9 Easter Table Decor Ideas to Plan Now for Perfect Tablescapes This Season

Our dining table plays a pivotal role during holidays, and Easter is no exception. As an important space for the family to gather, Easter table decor ideas are a non-negotiable if you ask us. They make that celebratory lunch all the more special, elevating the overall dining experience for all your guests, plus it's a great way to let your creativity run loose with some fun ideas.

But, when decorating your Easter table, you'll need to ere on the side of caution. It's important that you steer clear of the more tawdry decorations if you want to avoid a tablescape that feels tacky. It's fine to embrace some of those much-loved Easter motifs like bunnies, carrots, eggs, and chicks, but the trick is to do it tastefully, making a subtle nod to the theme without going overboard.

From the best dinnerware sets for the occasion to the seasonal flowers to choose for your statement centerpiece, we asked designers for their most inspiring Easter table decor ideas. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or inviting the whole family, with these looks, you can embrace this hopeful spring holiday in style.

1. Let the Menu Lead Your Theme

This verdant tablescape feels like a true culinary-inspired curation, where even the food itself becomes part of the vignette. (Image credit: Ro Table NYC)

Deciding on a theme for your Easter table decor ideas is, in our opinion, half the job. If you're struggling to commit to an idea, table stylist Roshan Adam-Holslag, founder of Ro'Table, recommends letting your menu lead the way.

"I always start with the menu and let it set the tone — the food is the main event, and everything else flows from there," she says.

This is a good rule to follow for general spring table decor ideas, too; think verdant greens to match your fresh salads, classic Bordallo Pinheiro dinnerplates, or sprigs of herbs in small vases.

For the latter, choose the same herbs you'll be cooking with too, such as thyme or rosemary. The scents will waft through the air, offering a treat for the senses in more ways than one.

Bordallo Pinheiro Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Dinner Plate View at John Lewis Price: £24

2. Bring the Outdoors In

At Easter, it makes sense to look to nature for inspiration. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Easter is all about rebirth, revival, and rejuvenation. When setting a table this time of year, take inspiration from nature and bring the outdoors in with boughs of blossom, sprigs of green weeping willow, or just a simple potted plant.

These details will breathe life into your Easter table decor ideas, making an understated nod to the underlying theme of the holiday.

"I like to decorate the table as if it’s a wild meadow — moss nestled between flowers, herbs tucked between serving dishes," says Roshan. "For spring, I love adding bundles of mint, thyme, and even flowering branches. It instantly brings a sense of the season indoors."

Carbeth Plants Large Rosemary Herb Plant in Pot View at Amazon Price: £10.99

3. Choose Colorful Glassware to Tie a Scheme Together

A cohesive color scheme will help to tie your Easter table decor ideas together. (Image credit: Ro'Table)

A color scheme will always make a tablescape feel more curated and cohesive, but remember to think beyond your placemats, linens, and dinnerware. The colorful glassware trend has been one of our favorite looks to come out of recent years and incorporating it into your Easter table decor will give your spread a real edge.

Something about the luster of colored translucent glass lends itself so well to Easter; it just feels jubilant and playful. Choosing a variety of different colors won't only add more visual interest, but there's also the added practical advantage that guests' drinks won't get mixed up, either.

Carine Krawiec, founder of Maison de Carine, notes colored glassware as a go-to when laying a table for Easter, and encourages us to co-ordinate with colors elsewhere in our scheme. "Adding a pop of pink or blue to your Easter tablescape adds a unique focal point that leads your eye up to a floral arrangement," she says.

Carine Krawiec Founder, Maison de Carine Carine Krawiec lives to make things beautiful. People, clothes, homes, events, nothing is safe (or remains ordinary) once Carine sets her eye on it. With over 15 years as a veteran of the luxury bridal business, she realized how hard it was to create a truly beautiful table setting. With her keen eye for style, she started her own collection and began Maison de Carine. The pieces she curates for her collection include only patterns that can be mixed and matched to create a personalized look.

Anthropologie Fazeek Wave Tumbler Glasses View at Anthropologie Price: £98

4. Opt for a Pastel Theme

Nothing says "Easter" quite like sunny yellows mixed with a smattering of pastel pinks. (Image credit: Falcon Enamelware x The Hambledon)

On the topic of color schemes, nothing says Easter quite like pastels. “Choose a palette that reflects the energy of the season with lots of soft pastel hues such as blush pink, lavender, and baby blue, contrasted with bright accents in cheerful tones like sunny yellow, mint green, and coral which will draw the eye and bring a sense of vitality," suggests Caroline Milns, head of Interior Design at Zulufish.

There are plenty of ways to embrace a pastel palette without feeling too 'on the nose', too. For example, style a tablecloth in a sunny yellow shade with a smattering of pastel pink accents.

"Simple white tableware will pair beautifully with a vibrant colored scheme, combining a fresh element that balances with a happy, colorful palette," suggests Caroline.

Or, rather than a chromatic array of pastel tones, refine your idea to a select few. "To make things interesting, layer plates with varying patterns to create a monotone setting or layer similar plates with varying shades to create a tonal setting," recommends Carine.

Caroline Milns Interior Designer Caroline is the head of interior design at Zulufish, an interior design consultancy and award-winning architectural design and build practice based in London. She has over 25 years of experience at the cutting edge of design and interiors, working on both residential and commercial projects. Caroline firmly believes that good design can transform not only your home or workspace but also your mental health and quality of life.

