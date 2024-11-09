3 Unexpected Holiday Table Trends That Are Sure to Set Your Party Above the Rest

Setting the table is almost as fun as the dinner party itself. Picking the perfect plates, florals, and candle holders to wow your guests and set the mood is like the appetizer for the night ahead. As the holiday season begins, so does the holiday party planning. Where is the best place to start?

If anyone knows how to set a stylish table or curate all the best Christmas table decor ideas, it is New York-born, London-based table stylist, Samantha Picard. Samantha's table designs are full of creativity and colorful fun, the perfect person to inspire and help kick start your holiday table decorating mood board. I spoke to the table-setting queen to see what themes will be popping up on this year's tables, and how to make your table stand out in style.

If you are looking to add a little chic fun to your tablescape, there are three unexpected trends to consider when planning your feast.

Pops of Bright Colors

(Image credit: Future)

Introducing fun, bold hues has been one of the most popular color trends this year, and the style can easily be translated to the table. "I think we are going to see a lot more bright colors not traditionally associated with the festive season. Think pops of yellow or pops of pink, which really brightens up a room, especially when dealing with 3 PM sunsets and lots of gray days," says Samantha.

From West Elm's Christmas decor list to the new MacKenzie Childs' pink dinnerware collection, it is safe to say that pink is the new black for the holiday season. However yellow is a Christmas color pairing I hadn't thought of before. The bold, sunshine hue is the perfect way to bring cheer to your table, and it's a color that will last you through every season.

Shop the Look

Lyla Lavender Stoneware Side Plates View at Anthropologie Price: $56 Quantity: Set of Four Not only is purple another color trend popping up this year, it is a shade of lavender so close to the beloved pink. These would be perfect layered on a red or white placemat or with a green garland. On Sale! Wave Coupe Glass View at Williams Sonoma Price: $63.99, Was: $79.95 Color: Amber When I heard Samantha's suggestion for yellow, my mind immediately went to yellow-tinted glassware. Colorful glassware is a subtle and chic way to liven up any tablescape. Tall Geo Taper Candle Holder View at Anthropologie Price: $32 Color: Raspberry Of course, I had to include a good pink option! These candle holders are perfect for a whimsical table setting. The tinted glass makes the pink a hue that is not too in-you-face, but is still noticeably fun. Candle holders are the perfect way to add pops of color.

Ticking Stripes

(Image credit: Future)

Pattern and pattern pairing multiple designs is everywhere, and I have become totally obsessed. Thankfully, Samantha agrees and says "I’m currently obsessed with ticking stripes. Don’t be scared of patterns!" She is predicting pattern will be at the top of the Christmas party tick list this year.

As for incorporating this look in your tablescape? Samantha says the same rules (or breaking of rules), of interior design and patterns applies to tables. "Pick your hero pattern, whether that be your favourite patterned plate or tablecloth, and then mix and match different textures and patterns accordingly," says Samantha.

Shop the Look

On Sale! Colette Stripe Cotton/Linen Napkins View at Pottery Barn Price: $23.99 Was: $48 Quantity: Set of Four These grain-sack striping napkins from Pottery Barn are a linen and cotton blend and will add a touch of elegance and fun to your tablescape. Green Stripe Vintage Linen Placemat With Ruffle, Green Striped Round Linen Placemats, Natural Boho Linen Placemats, Linen Ruffle Tablecloth View at Etsy Price: $8 Material: Linen Absolutely love these vintage linen placemats! The ruffle detail adds texture into your tablescape and can be paired easily with both contemporary and traditional tableware. Cotton Striped Table Runner Natural View at Target Price: $18 Size: 72" X 14" Thie stylish cotton table runner is a great way to imbue softness and style to your holiday table setting — while protecting your table, too. Even better? It's machine-washable.

Fun Foods

(Image credit: Future)

Food is no stranger to the holiday table, especially Thanksgiving table decor — just think of the traditional cornucopia. But Samantha says that this year it's time to break from the traditional ways of styling food and food-shaped items, and go for a look that is more unique.

"I have and always will love seasonal fruits and veg on a table, however, I think it’s getting a bit overboard," says Samantha. Adding a level of personalization with food will set your table apart from the rest. "Calligraph a name directly onto a pear in lieu of a traditional place card, stencil 'snowflakes' using flour onto your sourdough bread starter, stamp your initials onto butter wads," are a few of the ideas Samantha suggests. The possibilities are endless and you can tailor food decor to your own personal style in incredibly unique ways.

Shop the Look

Partridge & Pear Salt & Pepper Shakers View at Pottery Barn Price: $29.50 Care: Dishwasher Safe How adorable are these partridge and pear salt shakers? I'm singing as I write, here... A great way to add a bit of the holiday spirit into your scheme! Pear Candle View at Anthropologie Price: $12 Color: Green If you're looking to add a bit of refined charm to your table setting, this cute pear candle could be just the piece you're looking for. Fruit Metal Candle Holder View at Anthropologie Price: $68 Size: Medium The perfect candlestick for your holiday tablescape! Made of hand-embossed metal in a gorgeous fruit design, it is a centrepiece that will be sure to spark conversation.

Ready to get started on your holiday tablescapes? Samantha says "Create a moodboard! It’s really fun, and it’s always helpful to see how your ideas work together before getting overwhelmed with the huge ranges of decor on the market."

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas a month away, the more you pre-plan, the more you can relax on the day!