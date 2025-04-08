Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing
Mediterranean in both style and spirit, the joyful, pattern-forward collection brings the color, craft, and conviviality of Suzy Karadsheh’s cult-favorite brand to the spring table
Where are you headed this spring? Mallorca? Sardinia? Santorini? We flock to Mediterranean shores for the sun and sea, but we linger for the spirit — the long lunches, the bright ingredients, the palpable zest for life. It’s this joyful, generous energy that defines the Mediterranean — and no one captures it better than Suzy Karadsheh, founder of cult culinary brand The Mediterranean Dish.
Now, in collaboration with Anthropologie, Suzy is bringing that spirit (beloved by 700k and counting) to the table. The limited-edition home collection, designed to echo the vibrancy and conviviality of her cooking, is as transportive as her recipes.
“The goal was to create pieces that transport you to sun-drenched shores and lively outdoor gatherings,” says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home. “We wanted to capture a sense of relaxed sophistication and a welcoming atmosphere — perfect for bringing people together around the table.”
And that it does. The collection is inherently social — twisted flatware, scalloped sea-glass goblets, terracotta-inspired serveware, mezze plates, printed linens, and playful glassware — all spring table decor ideas designed to mix, match, and spark conversation.
Every spring pattern-filled piece (made in Portugal) nods to Suzy’s ingredients: the herbs, the lemons, the riot of vegetables. The mood is joyful but edited — like a vibrant, well-curated haul from an open-air market.
The Mediterranean lifestyle, and by extension, the diet, is less about restriction and more about rhythm. A slower pace. A fuller table. Good food shared with people you love. That’s the vibe Suzy and Anthropologie have captured here.
From there to here — or just your own kitchen — this is a collection made for more: more meals, more laughs, more lingering, more memories.
Olive oil may be a prerequisite for any Mediterranean setup, but this terracotta pourer makes a case for the elevated essential. Hand-painted with blue olive branches and crisp enough to pass as decor, it earns its spot on the counter — and won’t be banished to the cabinet post-dinner.
Everything tastes better with a little drama. These twisted utensils are playful on purpose, but the brass finish keeps them grounded — not flashy, just warm. As Katherine puts it, brass strikes that perfect mid-tone between too rustic and too try-hard — the ideal accessory in any hosting closet.
Marketed for nuts (sure), but these serving bowls also make a fabulous supporting cast for mezze, spreads, bite-sized treats, or anything else you can dream up. They’re petite but considered — the kind of set that makes a table look layered with minimal effort. Bonus: no two bowls ever have to match.
This chip-and-dip situation does all of the heavy lifting. Sculptural and sunny, it’s one of those rare pieces that will alchemize an ordinary appetizer into a centerpiece. Whether it’s hummus, tzatziki, or something store-bought you’re passing off as homemade, this dish makes it look like you planned ahead.
Suzy’s Mediterranean upbringing is woven into every part of the collection — including these goblets. Tinted blue like the sea, they nod to her childhood memories of coastal dinners. The delicate ribbed texture invites you to slow down — preferably with something crisp and chilled inside.
Culinary jewelry. One could argue that you don't need decorative cocktail picks. But these — with their brassy finish and jewel-toned beads — beg to differ. Think of them as accessories for your olives, or the final wink on a well-set table. Just enough art-forward irreverence to keep the party interesting.
Where lines run straight, LALA squiggles. When design gets too serious, they play. If The Mediterranean Dish x Anthropologie brought joy to your table, LALA’s latest proves the same applies to interiors.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