Anthropologie Benedita Bow Stoneware Side Plates View at Anthropologie Price: £56

5. Layer Pretty Patterns

Playful patterns bring character to your table. Go for a gingham tablecloth with striped napkins in pretty pink and green tones. (Image credit: Falcon Enamelware x Kinship Creative)

Patterns and prints bring a touch of whimsy to Easter table decor ideas. From botanicals and gingham through to a traditional ticking stripe, there are so many ways to layer decorative details, and they feel so fitting for Easter, too.

"Lean into bright colors, playful patterns, and floral accents to emphasize the blooming season," says Carine.

And think beyond your tablecloth alone. Napkin decor, placemats, and even your dinnerware itself can offer another layer to your pattern 'lasagne'.

Caroline has a word of warning, though. "If you wish to bring in lots of different patterns on table linen, it can be a good idea to limit your color palette to two or three shades to ensure that the overall look feels harmonious, whilst allowing for pops of color to shine through from flowers and decorations," she says.

6. Add Height

Tall taper candles will add depth to your Easter table decor ideas. (Image credit: Neptune)

This next point applies to any type of table styling, but it's especially easy to overlook when decorating for Easter. Adding height with tall accents or structural floral arrangements is an absolute must if you want your table decor to feel varied. It not only draws the eye upwards (within the eye-line of seated guests, particularly) but it prevents your table decor from feeling too 'flat' and two-dimensional.

"Bringing in different elements that create different heights across the table will deliver impact and make discovering all the finer details more visually exciting," explains Caroline. "Candlesticks, decorative cake stands, pitchers, and jugs are a great way to create interest and break up the eye-line, but make sure there are gaps between taller elements to allow for conversation to flow easily across the table."

Another more unlikely table centerpiece idea we're noticing a lot more lately is portable lamps, which can help set the tone for atmospheric evening dining in particular.

"This spring, cordless lamps are all the rage for tablescaping," notes Nicole Rodriguez, table stylist and founder of Adorn the Table. "Select styles with natural rattan details or gentle pastel-hued lampshades to complement your Easter table design."

Chianti Artichoke Candle Holders View at OKA Price: £40

7. Embrace Easter Motifs Artfully

Napkin rings shaped like little bunny ears make a subtle nod to Easter. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

It's second nature to reach for the fluffy chicks, pastel eggs, and bunny ears as Easter dining room decor, but be careful not to overdo it. It's fine to embrace a few of these ideas, but be sure to do it tastefully; orange taper candles in place of carrot motifs, for example.

This isn't to say that there's no room for fluffy Easter animals at the table, but it's best to stick to one rather than cramming them all in. Choose organic materials, too: steer away from plastic and choose ceramic egg ornaments or natural hessian rabbits instead.

And don't forget the chocolate. "Why not scatter a variety of delicious chocolate eggs around the table or place them in small bowls as part of the centerpiece?" asks Caroline. "These edible treats will delight guests of all ages." A few foil-wrapped treats nestled among your display will glisten like jewels, and they offer a more relaxed alternative to a dessert.

8. Decorate an "Easter Tree" With Egg Ornaments

Who said Easter eggs can't grow on trees? (Image credit: Zulufish)

On the topic of themed accessories, it's hard to avoid egg ornaments when shopping for Easter decor buys. Fortunately, you can find lots of stylish examples these days, and a great way to show them off is by hanging them from twisted twigs or pussy willow for a stylish take on an 'Easter tree'.

"Hang colorful painted eggs on vibrant ribbons from twigs and branches to create a creative and dramatic display that delivers a touch of whimsy," says Caroline. "Any branches will do, but for a glamourous feel, Magnolia branches just bursting into bloom will make a beautiful host for colorful decorations."

9. Layer in Texture with Rattan Accents

Natural woven accents, like rattan, feel so on-brand for your Easter table decor ideas. (Image credit: Kalinko)

Textural accents should be part of any table setting, but for your seasonal Easter table decor ideas, play up the natural elements. Woven placemats will add an organic touch, or you could opt for rattan napkin rings with plain linens for a rustic feel.

Think laterally, too, and ensure there's a variety of textures across the board. "I love combining ceramic plates, soft linens, and woven details to add tactile depth," says Roshan. "I love a scalloped dinner plate layered over a floral-inspired placemat. It brings that sunny, springtime feeling to life — it’s layered, lived-in, and effortlessly joyful."

10. Use Seasonal Florals as a Centerpiece

Celebrate rebirth and renewal with some bright, sunny blooms. (Image credit: Maison de Carine)

It wouldn't be Easter without some bright blooms as a table centerpiece, so be sure to include a seasonal display of flora and foliage to bring life to your display. Decorating with flowers doesn't necessarily mean an extravagant arrangement, either. In fact, some hand-picked wildflowers like forget-me-nots or cowslips in a mason jar can be just as — if not more — effective than a statement vase.

"Let florals roam the table," says Roshan. "I prefer scattering spring blooms and fresh herbs between plates and platters. It makes the table feel alive —less staged, more like a garden unfolding — and invites guests to explore visually as they dine, without anything towering or blocking conversation."

Nicole also emphasizes the simple elegance of more modest arrangements, suggesting classic spring flowers like tulips and daffodils. "Select unscented blooms to ensure they won't compete with the delicious scents of your holiday dishes," she adds.

Floralsilk Floralsilk Artificial Forget Me Not & Daisy in a Ceramic Jug View at John Lewis Price: £30

As one of the most jubilant holidays in the calendar, your Easter table decor ideas should reflect that same hope and optimism with bright, playful accents and accessories.

Borrow from this designer-approved list and you'll have achieve just that. We're sure your Easter table arrangement will be so stylish you won't even want to disassemble it.