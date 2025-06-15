Off to 3daysofdesign? These Are the Coolest Things to Do and See in Copenhagen This Week
We've broken down everything you should know ahead of the festival, from interactive installations to culinary pop-ups and more
Taking over eight districts across the Danish capital from as early as Tuesday, June 17 (through June 20), 3daysofdesign 2025, the latest iteration of Copenhagen's acclaimed festival of creativity, is just around the corner. Whether you are packing up to head to it first-hand in the coming hours, or keen to experience it vicariously through your favorite tastemakers' reporting, Instagram posts, and TikTok reels like me, one thing is for certain: with over 400 exhibitors from across the globe and just as many "dreamers, doers, and design curious" ready to hit the colorful, canal-view streets of Copenhagen, we can't let it go unnoticed.
Perhaps, you have already checked in at one of the best hotels in Copenhagen, savoring the calm before the storm over the weekend as you refine your encyclopedic 3daysofdesign itinerary. Maybe, instead, you have never even heard of it, but you still clicked on this article, lured into doing so by the prospect of learning more about what interior obsessive travelers from around the world might be tuning into this week. Whichever context applies to you, it's the curiosity that brought you here, your personal story, that counts.
Yes, because 3daysofdesign 2025 wants everyone — from its international visitors to its boundary-pushing creative innovators — to Keep It Real. It is a vision, that of the new 3daysofdesign edition, that Copenhagen, "a sustainable and open-minded metropolis that celebrates diversity", captures to the fullest. "Our festival embodies our ethos to provide a visibility platform for different people with different perspectives," Signe Byrdal Terenziani, Managing Director of 3daysofdesign, says. The result is an ever-growing (and appreciated) initiative that, happening as much in the city's leading galleries and design showrooms as it does out in the public, speaks to the destination's "cultural heritage, reputation for innovation, and legacy of design".
To help you navigate the return of 3daysofdesign without missing out on key activations, I have turned to my trusted industry insiders as well as to Copenhagen-based vox pop. Below, you'll find our curation of exhibitions, food & beverage installations, and unmissable lifestyle destinations to browse and draw inspiration from on the go.
What to See During 3daysofdesign 2025
Frederiksstaden District
1. Persona by Adorno
Frederiksgade 1, 1st Floor, 1265 Copenhagen
That choosing one single image from the hundreds gathered in the press folder created ahead of the unveiling of Persona, collectible furniture and functional art gallery Adorno's 3daysofdesign showcase, took me over 20 minutes, is a fitting premise for a group exhibition with its ambitious scope. Reuniting nearly 80 different studios, this thought-provoking presentation sees some of today's most exciting designers explore the spectrum of selfhood and its countless facets in a kaleidoscope of textile, sculptural, lighting, glass, and metal-based furniture and decor. Responding to three overarching categories, The Perfectionist, The Romantic, and The Eccentric, each with a dedicated space in the show, this bold curation of creative avant-gardes holds a mirror up to the multitude of approaches, experiences, and mythologies that converge into today's design storytelling in an invitation to embrace the 'other', the whimsy, and the unexpected. From the creaturesque, mouth-blown glass explorations of Turkish designer and Deya's co-founder Defne Arıkoğlu to the twisted, timeless marble experimentation of Johan Wilén for STUDIO TOOJ and the heartwarming, nostalgic light installations of NYC-based studio Vy Voi, Persona celebrates the multiplicity of human genius.
Press Preview: June 17, 2-4PM. Open June 18-20, 10AM-6PM
2. Reflections by Foscarini
Alice Folker Gallery, Esplanaden 14, st. th, 1263 København, Denmark
Murano glass chandeliers disruptors Foscarini are celebrating 3daysofdesign 2025 with a presentation homaging Alberto and Francesco Meda's three new designs for the Eolie Collection, Alicudi, Filicudi, and Panarea, each named after an island of the Sicilian archipelago and featuring an organic, textural silhouette obtained from salvaged lava stone, spotlighted alongside some of the brand's most iconic models, including Twiggy, Chiaroscuro, Chapeaux, and BUDS Cipria, and other new, choreographic light explorations by both the father-and-son duo, Francesca Lanzavecchia, and Dordoni Studio. Taking over the Alice Folker Gallery near Kastellet, Østerbro, the exhibition, interspersed with artist aperitivos (June 18, 4:30-5:30PM; June 19, 4:30-5:30PM) as well as panel talks (June 20, 10:30-11:15AM) throughout 3daysofdesign's duration, will take the form of an immersive, multidisciplinary investigation into the notions of contemporary creativity and design. A film-based, painted-over cinematic video installation by artist Bennet Pimpinella will bring movement into the show, while Ingo Mauer's amusing NALUM, Shhh! and Jasna Kuchnia light objects will find a captivating, robot-like configuration within a dedicated room.
