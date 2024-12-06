Charger Plates vs. Placemats — What's the Difference? Which is Better? We've Got Answers to All Your Questions

December is the season of hosting, and with Christmas just around the corner, it's time to get your table ready to serve (both food and stylish looks, that is). Hosting is all about bringing out the special tableware you might not use everyday, and a charger plate likely falls into that category. But if you're wondering what is a charger plate, how it's different from a placemat, and when you'd use one, you're not alone. So, I'm breaking it down for you.

Sort of like a placemat, but not quite a plate, chargers are the in-between styling piece that adds an extra level of sophistication to your table. Isabel Jackson, an interior designer and founder of Cheltenham Interiors, says she's constantly looking for ways to elevate her table setting and create a memorable experience for her guests. "One of my favorite pieces to incorporate, especially during the festive season, is a unique charger plate," she adds. "These plates may seem like a small detail, but they have a transformative effect on the overall look and feel of your holiday table."

We're all looking for stylish Christmas table decor ideas at this time of the year, and a charger plate could be the simple solution. So, what is a charger plate, how are they different from the placemats you've already got in the cupboard, and how do you actually use and style them? Let's dive into it.

So, what is a charger plate?

A charger plate, confusingly, is not actually a plate that you eat off of. Traditionally, its function was both for practical and decorative purposes. Charger plates protect the table and your nice linens from being soiled with spilled food and beverages, and also make it easier to clear the table — no more juggling a stack of delicate china plates (handy for anyone hosting for the holidays).

They're more commonly used at quite formal occasions — like weddings or soirées — but if your plans aren't quite as extravagant, they can still be used for elevating your table setting. Adding an extra layer of dinnerware instantly lifts your setting, and can make even casual catch-ups feel effortlessly elegant.

A piece of decor that is both practical and chic? As far as Christmas place setting ideas go, it does not get much better than this. Below are all my favorite charger plates to give your table that extra stylish flair.

How Do Chargers Differ From Placemats?

A lot of people wonder how a charger plate actually differs from placemats — both in terms of its function and form. And to be honest, they share a lot of similarities. Both designs exist to provide style and another layer of texture —important aspects to include in your tablescape. However, there are a few key differences.

Charger plates tend to be only slightly larger than the average dinner plate, while a placemat takes up more room on the table, designating more space for the place setting. Charger plates also usually mimic the shape of a plate while placemats are generally flat and rectangular. Some of the best placemats can also be made of quality fabrics (a charger would never be linen).

Contemporary charger designs mix the elements of both, and there are a few different ways to hop on the charger trend.

How to Style and Use Charger Plates

As for styling, a charger plate is a piece that can bring a sense of elegance and thoughtfulness to the occasion. My favorite way to incorporate them is to match them to other small details within the table setting like candles, greenery, and glassware. If you want to add charger plates to your Christmas dinner party tick list list, Isabel says "Whether you’re aiming for a classic, traditional look with deep reds and golds or a more contemporary, minimalist vibe with silver and frosty whites, a charger plate fits seamlessly into any style."

The design is timeless and when paired with the best dinnerware sets (and even placemats!) a charger plate becomes an ideal investment piece for holiday entertaining that can be used year after year.

"It’s the small detail that makes a big impact, turning your dining table into a beautifully designed space. Whether you’re hosting a dinner for family or a festive gathering with friends, charger plates will help create a table that feels just as special as the occasion," says Isabel.