'It's the best way to dress your table for Easter' – 12 dining decor buys that embrace this cool spring color trend

There's more to Easter decor than novelty chicks and bunnies; the holiday is synonymous with spring, making it the ideal time to give your home a seasonal refresh that will endure longer than Easter weekend itself.

I know what you're thinking – florals and pastels for spring, revolutionary. But this year pastels are undergoing somewhat of a renaissance beyond chintzy, dated schemes. Pastel decor is being re-imagined in modern,

From pretty pastel glassware fit for an Easter dining table to decorative dried flowers to bridge the gap between outdoors and in, we've rustled up a list of stylish Easter decor buys to add to your basket that bypass any hint of seasonal tackiness. Here are our favorites.

12 Easter decor buys to add to your basket