The Coolest Hosts Are Making Napkin Décor the Low Effort Limelight-Stealers of Their Holiday Tables — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Every good dinner party connoisseur will tell you it's the little details that count, but this is the small detail most hosts will overlook
I like to host dinner parties, and I like to think I'm pretty good at it. But after a discussion in the Livingetc office the other day, I realized there is a part of the table I've never considered before: napkin décor. Until now, when it came to napkins, I'd choose a nice linen set, put a stylish ring around them, and call it a day. Though the centerpiece is the obvious pièce de résistance on the table, any dinner party connoisseur would tell you that it's the little details that truly elevate a table setting. And that's exactly why your napkin décor is so important.
So, what is it? Napkin décor includes napkin rings, ornaments, place cards, and the likes. These essential Christmas table decor ideas can be simple, but will greatly elevate your entire table. Tie gift tags with your guest's names or warm messages around the napkins, add a charm here and there, or place a festive faux sprig inside the napkin ring — they're the thoughtful little touches that show your guests you really care. If you have the time (and patience) you can even try some clever napkin folding tricks that will be sure to impress.
Perfecting your table setting is a labor of love. From collecting a curated assortment of dishes to laying down the napkins, no detail goes unnoticed. And your napkins deserve their moment to shine, below are my favorite ways to dress up your serviettes for the holiday season.
Shop Stylish Napkin Decor
Price: $34.50/set of 4
Napkin rings are a must when shopping for napkin decor. They may be an obvious choice, but a stylish pair can easily elevate your look. Holiday bow decor is all the rage this season, and this handcrafted made of aluminum with a nickel-plated finish is perfect for tucking in a Christmas twig or two.
Price: $35.04/set of 12
Speaking of faux twigs, these pine and berry stems are perfect for adding a bit of seasonal texture to your tabletop and an earthy touch to your décor. Realistic artificial flowers and foliage, like these, are very easy to style with a wide range of dinnerware. Made of plastic, wire, and paper, they are about six inches in length so they will make a statement without overwhelming your setting.
Price: $4.49/set of 6, Was: $6.99
Ornaments don't have to be just for the tree. In fact, mini ornaments like these dark green paper ones from H&M Home are ideal for doubling as napkin charms. Tuck them into a rig or lay them flat on the napkin. You could even opt for various colored ornaments to act as a sort of name-place substitute.
Price: $9.60/set of 6, Was: $12
Nothing says personalization like hand-made water-colored details. This charming set comes with six tags, including two of each design and six black velvet ribbons. Gift tags are not the usual napkin decor, but they can easily double as name tags or embellish them with a sweet message for your guests.
Price: $8.32/set of 12, Was: $11.89
These farmhouse-style napkin rings are an Amazon Choice product with over 900 five-star reviews. Wooden details mirror the warm and cozy vibe of the holidays. I am imagining these rings with a faux stem tucked in like the pine and berry ones above from Target.
Price: $17.49/set of 4, Was: $24.99
Anything that has a bit of personality will completely elevate your table, and leave your guest talking about the details. These dainty, vegetable-shaped napkin rings offer both a pop of color and a shiny gold moment. The perfect table detail if you ask me!
Price: $18.10/set of 4, Was: $19.99
These stunning abstract napkin rings are completely hand-made and are the perfect pop of color for any tablescape. Green is a classic color for the holidays, but it is so much more fun when it is a playful variation of the typical Christmas green. These abstract rings can be used for a holiday table, or pulled out to decorate throughout the year.
Price: $18.61/set of 4
These velvet bows are an Etsy's Pick item, with customers giving them hundreds of five-star reviews. The layered shades of green are perfect for a holiday tablescape and add a subtle touch of texture to your plate.
Price: $3, Was: $5
https://www.livingetc.com/ideas/unexpected-holiday-table-trends
Pine and fur stems are the typical choices at Christmas, but a succulent is an unexpected holiday table trend I want to see more of. Target says "This bundle of short decorative stems features a faux foliage of sedum succulent plant with rounded green leaves that blends well with a variety of decor." You can display this piece on your napkins, or in a vase or flower pot to create a welcoming display.
