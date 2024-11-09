3 Unexpected Holiday Table Trends That Are Sure to Set Your Party Above the Rest
A table setting expert shares the looks she's creating for the upcoming festive season, that are sure to be conversation starters in their own right
Setting the table is almost as fun as the dinner party itself. Picking the perfect plates, florals, and candle holders to wow your guests and set the mood is like the appetizer for the night ahead. As the holiday season begins, so does the holiday party planning. Where is the best place to start?
If anyone knows how to set a stylish table or curate all the best Christmas table decor ideas, it is New York-born, London-based table stylist, Samantha Picard. Samantha's table designs are full of creativity and colorful fun, the perfect person to inspire and help kick start your holiday table decorating mood board. I spoke to the table-setting queen to see what themes will be popping up on this year's tables, and how to make your table stand out in style.
If you are looking to add a little chic fun to your tablescape, there are three unexpected trends to consider when planning your feast.
Pops of Bright Colors
Introducing fun, bold hues has been one of the most popular color trends this year, and the style can easily be translated to the table. "I think we are going to see a lot more bright colors not traditionally associated with the festive season. Think pops of yellow or pops of pink, which really brightens up a room, especially when dealing with 3 PM sunsets and lots of gray days," says Samantha.
From West Elm's Christmas decor list to the new MacKenzie Childs' pink dinnerware collection, it is safe to say that pink is the new black for the holiday season. However yellow is a Christmas color pairing I hadn't thought of before. The bold, sunshine hue is the perfect way to bring cheer to your table, and it's a color that will last you through every season.
Shop the Look
Price: $56
Quantity: Set of Four
Not only is purple another color trend popping up this year, it is a shade of lavender so close to the beloved pink. These would be perfect layered on a red or white placemat or with a green garland.
On Sale!
Price: $63.99, Was: $79.95
Color: Amber
When I heard Samantha's suggestion for yellow, my mind immediately went to yellow-tinted glassware. Colorful glassware is a subtle and chic way to liven up any tablescape.
Price: $32
Color: Raspberry
Of course, I had to include a good pink option! These candle holders are perfect for a whimsical table setting. The tinted glass makes the pink a hue that is not too in-you-face, but is still noticeably fun. Candle holders are the perfect way to add pops of color.
Ticking Stripes
Pattern and pattern pairing multiple designs is everywhere, and I have become totally obsessed. Thankfully, Samantha agrees and says "I’m currently obsessed with ticking stripes. Don’t be scared of patterns!" She is predicting pattern will be at the top of the Christmas party tick list this year.
As for incorporating this look in your tablescape? Samantha says the same rules (or breaking of rules), of interior design and patterns applies to tables. "Pick your hero pattern, whether that be your favourite patterned plate or tablecloth, and then mix and match different textures and patterns accordingly," says Samantha.
Shop the Look
On Sale!
Price: $23.99 Was: $48
Quantity: Set of Four
These grain-sack striping napkins from Pottery Barn are a linen and cotton blend and will add a touch of elegance and fun to your tablescape.
Price: $8
Material: Linen
Absolutely love these vintage linen placemats! The ruffle detail adds texture into your tablescape and can be paired easily with both contemporary and traditional tableware.
Fun Foods
Food is no stranger to the holiday table, especially Thanksgiving table decor — just think of the traditional cornucopia. But Samantha says that this year it's time to break from the traditional ways of styling food and food-shaped items, and go for a look that is more unique.
"I have and always will love seasonal fruits and veg on a table, however, I think it’s getting a bit overboard," says Samantha. Adding a level of personalization with food will set your table apart from the rest. "Calligraph a name directly onto a pear in lieu of a traditional place card, stencil 'snowflakes' using flour onto your sourdough bread starter, stamp your initials onto butter wads," are a few of the ideas Samantha suggests. The possibilities are endless and you can tailor food decor to your own personal style in incredibly unique ways.
Shop the Look
Price: $29.50
Care: Dishwasher Safe
How adorable are these partridge and pear salt shakers? I'm singing as I write, here... A great way to add a bit of the holiday spirit into your scheme!
Price: $12
Color: Green
If you're looking to add a bit of refined charm to your table setting, this cute pear candle could be just the piece you're looking for.
Ready to get started on your holiday tablescapes? Samantha says "Create a moodboard! It’s really fun, and it’s always helpful to see how your ideas work together before getting overwhelmed with the huge ranges of decor on the market."
With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas a month away, the more you pre-plan, the more you can relax on the day!
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
