'It's the best way to dress your table for Easter' – 12 dining decor buys that embrace this cool spring color trend
From pretty pastel glassware to decorative dried flowers, here are our top picks for an Easter refresh that dodges 'seasonal tackiness'
There's more to Easter decor than novelty chicks and bunnies; the holiday is synonymous with spring, making it the ideal time to give your home a seasonal refresh that will endure longer than Easter weekend itself.
I know what you're thinking – florals and pastels for spring, revolutionary. But this year pastels are undergoing somewhat of a renaissance beyond chintzy, dated schemes. Pastel decor is being re-imagined in modern,
From pretty pastel glassware fit for an Easter dining table to decorative dried flowers to bridge the gap between outdoors and in, we've rustled up a list of stylish Easter decor buys to add to your basket that bypass any hint of seasonal tackiness. Here are our favorites.
12 Easter decor buys to add to your basket
$39.95
Easter-themed without feeling kitsch, this blue egg-shaped earthenware vase from cb2 makes a striking accent, whether standing alone or displaying your spring daffodils. We especially love the pops of vibrant red that seep through the glaze.
$22
No tablescape is complete without a candlestick, and this glass holder from Anthropologie is bang on-trend with its sculptural shape. The deep yellow hue will cast beautiful reflections around the room, reminiscent of the spring sunshine.
$18
Of course, you can't have a candlestick without a candle. This set has delicate dried flowers inset at the bottom, bringing a maximalist charm to your spring decor.
$17.99
Spring should be bright and cheerful, and this orange and white spotted table runner communicates just that. Better still, the woven cotton fabric makes just as good an addition to your Easter dinner table as it does to your summer BBQ buffet.
$218
Three tiers of beautiful dyed alabaster in on-trend pinks and purples? This serving stand might be the very best way to dress a spring table with a luxury edge.
$98
Alfresco dining is back, and this duck-egg blue outdoor chair is perfect for the occasion. The iron frame flows from arms to back in a continuous ring for a sculptural effect while weather-resistant rattan guarantees durability, come rain or shine.
$55
Soho Home's 'Havana' set comes with four glass tumblers made from fluted glass. The delicate pink hue adds a pastel shimmer to your dining table, while the curvaceous bubble design matches perfectly with the candlestick listed above.
$9.95
This dried Argentina grass, harvested in Italy, makes for a beautiful, long-lasting floral arrangement. Dried and dyed to a greenish color, the foliage is striking when used alone in a ceramic vase or alongside other dried flowers like lavender.
$12.99
This small misshapen glass vase is great for small posies of violets, primroses or narcissus. The gentle sage green shade is everything we love about spring, while the spherical shape is egg-like without being overtly Easter themed.
$100
This geometric earthenware bowl is hand-made and inspired by the Cubism of the 20th century. The deep vessel makes an ideal fruit bowl but is equally striking as a piece of standalone objet used on your dining table or kitchen island as a centerpiece.
$85
With swirling pink and blue coloring, this glass plate is the perfect way to dress your table when not in use, or use to serve up a salad during the Easter weekend.
$16
This glazed stoneware side plate with its pansy design has serious whimsical charm, perfect for a spring platter. Handcrafted and painted with pink and purple tones, it brings nature to your table in unexpected ways.
