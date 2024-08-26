5 Fall Decor Trends That Make Your Home Feel Instantly Cozy — And 15 Pieces to Shop the Autumnal Vibe

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.



Fall is a season of contradictions: oversized sweaters paired with mini skirts, the illusion of desperately needing warmth when it’s really not that chilly yet. It’s less about the temperature and more about the mindset — holding onto summer’s lingering warmth while eagerly anticipating the arrival of winter. For some, it’s a limbo; for others, it’s style heaven.

I’m firmly in the latter camp — fall is a playground for the coziest interior design trends of the year. Choosing just one favorite? Impossible. So, I’ve narrowed it down to five, each with its own shopping suggestions. Grab a blanket, get cozy, and prepare to take your autumnal aesthetic to the next level.

1. Velvet

Velvet, with its royal associations, is the epitome of timeless opulence. But come autumn, this plush, touchably soft fabric really comes into its own. There’s something about velvet’s luxurious texture that just feels right as the temperatures drop.

A full velvet sofa? Divine. But if that’s not in the cards, know that velvet works wonders in small doses too. A few well-chosen pillows or a throw can instantly elevate your space. To make it feel even more autumnal, opt for warm hues and earthy tones that enhance its cozy appeal. And the best part? Velvet isn’t just for fall — its elegance is a sure bet all year round.

Lulu Velvet Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $298 You’ll usually find velvet on pillows or curtains, but on a table lamp? Groundbreaking. This unexpected combo is equal parts cozy and completely elegant. I’ve opted for the moss green — it’s not the most obvious choice for fall, but it highlights the velvet texture in a way that feels particularly luxe and snuggly. Castell Channeled Burgundy Upholstered Dining Chair View at CB2 Price: $399 Velvet armchairs are everywhere, but velvet dining chairs? That’s a different story. Though advertised as a dining seat, I think this beauty would also make a lovely petite accent chair — perfect for small living rooms. It comes in a deep syrah hue that’s as visually silky and decadent as a glass of fine wine. Pair it with a textured pillow (think knit, leather, or even feathers) for added interest. Canvello Lumbar Throw Pillow View at Perigold Price: $105, Was: $175 This velvet ikat pattern pillow lives in my mind rent-free. It’s not “fall” in the traditional sense — no leaf imagery or deep autumnal tones — but the richness of the velvet grounds this spirited print, making it feel perfectly homey. For a full fall vibe, I’d pair it with jewel tones like emerald green or amethyst.

Woven Accents

Woven accents are quintessential fall decor ideas. They bring to mind baskets, harvests, and that rustic, homey vibe we all crave as the leaves start to turn. While wicker is the obvious choice, let’s not forget about woven leather accents. They bring a warmer, richer texture to the table — slightly equestrian (to the delight of my inner horse girl). Whether you go with wicker, leather, or both, these accents add depth and dimension to your space, making it feel perfectly lived-in and ready for the season.

Woven Round Leather Basket View at Rejuvenation Price: $199 I may or may not have already added this woven leather basket to my cart — it’s just that good! It’s the luxe heritage touch I had in mind for the coming season, the perfect spot to stash your growing collection of cozy throw blankets. The saddle leather feels most fitting, though I’m also partial to the elegance of the black option. Sedona Honey Square Tissue Box Cover View at Crate & Barrel Price: $24.95 If this tissue box were paired with summertime decor, you might mistake it for a one-trick pony. But rattan is absolutely an all-season affair and can look super cozy with the right styling, thanks to its intricate texture. Pair it with browns and oranges for a warm, outdoorsy, harvest vibe. Amtul Grass Rattan Boho Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $169.99 Like the tissue box, this mirror’s vibe is what you make of it — summer or fall. But when styled with textured accents like cozy knit details and a warm color palette, it becomes quintessentially autumnal. The mirror’s size and shape make it a versatile piece for any area — entryway, living room, hallway, or even the bedroom. Welcoming and adaptable.

Jewel Tones

They're the crown jewels of fall decor — literally. Deep reds reminiscent of rubies, greens like emeralds, and blues that call to mind sapphires — these rich gemstone hues scream luxury. And don’t worry about going overboard; in fact, layering jewel tones can create a stunning, cohesive look (it’s like turning every room into a treasure chest!).

