recipe for home decor with a dash of unexpected and a sprinkle of delight.

After donning my explorer's hat and sifting through the equivalent of a thousand antique trunks (or so it felt), I've unearthed the best pieces from Anthropologie, saving you from the perils of choice overload. From sleek, modern statement chairs that might just demand you finally host a soirée to a sofa that would have the late Jane Birkin herself nodding in approval, your next beloved furniture piece is just a scroll away.

Prepare for a journey filled with laughs, gasps, and perhaps a bit of furniture envy – all in the name of finding that perfect piece to make your space shine.

You can shop Anthropologie's full furniture collection here.

Best chairs at Anthropologie

Leather Hagen Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $698

Material: Top grain upholstery leather Turn heads with this sculptural leather chair, available in black, butterscotch, and grey varieties. Consider purchasing several for a contemporary dining room ensemble, or showcase it as a striking standalone piece. Pamela Accent Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $998

Material: Cotton and oak Anthropologie’s nature-inspired statement chair is the ultimate conversation starter. Featuring oversized proportions and leaf-like green motifs, it's so outrageous you simply must have it. Lennox Karissa Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $548

Material: 70% viscose, 30% linen, oak and acacia This accent chair could easily pass as an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art. It cleverly combines sleek oak wood with plush linen upholstery, creating a piece that exudes a modern yet inviting aesthetic.

Best tables at Anthropologie

Sonali Double Pedestal Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $3,298

Material: Ash wood veneer The slightly off-kilter stacking shapes offer a unique yet balanced design, making this the ideal spot for gathering with friends and family (up to ten to be exact). Not only is it stunning, but it's also highly functional, with a clear lacquer finish to withstand the occasional red wine spill at your next dinner party. Infinity Glass Side Table View at Anthropologie Price: $368

Material: Glass and marble Combining glass and marble, this side table is a refreshingly modern addition to any room. Whether you opt for the tall or short version, it's the ideal companion for your favorite accent chair or living room couch. Palma Reclaimed Console View at Anthropologie Price: $1,598

Material: Mexican oak wood Furniture brand Taracea reclaimed trees felled by hurricanes, aiming to create stunning, nature-inspired designs. Combining the beauty of rich natural wood with centuries of craftsmanship tradition, this table’s timeless elegance will last a lifetime.

Best storage furniture at Anthropologie

Erin Fetherston Dulcette Eight-Drawer Dresser View at Anthropologie Price: $2,698

Material: Acacia wood, burl veneer Featuring generous storage space and an Art Deco flair, this piece proves you need not sacrifice functionality for beauty. Warm, elegant, and inviting, need we say more? Fern Bar Cabinet View at Anthropologie Price: $2,398

Materal: Ashwood, tempered glass, marble This versatile piece combines both storage and artistic elements, encouraging a curated display that will captivate your guests. With its charming ballooned feet and clever design, this cabinet provides space for wine bottles, bar essentials, and concealed drawers for your miscellaneous items. Robin Nightstand View at Anthropologie Price: $398

Material: Hardwood, poplar, brushed brass This contemporary nightstand offers ample space for all your needs. The lower shelf is ideal for displaying decorative items, while the drawer provides a convenient spot for storing your daily essentials. It's a perfect choice for optimizing small spaces.

Best sofas at Anthropologie

Judarn Pied-A-Terre Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,398

Material: Polyester linen blend Admittedly not everyone’s cup of tea, we would reminisce not to mention this exquisite sofa. Add a regal touch to your living room with this gently sloping silhouette and idyllic nature imagery. Pair with other printed pieces to achieve ultimate maximalism. Bomba Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,698

Material: Leather When it comes to couches, comfort is key. This leather pick not only looks heavenly, but feels like it, too. Stuffed with a heavenly blend of foam and feathers, this is your new favorite spot for an afternoon nap. Goleta Leather Sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $5,698

Material: Leather '60s interior design was known for its bold and unconventional style, much like this unique couch. Its low-floating, curved silhouette feels like a seat Jane Birkin could easily occupy. Customize your leather type and color to infuse bohemian spirit and modern design into any space.

Is Anthropologie furniture worth it?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Absolutely! Anthropologie furniture features opulent materials like marble, brass, and hand-finished wood, emphasizing durability and longevity. While their products fall into the mid-price range, their quality easily rivals much pricier alternatives you might encounter at other high-end retailers.

What sets Anthropologie apart is its ability to blend an eclectic mix of items, and even their most unconventional pieces possess a timeless charm that ensures they'll stay visually appealing as interior trends evolve in the future.

For those looking to make their purchase even more budget-friendly, don't forget to explore the Anthropologie Black Friday sale for additional discounts.