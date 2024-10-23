Serving Looks (and Turkey, Too) — This is the Most Chic Thanksgiving Table Decor You'll Find This Year
Emblazoned "thankful" napkins and turkey motifs? Not in this edit. Dive into a cornucopia of Thanksgiving finishes for your table that, as a style editor, I’d actually consider buying
Turkey motifs and “thankful” emblazoned napkins are often splashed across our Thanksgiving tables. It’s an American pastime: teetering on the edge of tacky in the name of festivity. And yet, with Thanksgiving being arguably the most important meal of the year, why sacrifice our usual sensibilities for the occasion? Like the kitschy conundrum of Halloween, finding chic Thanksgiving table decor can feel like a challenge.
I’m here to prove that it’s not. Festive? Yes. Stylish? Absolutely. I’m on the lookout for traditional fall tones — browns, oranges, and greens — but with a rich textural twist, like rustic basket weaves and natural materials. Wheat accents? Pumpkins? Squash? Corn? All the familiar Thanksgiving table decor ideas are welcome, just done with an extra serving of elegance.
I’ve curated a selection of Thanksgiving table decor you’d actually be proud to show off — and perhaps even use long after the holiday. Get ready to gobble up this cornucopia of chic finds.
Price: $89.95
Some say mixing metals is a no-no, but I’m of the opinion that silver and brass might be the chicest combo ever — and this CB2 serving dish proves it. Its high-polished finish makes it the star of any table, with enough room to hold a larger poultry dish or other mains. And for a little extra dinner drama? Just lift the lid.
Price: $130
Thanksgiving is the perfect excuse to go all out with your tableware, and real pearl-embellished lace coasters are the kind of indulgence the occasion calls for. Gohar World transformed an heirloom-type accessory into something completely fun and fresh. Bound to be the talk of the table.
Price: $15.99, Was: $19.95
Autumnal hues are an absolute must for a Thanksgiving tablescape. While you could use your usual clear stemware, why not mix it up with colorful wine glasses? These rich, twisting, ambery stems (now on clearance!) invite guests to sit, sip, linger, and have a little fun — a must for a meal that’s meant to stretch on for hours.
Price: $23.50, Was: $29.50
I was on the hunt for something wheat-related for the table and, after sifting through one too many overflowing centerpieces, I almost gave up. That is, until I spotted these napkin rings from Pottery Barn — by far the most tasteful application I've found to date! They ground the more glamorous accents with a rustic, homey vibe, perfectly capturing the humble spirit of Thanksgiving.
Price: $370
Yes, I know — there are butterflies on these candle holders. But who says butterflies are only for spring? These Michael Aram metallic-accented branches feel perfectly suited for fall. Still whimsical but refreshingly unexpected, they offer a much-needed break from the typical squirrels and turkeys. Plus, the hammered two-tone finish pairs beautifully with the CB2 serving dish I mentioned earlier.
Price: $24, Was: $29.95
We don’t want to lean too heavily into greens for Thanksgiving (lest it start to look like Christmas), but a touch of fresh color provides a nice balance to all the oranges and beiges. These green napkins are just the thing, and they contrast nicely with the wheat napkin rings. Plus, they’re on sale! You can even monogram them for an extra-special family touch — perfect for a memorable gathering.
Price: $12.99
Charger plates are my favorite hack to elevate a holiday tablescape. They’re a budget-friendly alternative to replacing your dinner, dessert, or salad plates and yet, completely transform the look. I was torn between woven wicker and exposed wood grain options, but the gleaming gold of this one — especially at this price — was too irresistible to pass up.
Price: $59
Now, you don’t see rattan like this every day! This sculptural vase is the perfect fall statement to anchor your table and give it that seasonal touch. Fill it with dried fall foliage to really set the tone. And when the season passes, it transitions beautifully into spring and summer when paired with coastal stripes and linens.
Price: $20
If you’re steering clear of overly themed Thanksgiving runners (heavy on the turkeys), try a simple runner in autumnal hues like beige, cream, or rust, and top it with this $20 fall garland for an effortlessly chic look. For longer tables, grab a few more — or hang one over your entryway, or as a fall mantel decorating idea, for a fun, coordinated detail. It’s all about the little touches!
