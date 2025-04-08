Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing

Where are you headed this spring? Mallorca? Sardinia? Santorini? We flock to Mediterranean shores for the sun and sea, but we linger for the spirit — the long lunches, the bright ingredients, the palpable zest for life. It’s this joyful, generous energy that defines the Mediterranean — and no one captures it better than Suzy Karadsheh, founder of cult culinary brand The Mediterranean Dish.

Now, in collaboration with Anthropologie, Suzy is bringing that spirit (beloved by 700k and counting) to the table. The limited-edition home collection, designed to echo the vibrancy and conviviality of her cooking, is as transportive as her recipes.

“The goal was to create pieces that transport you to sun-drenched shores and lively outdoor gatherings,” says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home. “We wanted to capture a sense of relaxed sophistication and a welcoming atmosphere — perfect for bringing people together around the table.”

Tablescape featuring wooden salad bowls and brass salad servers from the new Anthropologie x The Mediterranean Dish collaboration

“This partnership stemmed from our desire to design a collection that reflects our shared passion around cooking and the joy of a communal meal,” says Anthropologie Home’s Katherine Finder. 

And that it does. The collection is inherently social — twisted flatware, scalloped sea-glass goblets, terracotta-inspired serveware, mezze plates, printed linens, and playful glassware — all spring table decor ideas designed to mix, match, and spark conversation.

Tablescape featuring salt and pepper cellar from the new Anthropologie x The Mediterranean Dish collaboration

Even the smallest details serve a purpose — like these salt and pepper pinch pots, starting at just $16. Designed to elevate everyday rituals.

Every spring pattern-filled piece (made in Portugal) nods to Suzy’s ingredients: the herbs, the lemons, the riot of vegetables. The mood is joyful but edited — like a vibrant, well-curated haul from an open-air market.

Tablescape featuring erving bowls, twisted flatware, and a sculptural olive oil vessel from the new Anthropologie x The Mediterranean Dish collaboration

Twisted flatware, scalloped glasses, painterly ceramics is a mix that shouldn’t work —  but absolutely does. Just like a great dinner party. 

The Mediterranean lifestyle, and by extension, the diet, is less about restriction and more about rhythm. A slower pace. A fuller table. Good food shared with people you love. That’s the vibe Suzy and Anthropologie have captured here.

From there to here — or just your own kitchen — this is a collection made for more: more meals, more laughs, more lingering, more memories.

The Mediterranean Dish Terracotta Oil Cruet
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Terracotta Oil Cruet

Olive oil may be a prerequisite for any Mediterranean setup, but this terracotta pourer makes a case for the elevated essential. Hand-painted with blue olive branches and crisp enough to pass as decor, it earns its spot on the counter — and won’t be banished to the cabinet post-dinner.

The Mediterranean Dish Stainless Steel Serving Set
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Stainless Steel Serving Set

Everything tastes better with a little drama. These twisted utensils are playful on purpose, but the brass finish keeps them grounded — not flashy, just warm. As Katherine puts it, brass strikes that perfect mid-tone between too rustic and too try-hard — the ideal accessory in any hosting closet.

The Mediterranean Dish Glazed Terracotta Nut Bowls, Assorted Set of 4
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Glazed Terracotta Nut Bowls, Assorted Set of 4

Marketed for nuts (sure), but these serving bowls also make a fabulous supporting cast for mezze, spreads, bite-sized treats, or anything else you can dream up. They’re petite but considered — the kind of set that makes a table look layered with minimal effort. Bonus: no two bowls ever have to match.

The Mediterranean Dish Glazed Terracotta Chip & Dip Serving Bowl
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Glazed Terracotta Chip & Dip Serving Bowl

This chip-and-dip situation does all of the heavy lifting. Sculptural and sunny, it’s one of those rare pieces that will alchemize an ordinary appetizer into a centerpiece. Whether it’s hummus, tzatziki, or something store-bought you’re passing off as homemade, this dish makes it look like you planned ahead.

The Mediterranean Dish Glass Goblets, Set of 4
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Glass Goblets, Set of 4

Suzy’s Mediterranean upbringing is woven into every part of the collection — including these goblets. Tinted blue like the sea, they nod to her childhood memories of coastal dinners. The delicate ribbed texture invites you to slow down — preferably with something crisp and chilled inside.

The Mediterranean Dish Cocktail Picks, Set of 4
Anthropologie
The Mediterranean Dish Cocktail Picks, Set of 4

Culinary jewelry. One could argue that you don't need decorative cocktail picks. But these — with their brassy finish and jewel-toned beads — beg to differ. Think of them as accessories for your olives, or the final wink on a well-set table. Just enough art-forward irreverence to keep the party interesting.

Where lines run straight, LALA squiggles. When design gets too serious, they play. If The Mediterranean Dish x Anthropologie brought joy to your table, LALA’s latest proves the same applies to interiors.