If you’re concerned about the space feeling too heavy, balance these rich tones with lighter shades like cream. This softens the overall effect while making those jewel tones pop, adding a cozy yet sophisticated touch to your home.

Marie Plum Coupe Glass by Azeeza View at CB2 Price: $16.95 This cocktail coupe doesn’t just dazzle with one jewel tone; it has three, making it perhaps the most fall-coded piece in this edit! It’s a significant departure from usual stemware, in the best way possible. Counterbalance the predominantly plum glass with a simplistic tablescape — these are the stars of the show, after all. Gracen Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $178 Jewel-toned curtains can sometimes tread into dated or vampy territory, but these stunners? Not a chance! Their intricate checked pattern, blending deep turquoise hues, adds brightness and dimension that feels anything but old-school. Pair them with other jewel tones for a room that feels like a perfectly curated jewelry box — ready to showcase all your metals, light fixtures, and other shiny treasures. Serax Feast by Ottolenghi Face 1 Medium Plate View at Bloomingdale's Price: $34 Why settle for one jewel tone when you can have them all? This colorful plate, with its richly playful mix of deep yellow, red, green, and orange, screams fall. It instantly livens up even the most basic tablescape, turning any dinner into an artful statement. Layer it atop a woven charger, light your favorite candles, and you’re perfectly set for an autumnal feast.

Candles

Remember the golden era of YouTube, when Bath & Body Works candles had a chokehold on an entire generation? That was peak candle obsession, and while we may have moved past hoarding pumpkin spice everything, the ritual of stocking up on warm, spicy, and sweet scents every fall remains timeless. There’s simply no ambience that compares to that of a room bathed in the soft glow of the best candles as the air outside turns crisp.

Now, you’ve got three paths to explore: 1) Sculptural candles — they might be unscented, but they more than make up for it with their artistic shapes that double as decor. 2) The deliciously scented variety — think pumpkin caramel, frosted cinnamon, and all those cozy aromas that make you want to bake a pie and snuggle up with a blanket. 3) And the unicorns that do both — rare, but oh-so-satisfying when you find them. Lucky for you, I’ve tracked down the best of all three.

Fluted Taper Candles, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $30 A fluted surface gives your standard taper candles a much-needed update. Each has an impressive 12-hour burn time (a rarity for this style), so you won’t be scrambling to replace them mid-dinner party. Available in nearly every shade under the sun, but the moody navy blue is my pick — especially when paired with metallic candlestick holders for an extra touch of elegance. Tortoise Glass Candles in Vetiver Oud View at West Elm Price: $32 Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t help but associate tortoise-shell’s warm, amber allure with fall. It’s especially enchanting in glass, and even more so as a candle. When lit, it glows beautifully, adding a cozy ambiance to dining tables, mantles, or any candlescape. The scent is as layered as the look, with notes of ozone, jasmine, incense, oud, vetiver, tonka, and jasmine petals — a crowd-pleasing combination. Loewe Home Scents Roasted Hazelnut Scented Candle View at Net-a-Porter Price: $150 If you’re in the mood to splurge on a candle, Loewe is almost always the answer. Their scents are delightfully unexpected, and their sculptural designs are practically art pieces (you might even hesitate to light them!). This one, in bold black, adds a surprising depth to a side table or mantle. Pair it with jewel-toned candles like oxblood or butterscotch for a rich, autumnal vibe. Plus, with a name like Toasted Hazelnut, it smells just as delicious as it sounds.

Copper

Copper is the happy medium of metals — not too flashy like gold, not too cool like silver. It’s warm and inviting, perfectly mirroring the rich tones of autumn leaves. There’s something inherently artisanal about copper, often hammered and shaped into beautifully compelling forms.

Sure, copper cookware and Moscow Mule mugs are the obvious choices, but don’t stop there. From drawer pulls to lamps, the possibilities are endless. Despite being the material of pennies, copper’s radiant warmth feels nothing short of luxurious. Move over, chrome — you've had your time to shine!