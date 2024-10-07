The Met x Anthropologie Just Dropped — Shop 6 Dazzling Holiday Homewares, Worthy of Display
The Gilded Age-inspired lineup is opulent, over-the-top, and absolutely perfect for the festive season (and beyond)
Lifestyle brand Anthropologie has teamed up with one of New York’s most iconic institutions: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for a dazzling 44-piece homeware collection. If luxury is the goal for your holiday season, what better pairing than The Met — a museum that attracts visitors from around the world for its treasured collection? While The Met’s offerings span the globe, this collaboration is inspired by its more domestic varieties: The American Wing, bringing the opulence of late 19th-century American design into our everyday lives.
The limited-edition collection takes its cues from Gilded Age artwork and is just as glamorous as one might hope. The lineup features intentionally over-the-top homeware for the perfect nightcap, with a focus on the tabletop: dinnerware, serveware, glassware, and barware — including a classic tea set, of course. Expect to see lustrous, sinuous curves mingling with pretty little things — think textiles, candles, and glittering decorative accents.
For anyone who swooned over the opulent world of The Gilded Age on HBO Max, this is exactly the kind of indulgent Americana you’ll want in your home. Thankfully, with prices ranging from $14 for a coaster to $148 for a tiered stand, we can all enjoy the finer things this season without a Vanderbilt-sized budget. After previewing the collection at Anthropologie’s Holiday House, I left with a few definitive favorites, which you can shop below.
Price: $80
These stoneware dessert plates are as indulgent as they come, with their glittering gold borders and unfurling lily motifs. Their glamour is undeniable, but the mix of hues gives them an eclectic, lived-in feel — just the right amount of “precious.” They look stunning on their own but are even better when stacked atop plain dinnerware at a place setting — a clever hack to make your everyday dining items feel a whole lot more luxurious.
Price: $50
This velvet lily Anthropologie ornament, accented with golden beads, is meant for the tree, but when I saw it used as a finishing touch on a place setting — perched atop a salad plate and bowls — at Anthropologie’s Holiday House, I was sold. It’s such an easy way to add a touch of holiday sparkle. You could even roll up a cloth napkin and use the ornament as a chic napkin ring — the possibilities are endless.
Price: $28
It’s pretty much guaranteed that salt and pepper will make an appearance on your holiday tablescape this year, so why not kick it up a notch? This salt cellar features a scalloped silhouette with plenty of gilded details. At $28, why settle for an ordinary shaker when you could elevate the experience with a tiny stoneware spoon? It’s the littlest luxuries that make the largest impact.
Price: $138
I think everyone needs a designated fancy tray — it’s the ultimate elegant catchall to elevate everything from pastries to perfumes to stemware. For the holidays, I’m leaning toward the latter, setting out decanters, garnishes, and glasses of choice in all their glory for easy access. It’s hard for anything to look ordinary when placed atop a uniquely octagonal tray of intricately cut glass.
Price: $148
Meet the dessert stand you never knew you needed: three tiers of irresistibly iridescent glazed stoneware, elegantly trimmed with embossed foliage and, naturally, a fair share of gold. It takes tea time or even grocery store desserts and turns them into a special occasion. Use it anytime to create an edible statement centerpiece — no flowers needed.
Price: $80
I took a long, hard look at these glasses when I saw them in person. I picked them up, put them down, and then picked them up again. They have a surprising weight to them, a quality you wouldn’t expect at this price point, and I was mesmerized by their cool-to-warm, starry night-esque ombré. They capture the spirit of the holidays without being overly kitschy. Whether it’s Christmas, New Year's, or even a summertime dinner, these are forever glasses in my book.
“Our collaboration with Anthropologie transports consumers to one of the most opulent eras in American design through an inspiring offering of tableware and home accents,” says Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. “We look forward to seeing how this collection will inspire conversations about art, design, and creativity during the holiday season and beyond.”
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
