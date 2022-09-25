Flower trends for fall – this is what the best florists are styling their homes with this season

As is the case with the designs in our homes, whether that's the style of our kitchens or the paint on our walls, flowers go through cyclical trends. There are certain plants and florals that capture the mood of the moment depending on the season, and they have a wonderful ability to change the feeling inside our homes, too.

To reflect just that, trend forecasters at Funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk have curated their pick of the blooms which will set the tone for fall. Their collection focuses on six flowers based around a trend they're calling Traditional Sentiment, a style that reflects the trusted and familiar in an ever-changing world.

The last few years have seen a renewed appreciation for flowers and houseplants in our homes. Besides their aesthetic beauty, bringing the natural world inside our homes can improve our well-being, and the nostalgia associated with the flowers in this collection is guaranteed to do the same. Bursting with soft faded pastels and dark, comforting tones, the interior design trend for these retro flowers are sure to make a statement.

We asked some of our favorite florists to reflect on these trends, and offer inspiration for how to use them to style stylish, seasonal interiors.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She regularly shares stories with readers to help them keep up-to-date with ever-changing trends that promise to add personality into the home, including flowers and plants. For this piece, she spoke with floristry experts to learn about the six on-trend flowers for the fall/winter season and how to embrace them in your home.

Which cut flowers are on trend for fall?

1. Anemone

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

Anemones are first up in the collection. This small flower, part of the buttercup family, makes a delicate addition to any space, especially when paired with luscious green foliage.

'Fall is a rich season with dramatic, beautiful colors everywhere we look,' says Nikki Tibbles, founder of luxury florists, Wild at Heart (opens in new tab). 'Anemones come in an incredible palette, from cherry reds to shocking pinks and deep purples. They have an impressive vase life of up to 10 days and make an amazing seasonal flower.'

Also one of the best fall flowers to plant outdoors, anemones work beautifully in an arrangement with other flowers, although they do tend to splay out of their vase. 'Like tulips, they tend to have a life of their own and continue to grow after they have been cut,' Nikki explains. 'Remember to give them space to open up if you have closed buds.'

According to Nikki, in the ancient Greek myth, Aphrodite transformed her wounded lover’s blood into a red anemone, ensuring that he would live forever as a flower.

2. Chrysanthemum

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

Chrysanthemums also have a rich history. 'They were first cultivated as a herb by the Chinese as early as the 15th century BC,' says Nikki. 'They have a special significance in Chinese art and literature and are known as one of the "Four Gentleman" alongside the plum blossom, the orchid and the bamboo, prized for their refined beauty.'

In Western culture, the chrysanthemum's varied and vibrant hues became particularly popular in Victorian England. 'The red chrysanthemum stood for love and the yellow chrysanthemum stood for unrequited love,' Nikki explains.

Also one of the cut flowers that last the longest, they come in a wide variety of colors that lends themselves especially well to fall including deep orange, yellow and red hues. 'Noticeable by their rich color and long-toothed leaflets, you will find among them rich red, golden yellow, fiery orange and deep purple varieties,' Nikki says. 'Earthy tones like wild green and brass always work well together. The bronze spider chrysanthemum almost looks like a firework, perfect for fall!'

3. Roses

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

Is there anything more beautiful than a sweet scented rose? This traditional flower is considered outdated by some, but it's seen a huge resurgence in popularity in recent years, both in our gardens and in cut stems.

'For me, fall means cosy, warm tones,' explains Nikki. 'For a bold and beautiful rose, I adore Kensington and Carpe Diem roses in stunning burnt orange. We use these roses in our Autumn Embers Bouquet (opens in new tab) mixed with hypericum berries and seasonal foliage.'

Pair an orange or red rose with foliage you've foraged from your garden or local park to recreate this look using leaves or sprigs of firethorns. 'The warm orange tones emanate the golden fall sun,' Nikki adds.

4. Bouvardia

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

Probably the least recognizable bloom in this collection, the bouvardia is a delicate flower characterized by clusters of small trumpet shapes with bright green leaves.

'Bouvardia’s delicately scented loose clusters of flowers are fringed with glossy leaves and carried on tall stalks,' Nikki notes. 'Each stem resembles a small bouquet.' They pair well when used alongside a bolder flower, like the chrysanthemum, for a spattering of color.

This pretty flower also comes in a white variety and Nikki is a personal fan of this more pared-back look. 'A white bouvardia looks stunning displayed in a glass vase (or a dark green glass vase if you have one),' she says. 'Simple and elegant arrangements can be just as powerful as a big bold display.'

Nikki suggests keeping the water clear of loose foliage as it will easily damage if submerged. It's a good idea to strip the lower leaves off the stem and then add a sterilizing tablet to the water to keep bacteria away. Take a look at the common mistakes when choosing a vase for help finding the perfect one for your arrangement.

5. Dianthus

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

The dianthus, more commonly known as the carnation, was considered old-fashioned for years, but we're now starting to appreciate this dense petaled flower once more. Pale and salmon pink varieties were chosen for the fall/winter collection by Flower Council Holland (opens in new tab).

'Dianthus is a good filler for floral arrangements,' explains Nikki. 'It’s an emblem of passion, affection and love so works well in a bridal bouquet.' For rich fall colors, you could also opt for red, burgundy or purple tones thanks to the wide variety available.

'Cut the stem at an angle so they can drink plenty of water, and strip away excess foliage,' says Nikki. 'Keep away from radiators as they will easily wilt in the heat.'

6. Cymbidium

(Image credit: funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk)

Last up is the cymbidium, a tall variety of orchid with more pointed petals that can be evenly colored or be speckled with stripes and spots.

'Cymbidiums are the hardier plant of the orchid family,' Nikki says. 'Acclimatised to the southern slopes of the Himalayas, they’re unsurprisingly a fall/winter favorite.'

They come in an array of colors ranging from creamy whites and rich browns to deep reds and radiant yellows. 'A perfectly curated collection of fall and winter colors!' says Nikki.

Use the orchid as the starting point for a mixed bouquet to make a statement on a larger table. Be sure to trim the stems every five days to help them last, and replace the water at the same time.