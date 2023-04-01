'It's the best way to dress your table for Easter' – 12 dining decor buys that embrace this cool spring color trend

From pretty pastel glassware to decorative dried flowers, here are our top picks for an Easter refresh that dodges 'seasonal tackiness'

a spring dining table
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published

There's more to Easter decor than novelty chicks and bunnies; the holiday is synonymous with spring, making it the ideal time to give your home a seasonal refresh that will endure longer than Easter weekend itself.

I know what you're thinking – florals and pastels for spring, revolutionary. But this year pastels are undergoing somewhat of a renaissance beyond chintzy, dated schemes. Pastel decor is being re-imagined in modern, 

From pretty pastel glassware fit for an Easter dining table to decorative dried flowers to bridge the gap between outdoors and in, we've rustled up a list of stylish Easter decor buys to add to your basket that bypass any hint of seasonal tackiness. Here are our favorites. 

12 Easter decor buys to add to your basket

A blue egg-shaped vase$39.95

 (opens in new tab)
Steel round blue vase

Easter-themed without feeling kitsch, this blue egg-shaped earthenware vase from cb2 makes a striking accent, whether standing alone or displaying your spring daffodils. We especially love the pops of vibrant red that seep through the glaze. 

easter candlestick$22

 (opens in new tab)
Glass candlestick

No tablescape is complete without a candlestick, and this glass holder from Anthropologie is bang on-trend with its sculptural shape. The deep yellow hue will cast beautiful reflections around the room, reminiscent of the spring sunshine.

flower dinner candles$18

 (opens in new tab)
Winnie floral tapered candles

Of course, you can't have a candlestick without a candle. This set has delicate dried flowers inset at the bottom, bringing a maximalist charm to your spring decor. 

a yellow spotted tablecloth$17.99

 (opens in new tab)
Patterned table runner

Spring should be bright and cheerful, and this orange and white spotted table runner communicates just that. Better still, the woven cotton fabric makes just as good an addition to your Easter dinner table as it does to your summer BBQ buffet. 

a dyed alabaster cake stand$218

 (opens in new tab)
Dyed alabaster serving stand

Three tiers of beautiful dyed alabaster in on-trend pinks and purples? This serving stand might be the very best way to dress a spring table with a luxury edge. 

salad servers$98

 (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Adler Mustique Ripple salad serving set

Alfresco dining is back, and this duck-egg blue outdoor chair is perfect for the occasion. The iron frame flows from arms to back in a continuous ring for a sculptural effect while weather-resistant rattan guarantees durability, come rain or shine. 

glass pink tumblers$55

 (opens in new tab)
Soho Home glass tumblers

Soho Home's 'Havana' set comes with four glass tumblers made from fluted glass. The delicate pink hue adds a pastel shimmer to your dining table, while the curvaceous bubble design matches perfectly with the candlestick listed above. 

Dried grass in a vase$9.95

 (opens in new tab)
Dried Argentina grass

This dried Argentina grass, harvested in Italy, makes for a beautiful, long-lasting floral arrangement. Dried and dyed to a greenish color, the foliage is striking when used alone in a ceramic vase or alongside other dried flowers like lavender. 

glass vase$12.99

 (opens in new tab)
Small green glass vase

This small misshapen glass vase is great for small posies of violets, primroses or narcissus. The gentle sage green shade is everything we love about spring, while the spherical shape is egg-like without being overtly Easter themed. 

stylish pink bowl$100

 (opens in new tab)
Strøm large earthenware bowl

This geometric earthenware bowl is hand-made and inspired by the Cubism of the 20th century. The deep vessel makes an ideal fruit bowl but is equally striking as a piece of standalone objet used on your dining table or kitchen island as a centerpiece. 

splash plate$85
Splash plate

With swirling pink and blue coloring, this glass plate is the perfect way to dress your table when not in use, or use to serve up a salad during the Easter weekend. 

flower plate$16

 (opens in new tab)
Floral side plate

This glazed stoneware side plate with its pansy design has serious whimsical charm, perfect for a spring platter. Handcrafted and painted with pink and purple tones, it brings nature to your table in unexpected ways. 

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Junior writer

Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine. 

