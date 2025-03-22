5 Things Every Good Spring Table Should Have on It — These Decor Ideas Capture the Spirit of the Season

Springtime is finally here. As the season of rebirth and renewal, it is the perfect time to refresh your spring table decor ideas. Tablescapes act as a fun form of creative expression and this season, let your creativity bloom through your spring table decor.

Being passionate about design with a love of entertaining, I've always felt that a beautiful tablescape is just as important as the rest of my home decor. And since I love a theme, I'm always eager to incorporate elements of seasonal decor into my tablescapes to create the perfect atmosphere for entertaining, from the best dinnerware sets to considered foliage. When it comes to spring — a season synonymous with bold florals, bright colors, and pastels — it can feel intimidating to create a tablescape that includes all the best elements of spring decor cohesively and elegantly.

So, I reached out to design experts to share their top tips for achieving a tasteful spring-themed tablescape. Below are five tips to help your spring table decor bloom in style.

1. Incorporate Fresh Flowers

Florals are synonymous with springtime, so it's only right that they become a key element in spring table decor. (Image credit: Image: Rikki Snyder. Interior design: Hollis Loudon. Styling: Kimberly Power)

"I find the greening of the earth to be very rejuvenating, so it will come as no surprise that I look to the garden for my springtime tabletop inspiration," interior designer Gary McBournie tells me. Fresh flowers straight from the garden can illuminate the look of any spring-themed tablescape.

"Flowers bring vibrant color, charm, and a touch of whimsy to the table, especially during those early spring days when the weather is crisp and the trees are still bare," creative director and co-founder Ashley Stark tells me. "[Flowers] add life and warmth, creating an inviting atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of the season." Any type of flower (real or artificial) can bring your spring table decor ideas to life. "I love a display of different vessels bursting with spring favorites such as tulips, hyacinths, and daffodils," says Caroline Milns of Zulufish. Similarly, Gary shares that he gravitates towards vibrant flowers, like ranunculus or tulips. "What could pair better with them than a natural-colored linen tablecloth?" he says.

And when it comes to vases, the possibilities are endless. Rattan vases or floral ceramic styles can evoke the energy of the season, but according to creative director and expert entertainer Mary Hollis Huddleston, bud vases can be a unique and whimsical addition. "A collection of delicate bud vases is a wonderful and often easy way to create a spring floral centerpiece," she says. "I like to cluster my bud vases in mass down the center of a table using one floral varietal. This makes a colorful statement without much effort or cost involved."

Clear Floral Glass Bud Vases View at Williams Sonoma Price: $49.95/ set of 3 Bud vases are a clever detail for table settings. Oftentimes, floral arrangements are too tall to see people sitting across the table, but with a bud vase, floral arrangements are small and manageable. This set of three features vases in all different shapes — adding to the uniqueness of your spring table decor. Rattan Vase Flower Pot Holder View at Walmart Price: $16.09 Aside from holding your floral arrangements, a woven vase can introduce a fresh texture to your spring tablescape. This style is sturdy, durable, and perfect for holding faux floral arrangements. Since its rim is wide enough, you can easily place a glass of water inside and style real flowers in this vase as well. Artificial Silk Purple Lavender Spring Bush View at Walmart Price: $3.98 As much as I love fresh flowers, the reality is that they don't last forever, and buying bouquets can be expensive. To avoid the hassle, opt for something artificial. This lavender bush looks just like the real thing, and it'll be a perfect floral addition to your spring table setting.

2. Opt For Floral Dishware

Floral dishware is another great way to incorporate floral details into your spring table decor. (Image credit: Image: Rikki Snyder. Interior design: Hollis Loudon. Styling: Kimberly Power )

Springtime is all about embracing nature in all its beauty, and you can never have enough flowers. Along with flanking your spring table decor ideas with loads of fresh florals, opt for some dishware with the same detail to enhance your spring table decor.

