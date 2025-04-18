This Bistro-Style Detail Is the Most Charming Way to Elevate Your Dining Table, and Hosting Game, This Season
Get your dinner party plans ready, embroidered tablecloths are bringing personality back to your tablescape, and here's where to shop the look
I'd like to say I'm pretty proficient at throwing dinner parties. I love to host them, decorate them, and generally plan them to the nth degree. So naturally, my curiosity piques when I spot a new table trend entering the conversation, like delicate embroidered details.
With personality and hand-picked designs making a comeback in interiors, it makes sense that spring table decor ideas should follow suit. This season, I'm expecting embroidered tablecloths to be the thing on everyone's table. And Genevieve Rosen-Biller, founder of bedding and linen brand, Bed Threads, agrees.
"People are craving a slower pace, and designs with embroidered detailing signify a time where you could quietly sit there and craft your own textile designs, simply for the sake of doing so," she says. "I think the rise of embroidery can even be identified further as a reaction to the excessive screen time and technology that dominates our lives, and it brings people something that feels hand-crafted."
Indeed, embroidery adds a nostalgic touch, and is sure to spark conversation. Whether you're curating a table reminiscent of Mediterranean evenings by the coast or want to add a personal touch to your dinner party, embroidered tablecloths are a subtle, yet stylish, way to tap into the theme.
"Embroidery brings depth and texture to design and instantly adds visual interest to a piece, even with the simplest, most subtly stitched element," explains Genevieve Rosen-Biller.
And the best part? An embroidered tablecloth can come in many different forms. "You can have a solid-colored item with a small embroidered detail somewhere, and it will totally transform the piece," says Genevieve.
It signifies luxury and craftsmanship; even if a piece is not actually a one-off, "it still feels hand-crafted if there's an element of embroidery somewhere," she adds.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
For me, a good table setting is about creating a backdrop for a beautiful shared meal; it's about an abundance of food and gorgeous things, only heightened when personal tablecloth tablescaping is at play. Having an extra detail of embroidery as a small conversation starter on the table linens is the easiest way to elevate the setting.
When it comes to ways to style a tablecloth with delicate embroidered details, Genevieve says, "Keep it practical with a small range of thoughtful decorative elements, use the food as decor, and don't over-style the setting — give your tableware space to shine."
Genevieve Rosen-Biller founded Bed Threads in 2017 with her husband, Alan. Their goal was to make 100% linen bedding that was high-quality, affordable, and easy on the environment. The company offers both bedding and tableware. Genevieve is an expert on all things linen, and Bed Threads is now a globally recognized company.
For the sake of stylish shopping, I've decided to group tablecloths and table runners together in this round-up — and because this table runner from The White Company was the first embroidered linen to catch my eye. The simple design of a white background with navy blue embroidery makes for a refined aesthetic; it's a coastal decor idea that feels chic not cliché.
The playful bistro pattern is definitely the crowd favorite when it comes to embroidered tablecloths, and it's the favorite in my book as well. Though this tablecloth from M&S has a few colors sewn in, red and blue will go with pretty much anything. And for just £30? It's been added to my cart immediately.
Decorative table linens don't have to be limited to tablecloths. "I, of course, am biased and can't get enough of our new Les Fruits tableware range," says Genevieve. "It's subtle; we've stitched lemons, strawberries, olives and tomatoes on our best-selling tableware colorways so that these details can complement the setting instead of overpowering it." Are you in the mood for an olive girl spring? Or perhaps a tomato girl summer? This collection has you covered either way.
While embroidering your food and themes onto your tablecloths is all fun and games, you may be looking for something a bit more subtle. Graham & Green's Creatures of the Sea tablecloth is the perfect in-between. It is a soft, cream, cotton-blend base with an array of sea creatures (including lobsters, crabs, and shells) stitched in.
Something about embroidery screams minimalist with a twist to me. So naturally, I had to find an embroidered tablecloth that matched that description. This piece from Rown & Wren is handmade in Egypt at an all-female initiative workshop as part of their small-maker initiative. It's 100% linen in a warm white tone with just a touch of color. To complete your elegantly laid dining table, the brands has several other embroidered linen options.
Nothing is more chic or easier to style than a monochromatic color scheme. This aperitif linen tablecloth scores on both personality and tableware compatibility. It's all the fun of the bistro motif style but with an easy-to-pair element. I'd love to see this embroidered tablecloth styled with colorful dinnerware, fun napkin decor, or even with the foods and flowers taking the spotlight.
Stripes? Ruffles? This soft, feminine embroidered tablecloth from Laurel Row is hitting all the chicest interior design trends. Once again, this style is perfect for minimalist lovers who want a little something extra on their summer tablescapes. The neutral color scheme will act as the perfect base for a number of different dinner party themes. Add colorful plates or colorful wine glasses for a splash of creativity.
Abask's 'Ongoing Dinner' table runner is at the top of my wishlist. It captures both the cafe-core and Parisian bistro styles while still feeling refined (the perfect way to jump on the home cafe trend). It is hand-embroidered so each piece may vary slightly, so your piece can feel even more unique. But be warned, the only way to clean this table runner is by hand.
Of course, I found a few favorites while scrolling through the Abask selection, and their 'A Lot of Hands' embroidery design made me audibly gasp. This embroidered tablecloth has been all over my Pinterest feed, and for good reason. It instantly brings whimsy and playfulness to any table. It may be another investment piece, but if you have a special event you're planning, it's worth the investment.
Perfecting your garden party ideas is all about getting the details right. Embroidered tablecloths are entertaining and elegant, and if you are handy with a needle and thread, they can even be an easy DIY.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
These Hanging Kitchen Baskets Have a Cool, Casual Energy That Give Your Produce Storage Serious Style
There are a couple of popular produce items that just aren't meant to be refrigerated. In that case, this hanging basket display is the perfect alternative.
By Amiya Baratan
-
These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)
Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath
By Julia Demer
-
These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)
Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath
By Julia Demer
-
Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping
From the Net Sustain collection, Mud Australia's homeware is not only design-oriented, but eco-focused, too
By Devin Toolen
-
Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere
This kinetic finish signals a broader shift toward surfaces that move, shimmer, and surprise. Here's where to find it now
By Julia Demer
-
Turns Out the Coolest New Café is Actually In Your Kitchen — Here's How to Steal the Style of TikTok's Latest Trend
Goodbye, over-priced lattes. Hello, home-brewed coffee with friends. TikTok's 'Home Cafe' trend brings stylish cafe culture into the comfort of your own home
By Devin Toolen
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer