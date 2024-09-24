Fall Mantel Decorating Ideas — 8 Ways to Create a Seasonal Display Above Your Fireplace

During fall, the best seat in the house is by the fireplace. There's something so soothing about sitting here and reading, watching TV or even catching up with friends. And because this spot becomes the most frequented, it begs to be designed and decorated accordingly. After all, there's nothing more boring than a fireplace without personality — it can truly bring the look of the room down. To inject the spirit of fall, consider placing certain season-inspired staples on the mantel.

To help you find some compelling fall decor ideas for your mantel, we reached out to top experts. Take a look at this fun and budget-friendly list.

What are some easy fall ideas for the mantel?

Keep it simple and subtle with your mantel decor ideas. Add candles, tea lights, or seasonal flowers that will create a fall vibe without going overboard. If you're hosting and want to give your fireplace an extra bit of love, you could add tiny pumpkins, gourds, and autumn leaves. A few metallic vases in different heights and tealights also look fantastic.

1. Decorate the mantel with dried foliage

(Image credit: Teressa Johnson Studio)

One of the most important fall decor trends is to give the mantel an autumnal touch with the bounty from the outdoors. Think dried flowers, leaves, pampas grass and branches.

"The mantel was adorned using dried foliage from past events and garden harvests," shares Teressa Johnson, founder of Teressa Johnson Studio. "We crafted our own structure to fit over the existing mantel, building it directly on site. I believe we’re meant to enjoy creation and natural materials, and I try to bring them into my home with every changing season. For fall, especially, I look forward to dimming candlelight, slow meals, and the burnished colors of leaves, fruit, and flowers. These elements make their way to the tabletops, countertops, and even the bedside. Recently, I discovered a honey steamer—a perfect companion for cozy family reading nights, nestled under our favorite mohair throw. Isn’t that the essence of fall? A season when our senses seek rest in whatever is warm, inviting and beckons us to stay a while."

2. Add foraged elements to your mantel

(Image credit: The Merry Thought)

An easy fall decorating trick is to bring the best of the outdoors, inside and display it proudly on the mantel — all free of cost! During fall, as the chilly weather sets in, the mantel and fireplace become the most important elements in the room, where everyone gathers around. Decorate it with the bounty of nature.

"I decided to use natural elements to create my fall mantel decor," says Manda of The Merry Thought. "I walked around my yard and cut branches and vines to use. I also made a dried apple garland. This fall mantel decor is a little wild, but I love it! It's not traditional and feels a little untamed. And I love that the majority was free, from my yard!"

3. Include small pumpkins

(Image credit: Leah White Home)

The pumpkin is perhaps the biggest fall staple and if you want to give your living room fall decor a truly authentic look, consider adding this element to the space. And, agreed that large, bright orange pumpkins and scarecrows are out, you can add a subtle, cheeky touch to the mantel with small pumpkin-shaped decor pieces. Think candles, vases, or small plates in pumpkin prints or shapes for your fireplace decor.

"I wanted this mantel to feel very organic and neutral," says Leah White, founder of Leah White Home. "That’s why I kept the color tones very muted and understated. The stone-carved pumpkins mimic the style of the fireplace surround. The mantel is topped with a large, ornate mirror with a gold frame, adding a touch of classic luxury to the space. The pumpkins at the base of the fireplace vary in size and texture, with neutral shades of white and beige maintaining a soft, cohesive color palette. Overall, the design is chic and seasonal, blending elegance with earthy, rustic elements."

4. Place berries, fruits and gourds on your mantel

(Image credit: Kate Taylor)

Another fall decor staple is the seasonal produce that looks pretty and adds to the living room color ideas. Oranges and berries are a delightful combination. You can also add pine cones or needles to the display to help balance the traditional elements.

"One of my favorite ways to do the mantel is by drying up all of the beautiful blooms from my summer garden and yard to create a dried installation on the mantel," shares designer Kate Taylor. "Add festive and seasonal touches like berries, fruit, pumpkins and gourds, and you’ll have a mantel that works from Halloween to Thanksgiving and beyond!"

5. Add tall candles

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

One of the things that minimalists do to decorate their home for fall is adding candles to the mantel. These chilly season elements will elevate the look of your living room without making it feel overdone. Several retailers now offer tall, tapered, or organic-shaped candles in varied colors that can add a decorated look to spaces.

