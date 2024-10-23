Serving Looks (and Turkey, Too) — This is the Most Chic Thanksgiving Table Decor You'll Find This Year

Turkey motifs and “thankful” emblazoned napkins are often splashed across our Thanksgiving tables. It’s an American pastime: teetering on the edge of tacky in the name of festivity. And yet, with Thanksgiving being arguably the most important meal of the year, why sacrifice our usual sensibilities for the occasion? Like the kitschy conundrum of Halloween, finding chic Thanksgiving table decor can feel like a challenge.

I’m here to prove that it’s not. Festive? Yes. Stylish? Absolutely. I’m on the lookout for traditional fall tones — browns, oranges, and greens — but with a rich textural twist, like rustic basket weaves and natural materials. Wheat accents? Pumpkins? Squash? Corn? All the familiar Thanksgiving table decor ideas are welcome, just done with an extra serving of elegance.

I’ve curated a selection of Thanksgiving table decor you’d actually be proud to show off — and perhaps even use long after the holiday. Get ready to gobble up this cornucopia of chic finds.

(Image credit: Lisa Corti)