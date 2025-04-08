Tableware for Talkative People — The Mediterranean Dish’s Anthropologie Collab Was Made for Socializing

Where are you headed this spring? Mallorca? Sardinia? Santorini? We flock to Mediterranean shores for the sun and sea, but we linger for the spirit — the long lunches, the bright ingredients, the palpable zest for life. It’s this joyful, generous energy that defines the Mediterranean — and no one captures it better than Suzy Karadsheh, founder of cult culinary brand The Mediterranean Dish.

Now, in collaboration with Anthropologie, Suzy is bringing that spirit (beloved by 700k and counting) to the table. The limited-edition home collection, designed to echo the vibrancy and conviviality of her cooking, is as transportive as her recipes.

“The goal was to create pieces that transport you to sun-drenched shores and lively outdoor gatherings,” says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home. “We wanted to capture a sense of relaxed sophistication and a welcoming atmosphere — perfect for bringing people together around the table.”

“This partnership stemmed from our desire to design a collection that reflects our shared passion around cooking and the joy of a communal meal,” says Anthropologie Home’s Katherine Finder. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

And that it does. The collection is inherently social — twisted flatware, scalloped sea-glass goblets, terracotta-inspired serveware, mezze plates, printed linens, and playful glassware — all spring table decor ideas designed to mix, match, and spark conversation.

Even the smallest details serve a purpose — like these salt and pepper pinch pots, starting at just $16. Designed to elevate everyday rituals. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Every spring pattern-filled piece (made in Portugal) nods to Suzy’s ingredients: the herbs, the lemons, the riot of vegetables. The mood is joyful but edited — like a vibrant, well-curated haul from an open-air market.

Twisted flatware, scalloped glasses, painterly ceramics is a mix that shouldn’t work — but absolutely does. Just like a great dinner party. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

The Mediterranean lifestyle, and by extension, the diet, is less about restriction and more about rhythm. A slower pace. A fuller table. Good food shared with people you love. That’s the vibe Suzy and Anthropologie have captured here.

From there to here — or just your own kitchen — this is a collection made for more: more meals, more laughs, more lingering, more memories.