"Lighting is crucial for setting the perfect fall ambiance on your mantel," shares interior designer Nishtha Vashist. "Consider statement lamps; perhaps a ceramic lamp with a textured base that echoes the earthy tones of fall, or a sleek, metallic lamp in a warm copper or brass finish for a more modern touch. A current trend is using lamps with sculptural bases, such as those inspired by organic shapes like pebbles or branches, which add an artistic element to your decor."

"Candles are an absolute must for the fall mantel, but don’t just stick to the basics," says Nishtha. "Opt for a mix of pillar and taper candles in various heights and colors that reflect the fall palette—think deep burgundies, warm ambers, and soft creams. For a more contemporary look, try LED candles with realistic flickering flames, which offer the cozy ambiance of real candles without the worry of fire hazards. To elevate your candle display, use unique candle holders like antique brass, hand-carved wood, or even modern glass hurricanes. Incorporating scented candles is another way to enhance the fall atmosphere—scents like smoked vanilla, cedarwood, or pumpkin chai are trending and can make your space smell as inviting as it looks."

6. Arrange seasonal flowers

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger. Design: Leanne Ford Interiors. Styling: Hilary Robertson)

Add an unexpected fall color to your home with flowers and greenery. Consider flower trends for fall and consult with florists on what would look good and last long on the mantel. Create an elegant display of harvest colors above your mantel with autumn leaves and branches.

"I go scavenging in the yard and cut some branches (dead or alive) and bring them in and put them in a pretty vase," shares Leanne Ford, founder of Leanne Ford Interiors. "It immediately makes the room feel special. I think it’s an easy but big move anyone can do to change up their space."

"This season, embrace the trend of mixing dried and fresh botanicals for a look that’s both dynamic and timeless," says Nishtha. "Start with a base of dried elements like pampas grass, wheat stalks, or dried hydrangeas, which bring in texture and warmth. These can be arranged in vases of varying heights for a visually appealing display.

Fresh elements, such as eucalyptus branches or magnolia leaves, add a pop of lush green that contrasts beautifully with the dried textures. "Consider adding seasonal flowers like mums or marigolds in deep oranges and reds for a burst of color that truly captures the essence of fall,' shares Nishtha. "For a more rustic and organic feel, mix in natural materials like birch logs, acorns, or small bundles of twigs tied with twine."

7. Inlcude a fall wreath

(Image credit: Gisela Graham London)

A wreath is a lovely over fireplace decor idea because not only does it signify fall, but it also adds a festive touch to the living room or dining. There are several ways you can add this element. DIY one with hydrangeas, cornucopias, fallen leaves, burlap, artificial flowers or dried grass.

If a single wreath looks too scanty above the fireplace, add tall arrangements like vases, candles, and wooden artifacts to make the mantel look decorated.

8. Pepper with metallic accents

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

Combine rustic burlap and leaves with gilded accents such as living room mirrors, vases or trays. Copper and gold are warm orange-toned accents perfect for fall. Pair them with a vintage-style tableau of pumpkins, urns, and jugs filled with greenery and flowers.

"To add a modern twist, incorporate metallic accents like gold or copper vases filled with fall foliage, or use geometric decor pieces that bring a touch of contemporary flair to the traditional fall palette," avers Nishtha. "For a unique and trendy touch, consider incorporating a mirror or framed artwork with an abstract or minimalist fall design as the centerpiece. This not only reflects the warm tones of your decor but also adds a sophisticated element to the overall look. Don’t forget to sprinkle in a few personal touches, like a family photo in a rustic frame or a collection of travel souvenirs that resonate with the fall color scheme. "

Also, the mirror will reflect the fall palette in the room well. If you have woody interiors or ceilings painted burnt orange or dull yellow, the mirror will enhance its appeal even more.

“This fireplace was a labor of love, and it was fun watching it come to life from its initial sketch," says Shea McGee, founder of Studio McGee. "We worked alongside the builder to make sure this wasn’t just a flat wall with a fireplace stuck to it. From the fluting to the gentle curves enveloping the walls, and even the reclaimed firebricks, these details together create a mood and feeling that is one-of-a-kind.”

What are some fall mantel decorating ideas on a budget?

The easiest way to deck up your mantel is by foraging and bringing home the best of nature. From wheat stalks, wild pampas grass, dried leaves and pinecones to wildflowers, fallen pumpkins and more, you can create a simple yet elegant mantel decor. Place these inside trays and small baskets for added whimsy.

How can you create a minimalist fall mantel decor?

For a muted, minimal seasonal decor, decorate your mantel with dried flowers, and an assortment of pottery in neutral tones. You can also DIY a mini wreath from natural or foraged materials for a quiet take on fall mantel decor.