Open June 18-20, 10AM-6PM
3. Orbit Collection Launch by Tina Frey Designs
Store Kongensgade 95, 1264 Copenhagen, Denmark
There is something simultaneously child-like, unspoiled, and beautifully timeless about the pastel-shaded soft designs of San Francisco-based creative Tina Frey. At 3daysofdesign, her namesake studio unveils the Orbit Collection, a curious functional offering that, spanning bar and serveware, lighting, and decor, injects newfound joy into every aspect of routine. Made by hand from natural materials like resin, brass, and stainless steel, the pieces from Tina Frey Designs' latest line — 'puffed'-up, jello-looking objects imbued with emotional softness — first came to the surface as ideas the founder had while completing her annual darkness meditation retreat. Here, they are brought to life over a launch complete with canapés by local vegetarian café Atelier September and California-inspired drinks.
Orbit Collection Launch: June 19, 12:30AM-3:30PM. Open June 18-20
Kongens Nytorv District
4. Framing: The Apprentice Workshop by Carl Hansen & Søn
Bredgade 33, 1260 Copenhagen, Denmark
Since its debut in a warehouse in the harbor district of Nordhavn, 3daysofdesign has grown into a globally anticipated initiative, shedding light onto the now and next in all things collectibles, furniture-making, and decor. Despite its worldly outlook and participation, it remains nonetheless a unique opportunity for visitors to learn from Denmark's master craftsmen firsthand and delve into their decades-spanning techniques and heritage production. This will certainly be the focus of Carl Hansen & Søn's Framing Compositions, which, open throughout 3daysofdesign 2025, will revive the legacy of legendary designers like Hans J. Wegner, Nanna and Jørgen Ditzel, Vilhelm Lauritzen, and Børge Mogensen, and champion today's burgeoning voices, including EOOS, Anker Bak, and Marianne Tuxen, in an engaging presentation that bridges the gap between functional design's past, present, and future. The poetic, creative dialogue hosted at the house's Copenhagen flagship store, overlooking Sankt Annæ Plads, will be accompanied by numerous public initiatives throughout the festival's run. Among them is The Apprentice Workshop, where the next generation of Carl Hansen & Søn's cabinetmakers will reveal tips and tricks of the trade, including "the story behind the award-winning Spherical Bed", while welcoming people into their live workshop.
General Framing Compositions Presentation: Press Preview: June 17, 3:30-4:30PM. Open June 18-20. The Apprentice Workshop Event: June 20, 11-11:30AM
Rosengård District
5. studiososlow
Kronprinsensgade 9, 1114 Copenhagen
Shanghai-based creative design practice studiososlow will catch your eye for its projects' cartoony, ethereal essence, where materials, sensory experiences, and everyday forms are combined into shapely creations that appear to exist in a world of their own. At 3daysofdesign 2025, the studio's Acqua e Sale ("water and salt") series transports viewers to an island through fascinating collectible pieces and larger-scale explorations inspired by the freedom of the outdoors. Specialized in furniture, lighting, exhibition, and installation design, and equally versed in traditional techniques as in tech-engineered experimentation, Shenjun Ge and Ychen Li's practice stands out for the deeply surreal, magical feel of their lively creations, of which Acqua e Sale is an exemplary manifestation.
Open June 18-20
Christianshavn District
6. Fragment of the Fish: A Hands-On Workshop by Sagarminaga Atelier
Gammelør, Strandgade 108, 1401 København, Denmark
What I love about events like 3daysofdesign is how it allows you to come in contact with artists and practices you wouldn't necessarily discover otherwise. That's what happened to me while researching the entries for this festival preview, which put Spanish artisan Gabriela Sagarminaga's namesake atelier on my radar. Similarly to the Argentinian pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2025, her craft brings the narrative potential of natural fibers center stage through enigmatic, totemic creations that, inspired by the world's flora and fauna and imbued with a whimsical energy of their own, invites us, at once, to reconnect with the reality around us and tap into our most imaginative side. The striking results of the designer's experimentation adorn some of the most beautiful design hotels, restaurants, and boutiques in the world, as well as appearing in some of its leading museums. In Fragment of the Fish, though, the interactive workshop Sagarminaga will be leading at 3daysofdesign, the spotlight will move from her onto the participants, who will get to try their hand at manufacturing their very own 'amulet'. Setting the mood for the initiative is one of her animalesque, textural sculptures, the floating Tuna ExMachina, which will watch over all attendees as they handle the creation of "a personal talisman".
General Presentation: Open June 18-20. Fragment of the Fish Workshop: June 19, 4-5PM
7. Vipp x Studio KO
Snorresgade 22, 2300 København, Denmark
Unveiled to coincide with 3daysofdesign 2025, Marrakesh- and Paris-based architecture practice Studio KO's debut project in Scandinavia unfolds as an intercultural dialogue between the refined lines of Danish minimalism, the timeless elegance of French decor, and the powerful narratives and vibrancy echoing in Moroccan craftsmanship. Upon invitation by Copenhagen's furniture manufacturer and lifestyle group Vipp, the studio's co-founders, Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty, have conceived an ephemeral guesthouse that "examines notions of home and the meeting of cultures". Just like the rest of the Vipp's holiday rental portfolio, which features over a dozen properties envisioned to embrace to seamlessly embrace their surroundings across the Nordic countries, Italy, Mexico, Latvia, and Australia, this walkable installation will be fitted floor to ceiling in the brand's bespoke designs, only this time they'll be limited-edition versions of them reinvented through Studio KO's lens. Expect copper tones informed by the Moroccan desert, crafty textile explorations, and spaces created to nurture and amplify togetherness.