"The more flowers the better," according to Mary. "I pull out all my flora- and fauna-painted dishware at the very first sign of spring. I love layers on my tables, and the addition of colorful plates on patterned linens brings so much joy to a tablescape. The patterns and colors provide easy inspiration for the rest of the table decor."

When shopping for floral dishware, look for styles that evoke the vibrancy of the spring season. Solid white plates with floral detailing or a pitcher blooming with florals and vines will do just the trick.

Mary Hollis Huddleston Social Links Navigation Author and Entertainment Expert Mary Hollis Huddleston is an author and home entertainment expert from Tennessee. After owning and operating an event planning business in Dallas for years, she moved back to Nashville and started Please Be Seated, an event rental company, with her husband. Mary considers hosting her 'love language' and enjoys helping others plan parties and events.

Sicilia Floral-Print Ceramic Dessert Plates View at Net-a-Porter Price: $430/ set of 4 Floral plates can be used any time of year, but they're a wonderful addition to a spring-themed tablescape. This style (which comes in a set of four) features green floral motifs as well as a slightly scalloped green rim — a playful touch to your spring table setting. Eden Pitcher View at Anthropologie Price: $58 If spring could be transformed into a pitcher, this is what it would look like. From the green leafy borders to the floral details and even the tiny ladybug, everything about this pitcher makes it perfect for a spring-themed tablescape. And if you want, you could easily use this pitcher as a vase for your floral arrangement. Mariefleur French Rice Bowl View at Bloomingdale's Price: $20.50, Was: $41 If you prefer subtlety but adore the charm of florals, this bowl is for you. The floral motif is not very bold but still radiates a refreshing spring energy. Adding this bowl to your spring table decor will certainly help elevate the look of your tablescape.

3. Set The Scene With Charger Plates

While often left out of table settings, charger plates can elevate the look of your tablescape and introduce an element of texture. (Image credit: Image: Hayley Ellen Day. Interior design: Chrissy Ritter LLC. Styling: Kimberly Power)

Charger plates can serve as the foundation for your dinnerware. As an extra layer between a plate and table linens, the main purpose of charger plates is to serve as a barrier — protecting the tablecloth from any stains. While often overlooked, these plates (which come in a variety of styles and materials) can enhance the visual appeal of a spring-themed tablescape — especially woven charger plates.

"I always like to add a woven charger," Kimberly Power, creative director of Kimberly Power Creative, tells me. "There are so many varieties, colors, and patterns. It’s a great way to bring texture to the table while also making it feel a bit less formal."

Lille Weave 13" Charger View at Wayfair Price: $38 The natural texture and light tone of this charger plate make it the perfect addition to your spring table décor. When styled underneath dinner plates, this charger will catch any crumbs or stains, but it's bound to look good while doing so. Above all else, it'll instantly elevate the presentation of your tablescape. Open Weave Handwoven Rattan Charger View at Pottery Barn Price: $16.99, Was: $29.50 This rattan charger screams spring. With its light color and flower-like weave, pair it with an elegant dinnerware set, and this charger will fit in beautifully with the rest of your spring table décor. Rattan Charger, Brown View at Rebecca Udall Price: $22 If the rest of your spring table decor is light in color, a dark charger plate would create the perfect contrast. This style can ground your table, and add depth and sophistication to the arrangement. As a background element in your tablescape, this charger will serve its purpose, look stylish, and let your other decor truly pop.

4. Decorate With Produce

Fresh produce or fruit decor can add a touch of whimsical charm to your spring tablescape. (Image credit: Image and Design: Molly Mahon)

One clever way to elevate your spring-themed table is by adding fresh produce. Chances are, you probably have some fruit in your kitchen that can conveniently and unexpectedly double as spring table decor.

"I like to use spring produce to decorate rather than pastels — that can lean too 'Easter' — decorate with lemons, apricots, grapefruits on a silver tray or in a bowl to add some real freshness to your tablescape, rather than stale pastels," says Alex Bass, founder and CEO of Art Advisory & Interior Design Studio Salon 21.

