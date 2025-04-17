Bunny Ears, Be Gone — 7 Easter Table Styling Mistakes That Are Making Your Setting Look More Tawdry Than Tasteful

Laying the table for your Easter meal is one of life's small pleasures. In my view, curating a decorative display that celebrates this jubilant and optimistic holiday is second only to Christmas. In fact, there's even more creative license to interpret an Easter theme, plus a brighter array of spring colors to choose from compared to its winter holiday counterpart.

And more options when it comes to Easter table decor ideas can only be a good thing, right? Well, not exactly. It also means there are so many more places to go wrong when it comes to your styling. Successfully pulling off a cohesive design that feels intentional and makes a real statement is so much harder when your options are virtually limitless.

So, if you want to create an inspiring table that feels elegant and elevated rather than tawdry and tacky, you'll need to steer clear of some common styling mistakes. And yes, that means cheap Easter tropes like bunnies, chicks, and eggs. From flower arranging faux pas to denying your best dinnerware sets room to shine, here are seven Easter table styling mistakes to avoid.

1. Relying on Too Many Tacky Easter Tropes

DO INSTEAD: Make a subtle nod to Easter with tasteful themed accessory, but keep them to a minimum. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

When making a statement, it's best to show some restraint when using traditional motifs like bunnies and chicks. "The overuse of these elements will make your table feel unfashionable," says Carine Krawiec, professional table setter and founder of Maison de Carine. "Instead, try butterflies or birds for a more tasteful touch while still maintaining the spring theme."

This isn't to say you can't embrace these stereotypical tropes at all, though, just try to keep them to a minimum. Make a more subtle nod to the season with understated bunny ear napkin rings, for example, or a few pretty egg ornaments nestled in your tablescape.

"A few playful nods to Easter are charming, but when every surface is covered in bunnies and chicks, it starts to feel more like party decor," adds Roshan Adam-Holslag, founder of Ro'Table.

2. Overcrowding the Table

DO INSTEAD: Allow breathing room by spacing your decor evenly and leaving free space for side plates. (Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

A common mistake when setting a table is overcrowding the space so that there isn't any breathing room. Besides being highly impractical, this will create a tabletop that's visually overwhelming, too.

Events organizer Jeannine Rose, founder of Sweet Humble Home, has a simple rule of thumb. "If there’s no room for the bread basket, something has to go," she says. "Pretty is great, but practical always wins."

Nicole Rodriguez, table stylist and founder of Adorn the Table, shares the same sentiment. "Don't forget to save space for the essentials like salt and pepper, butter dishes, and anything else your guests might want to reach for during your Easter feast," she says.

If you're worried about space, ditch formalities like side plates and opt for share platters dotted around the table instead for a more relaxed, sociable dining idea.

Bed Threads Sage & Olive Flax Linen Scalloped Placemats £65 at bedthreads.co.uk

3. Using Fussy Floral Arrangements

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a simple display of short-stemmed flowers in a small vase or mason jar. (Image credit: Talking Tables)

Decorating with flowers is a non-negotiable during this spring festival, but an Easter table styling mistake that experts frequently see is flamboyant flower arrangements that disrupt the conversation.

"I love a good floral moment, but not at the expense of connection," notes Roshan. "If your guests can’t see each other over the centerpiece, it’s more obstacle than ambiance."

Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish, agrees that floral arrangements needn't be fussy. "Instead, consider a lower-level display with different vessels filled with spring blooms such as tulips, hyacinths, and daffodils," she suggests. "Group together in jugs and vases across the table for impact with their natural scent filling the air."

For an even lower profile, choose Easter wreaths with a pillar candle as the centerpiece, or drape spring-themed garland along the center of the table.

Zara Home Small Irregular Glass Vase £21.99 at zarahome.com

Caroline Milns Interior Designer Caroline is the head of interior design at Zulufish, an interior design consultancy and award-winning architectural design and build practice based in London. She has over 25 years of experience at the cutting edge of design and interiors, working on both residential and commercial projects. Caroline firmly believes that good design can transform not only your home or workspace but also your mental health and quality of life.

