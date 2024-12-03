The Coolest Hosts Are Making Napkin Décor the Low Effort Limelight-Stealers of Their Holiday Tables — Here's Where to Shop the Look

I like to host dinner parties, and I like to think I'm pretty good at it. But after a discussion in the Livingetc office the other day, I realized there is a part of the table I've never considered before: napkin décor. Until now, when it came to napkins, I'd choose a nice linen set, put a stylish ring around them, and call it a day. Though the centerpiece is the obvious pièce de résistance on the table, any dinner party connoisseur would tell you that it's the little details that truly elevate a table setting. And that's exactly why your napkin décor is so important.

So, what is it? Napkin décor includes napkin rings, ornaments, place cards, and the likes. These essential Christmas table decor ideas can be simple, but will greatly elevate your entire table. Tie gift tags with your guest's names or warm messages around the napkins, add a charm here and there, or place a festive faux sprig inside the napkin ring — they're the thoughtful little touches that show your guests you really care. If you have the time (and patience) you can even try some clever napkin folding tricks that will be sure to impress.

Perfecting your table setting is a labor of love. From collecting a curated assortment of dishes to laying down the napkins, no detail goes unnoticed. And your napkins deserve their moment to shine, below are my favorite ways to dress up your serviettes for the holiday season.