Media Lunch: June 18, 12AM-2PM. Open June 18-20
3daysofdesign's Food & Drink Cheat Sheet
Frederiksstaden District
1. Noma Projects: A Conversation on Tradition, Craft and Innovation
Designmuseum Danmark, Bredgade 68, 1260 Copenhagen, Denmark
Trust me when I say you won't get out of Copenhagen without hearing a mention of noma, the three-Michelin-star workshop of culinary innovation led by chef René Redzepi, co-founded by Claus Meyer. For any real Dane, the nearly impossible-to-book fine dining destination, whose seasonal Game & Forest, Ocean, and Vegetable tasting menus pamper guests with up to 20 courses at a time, and is considered by some as the world's most famous restaurant, is enough of a reason for pride — and understandably so. During 3daysofdesign, its educational initiative, Noma Projects, takes to Designmuseum Danmark for a panel discussion set to chart its rise to success. Focusing on the growing intersection of food and design practices with the help of Spacon, "the conversation traces shared values, creative processes, and the role of craftsmanship and experimentation across disciplines", as well as addressing the importance that working in tandem with nature has in relation to flavor.
June 18, 5-7PM
2. Afternoon Snack with Note
Borgergade 17E, 1300 Copenhagen, Denmark
Food and creativity go hand in hand at 3designofdesign, and Stockholm and Copenhagen-based studio Note's presentation is no exception. To mark the conception of the SUPRA collection, a new, essentially beautiful furniture series the firm conceived for Ondarreta, the design collective is throwing a number of breakfast and afternoon snacks events backed by the culinary masterminds of Spanish food studio Abasotas, so prep your taste buds.
June 18, 4-5PM. Open June 18-20. See all Note events
Kongens Nytorv District
3. Live Upholstery with Sculptural Sweets & Savory Snacks by House of Finn Juhl
Gothersgade 9, 1123 Copenhagen, Denmark
Whether because of the earthy, natural palette that distinguishes its 50-piece spanning production, or thanks to the synthesis of familiarity, warmth, and sophistication that goes into each and every one of its designs, House of Finn Juhl has become synonymous with Danish excellence. In its presentation for 3daysofdesign 2025, The Quiet Power of Patina, this comes to the fore in a delicately conceived showcase that demonstrates the ability of artisanal craftsmanship to "stand the test of time". Spotlighted within a dynamic, site-specific installation are original, aged Finn Juhl pieces now belonging to private collectors and reunited here for the occasion. To make The Quiet Power of Patina even more unmissable are a series of collateral events that will mark its course, including a live upholstery session, with savory and sweet refreshments courtesy of Korean pastry chef Sung eun Kim Oldenburg.
The Quiet Power of Patina: Preview: June 17, 11AM-5PM. Open June 18-20, 10AM-6PM. Live Upholstery Event: June 19, 1-3PM
Rosengård District
4. Café A-N-D Bar
Hotel SP34 - By Brøchner Hotels, Studierstræde 34, Copenhagen, Denmark
Vancouver decorative lighting brand A-N-D graces the 3daysofdesign 2025 calendar with a multisensory installation presented in collaboration with futuristic furniture makers BOON_EDITIONS and Italian coffee institution La Marzocco. Taking over the sophisticated, Scandinavian rustic Hotel SP34, the event will unfold at the intersection of lifestyle and design. Besides being granted the opportunity to discover new sculptural creations by Lukas Peet and Caine Heintzman, including the stackable, retro-futuristic Pace, the soothing, softly glowing Contour, and the floating, LED-powered Tier, and rediscover some of its most iconic editions, visitors will get to unwind, share thoughts, and connect in a Café A-N-D Bar space in the sign of creative innovation. Completing the contemporary lighting pioneers' presentation will be the organically shaped, tech-engineered furniture experimentations of BOON_EDITIONS, whose gravity-defying designs will serve as the ultimate hosting accents as A-N-D's 3daysofdesign opening party kicks off at night (June 17, 7-10PM).
Press Preview: June 17, 10AM-7PM. Open June 17-20, 10AM-7PM
The Livingetc 3daysofdesign Map
To make your experience of the festival extra easy and stress-free, we have pulled all of our exhibition must-sees and culinary treats into our very own Livingetc 3daysofdesign Map — and even brought more locally approved hangouts into the mix, thanks to our intel in the Danish city. Save it all with just one click!
Not in Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign 2025 but still want to get in on its creative feel? Browse our curated selection of must-see design exhibitions in London instead.
From Marina Tabassum's freshly unveiled Serpentine Pavilion 2025 to the hyper-interactive, next-generation V&A East Storehouse museum, it won't let you down.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