4. Using Delicate Blossom That Drops Petals

DO INSTEAD: Choose sprigs of pussy willow for some seasonal foliage, or use faux blossom boughs instead. (Image credit: Sophie Allport)

Few sights feel more synonymous with Easter than exploding boughs of cherry blossom in pretty white and pink hues. But, to avoid common Easter table styling mistakes, you should resist the temptation of bringing hand-picked sprigs inside.

The problem is that the delicate petals of blossom won't last once they've been cut. "Cherry blossom branches looked beautiful, right up until they started shedding all over the deviled eggs," says Jeannine. You'll have a litter of petals (and accompanying pollen) all over your tablecloth before the main course has even started.

As an alternative, sprigs of pussy willow make great table centerpiece ideas instead. The twigs have fuzzy little blooms on them this time of year, and they make a great place to hang some of those egg ornaments we mentioned earlier.

And if you really want to bring blossom into your styling, Roshan says artificial options are the way to go. "I’ve learned the hard way that what looks dreamy in the morning can turn into table confetti by dessert," she says.

5. Forgoing a Theme

DO INSTEAD: Pick one idea and follow that motif through all your tableware for a more cohesive look. (Image credit: knIndustrie)

It's a huge mistake to think you can just make your Easter table decor up as you go along. It always pays to plan, and a cohesive theme will help your Spring table decor ideas to come together and communicate the spirit of Easter more effectively.

Forgo a theme and your Easter table will feel mismatched, lacking an elevated aesthetic quality. "I’ve tried to mix vintage florals with modern pastels before; it never quite comes together," warns Jeannine. "Sticking to a theme keeps things calm and polished."

That doesn't mean you need a pre-emptive Pinterest board, but it does mean giving some thought to a complementary color palette and an overall concept. Take the idea above, for example. A verdant spring harvest theme makes fresh vegetables an effective motif; an inventive way to decorate the table.

Dunelm Speckle Pebble Side Plate £3 at Dunelm

Carine Krawiec Founder, Maison de Carine Carine Krawiec lives to make things beautiful. With over 15 years as a veteran of the luxury bridal business, she realized how hard it was to create a truly beautiful table setting. With her keen eye for style, she started her own collection and began Maison de Carine. The pieces she curates for her collection include only patterns that can be mixed and matched to create a personalized look.

6. Incorporating Too Many Fragrances

DO INSTEAD: Use unscented candles and allow pots of fresh herbs to offer a natural spring-inspired aroma instead. (Image credit: The White Company)

Don't make the mistake of incorporating too many overpowering scents in your table setting, either. While spring fragrances will show attention to detail and awaken your guests' senses, you don't want overly sweet, artificial aromas to flood your noses while you eat.

“Scented candles and heavily perfumed flowers can distract from the meal," explains Roshan. It's something Jeannine knows all too well, too. "I once paired a gardenia candle with glazed ham," she says. "The mix was... unforgettable."

Instead, opt for unscented candles in the dining room and use natural fragrance methods only. "I’ve found that fresh herbs and delicate blooms strike the perfect balance, complementing the food rather than competing with it," Roshan says.

YouGarden Bay Laurel Plant in Pot £12.49 at Amazon UK

7. Over-Styling Your Place Settings

DO INSTEAD: Keep dinnerware to a minimum and use share plates in place of side plates for a more relaxed, convivial atmosphere. (Image credit: dibor.co.uk)

Sometimes, less really is more. With Easter table styling, a mistake many experts notice is over-styled place settings that feel too formal and fussy. Paring it back to just a few dinnerware staples can make a far better statement.

Roshan says she was once guilty of the "three-plate, two-bowl" setup, but she now knows better than to go overboard. "I’ve learned that if guests have to excavate their dinner, it might be time to scale back," she says. "Do you really need a full set of dinnerware at each setting? Every detail should serve a purpose — not just fill space."

That being said, be sure to incorporate enough layers to give your table setting some visual interest. "The years I skip a table runner or charger plates, everything looks a little flat," says Jeannine. "A few layers make it feel thoughtfully put together."

Don't fall victim to these table-styling faux pas. For an expertly curated tablescape that feels cohesive and intentional, take heed of these warnings and ring in the spirit of Easter in an executed style.