Fresh fruit will make your spring tablescape come to life, but don't worry if you don't have that readily available — ceramic or glass fruit figurines can achieve the same effect, and they'll never go bad. As Mary says, "Whether it’s fresh strawberries from a farmer’s market or hand-painted ceramic oranges, fruit adds an element of whimsy to your spring table."

Alex Bass Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Salon 21 As the Founder and CEO of fine art and interior design studio Salon 21, Alex Bass is an expert on curated art experiences. Having worked at auction houses and galleries around New York City, she's developed an understanding for the industry, and is keen on spotlighting the work of emerging artists and designers. Salon 21 hosts an array of events under Alex's leadership, from dinner and cocktail parties to panels and exhibitions.

Bloom Bowl - Small View at Georg Jensen Price: $189 Your fresh produce deserves to sit in a stylish bowl. Fill this sleek and elegant bowl with fresh lemons and place it on your spring-themed table to add some modern flair to the setting. When not in use, this bowl could serve as a unique catchall for your entryway. Strawberry Shaped Wax Candles View at Anthropologie Price: $24/ set of 4 One fun way to add produce to your table setting is through illusion décor. While these look like strawberries, they're actually candles. Set these across your tablescape to create a unique and playful visual effect. Although they look appetizing, don't try to eat them! Glass Fruit Objet - Pear View at MoMA Design Store Price: $27 As Mary said, produce (real or artificial) can add a touch of whimsy to your table setting. This glass pear, with its soft pink color, is distinguished from real pears but is in line with the spring theme. When not used as table décor, you could use this pear on your desk as a stylish paperweight.

5. Add Place Cards for Personalization

Place cards are a personal touch that can make a tablescape feel complete. (Image credit: Image and Design: Mary Huddleston)

Place cards are a small table décor detail that can make a world of difference to your spring tablescape. Not only can they add a bit of style, but they're a personal touch that will make your guests feel welcome.

Founder and creative director Molly Mahon always uses place cards when hosting. “I think people like to know where their place is — [a place card] instantly removes that dilemma of where to sit and helps them ease into the occasion," she tells me. "Plus, it's another easy opportunity to decorate your table and show how much you care about your guests, letting them know how welcome they are, and how happy you are to receive them is always the best start to any social occasion.”

While there are plenty of options for place cards and place card holders, Mary tells me that "garden-inspired place cards are a playful and unexpected addition to any spring tablescape." Opt for place cards with pressed flowers on the side, or a card holder resembling an olive branch.

Personalized Wedding Place Cards With Real Pressed Flowers View at Etsy Price: $52.11/ set of 20, Was: $61.31 Personalized place cards are such a thoughtful touch to consider for any party. For a spring soirée, opt for a set of place cards finished with pressed flowers — a detail will make the cards look that much more unique. After the party, your guests can save these as a memento. Monique Lhuillier Livia Place Card Holders View at Pottery Barn Price: $30.99/ set of 4, Was: $39.50 I'm just obsessed with these place card holders that resemble olive branches. Their organic design can bring an element of nature into your table setting and, although small, they're such a thoughtful detail that can add the finishing touch to your spring table décor. Brushed Gold Place Card Holders View at CB2 Price: $12.95/ set of 4 Sometimes, the simplest designs are the most effective in bringing a tablescape to life. If the rest of your table is busy with color and florals, opt for simple gold place card holders like these. They come in a set of four, and when placed around the table, they can act as a visual connection or point of cohesion for your tablescape.

If you want more spring table décor, you can always repurpose things you already own. "Look at things you already have in new ways," Kimberly tells me. "Use colorful glasses as vases running down the center of the table or a ribbon to tie as a napkin ring. There are endless possibilities."

We also have designer-approved rules for entertaining, to ensure that your party will be the talk of the season.