My 10 Favorite Designs at Salone del Mobile 2025 — Out of the Hundreds of Pieces I Saw

What a year! At Salone del Mobile 2025, I formally visited over 26 brands in one day, having my head turned by countless others on while hotfooting between stands. Salone is like a city within the city of Milan, you see — it consists of several airport-hangar-sized exhibition halls all playing host to the world's biggest, boldest, and most beautiful furniture brands who are debuting their new collections for the industry to see as part of Milan Design Week.

But of the countless pieces of furniture I saw, these 10 highlights stand out for their elegance, their wit, their warmth, and for the way I can see them informing trends over the next year. There's a new color I am surprised at how much I like; a new shape I never saw coming; and a softness of light I can't wait to see start to be folded into designer schemes.

1. SensiTerre collection by Florim

Terracotta appeared as an emerging color trend for 2025 at MDW. (Image credit: Florim)

Perhaps if you'd told me five years ago that one of my highlights would be a set of brown tiles — and particularly the most chocolately brown one of the palette — I'd have balked. Brown is not a color that's been in favor since, well, the 1970s.

But I've been warmed to it by the rise of other warming colors — terracotta, umber, burgundy — and now the red tones of brown seem perfect and enveloping and like they really ought to be used as a surface covering. Decorating with terracotta tones works especially well when they have the slight chalkiness of the SensiTerre collection by Florim, designed by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana.

2. Roundy Fluttua Bed by Lago

An extraordinary floating bed was one of my highlights. (Image credit: Lago)

Yes, the Roundy Fluttua bed really did float in the middle of the Lago showcase. Or at least, it looked like it did, until you bent down real low and could eventually see the slim central pillar holding it up.

What this effect does is allow a sense of airiness and space to permeate the bedroom, a calming feeling of more light and movement. And, if you're me, most likely some extra room for unread books to pile up in.

3. Bressa Relax lounge chair by S-CAB

Outdoor furniture is becoming more and more indistinguishable from indoor pieces. (Image credit: S-CAB)

The more relaxing outdoor furniture is and the more it feels like sitting on an inflatable pool toy, the better. It sets the tone for a long afternoon, a long drink and - perhaps - a long nap in the sunshine.

Step forward the new Bressa Relax, a highlight of the S-CAB stand in its red and blue pin stripes, bouncy to sit down on and soft to lie back across. The best outdoor furniture right now is brilliantly plump and comfortable.

4. Astra light by Bontempi

This sculptural, angular design was one of my lighting highlights (Image credit: Bontempi)

Triangles were big news. I saw them on bed heads, kitchen configurations, and as a lighting trend. It was a surprise as, for years, we've all been obsessed with curves, with soft edges and fluidity. And now suddenly, design is going a bit, well, pointier.

What this does is create a sleeker silhouette, one that makes a whole room seem to stand to attention a little more. The right angles of the Astra light by Bontempi, above, are a case in point - there is a fluidity here, for sure, but it's all still a little more fierce.

5. Arch tables by Gallotti&Radice

Galotti&Radice has several chrome pieces that brought a sense of futurism to the design. (Image credit: Gallotti&Radice)

Gallotti&Radice has always been the brand that offers soft prettiness at Salone, a break from the hard lines and sleek surfaces with its peachy palettes and rounded edges. And it still provided that in spades.

But shining out of the corner of a living room set up were these Arch tables, a nest of gleaming aluminum and proof that the chrome trend we've been predicting is properly and inarguably happening.

6. Bambu by Calligaris

Terracotta colorways were all over the Salone fair. (Image credit: Calligaris)

Such a simple piece, but with so much character, and even more ways to be used. Bambu by Michele Meniscardi for Calligaris is a stool, coffee table, end table, nightstand, foot rest… and all in the most warming and wonderful shade of terracotta-tinged-with brown.

Adding an element of personality, this glazed ceramic piece seems to open up any room it's in, while bouncing the light around it.

7. Treboli Sofa for Arflex

With it's unique silhouette, this new collaboration was a stand out for the brand. (Image credit: Arflex)

Superstar designer Jamie Hayon collaborated with Arflex for the new Treboli sofa, named after the Italian word for ‘clover.’ You can sort of see the shape of the leaves in the rounded backs, and it certainly feels like luck will strike for this partnership — the couch has the uncanny ability to suit as both a cocktail sofa and a place to watch TV while sprawled across it.

While feeding off the major sofa trends for 2025 and beyond, it's an unexpected shape that I have great expectations will do well.

8. Vico Mirror by Porada

The full-size mirror with built-in storage drew crowds at the fair. (Image credit: Porada)

Family-run Italian design brand Porada has teamed up with long-time collaborator David Dolcini, who has designed the human-sized Vico wall mirror. Encased in Porada's signature Canaletta walnut, it drew crowds who oohed and ahhed as they opened and closed each side, revealing the cabinetry within.

Why should a mirror/storage piece get such a response? Firstly, its scale — it yawns languorously up and down the wall. Secondly, its curves, the edges as soft as the wood finish. And lastly, like with everything David has created for Porada, it simply has an innate - and hard to quantify - sense of beauty.

9. Alchimia by Iris Ceramica Group

(Image credit: Iris Ceramica)

Ok, not technically at Salone but at the Iris Ceramica Group showroom in town — this innovation deserves a mention regardless. The brand has managed to give porcelain surfaces character, color, texture, and richness. But the groundbreaking new Alchimia totally blew my mind — my jaw truly dropped when I saw it in action.

Turned off, it looks like an impressively luxe slab of marble, stretching from floor to ceiling to create the ultimate focal point. Then, from nowhere, a vast TV screen appears on it, with an HD screen that, yes, you can stream Netflix onto. It's game-changing in that it entirely hides the TV, hiding that bugbear of interior designers completely. The most inspiring piece of tech seen in Milan this year.

10. Wabi chair by Rimadesio

With its understated good looks, I have the feeling this chair is a new design classic. (Image credit: Rimadesio)

Rimadesio has long been a Livingetc favorite for storage and internal doors — it presents a calm, smooth, and very ordered way of life. Last year, it revealed a collection of rugs for the very first time, and this year it showed chairs and tables, a big leap forward and the chance to style your home in a total look of pared-back and charmingly understated high quality.

The Wabi chair is unbelievably lightweight, so it's simple to move around and become a flexible piece that you can use wherever and whenever you need it. With a Scandi sensibility and a handwoven seat, it's as comfortable as it is easy to spend hours sitting in all night.

Inspired by these finds? Take a look at renovation editor Faiza Saqib's pick of the emerging Italian kitchen trends from Milan Design Week this week, too.