The Best Restaurants in Copenhagen — 10 Impressively-Designed Eateries Locals Can't Do Without

Copenhagen isn't known as the most affordable of places, particularly when it comes to eating out. But with a booming gastronomic culture led by three-Michelin-star sensation noma, whose expansive, seasonal feasts have brought New Nordic cuisine to the global stage (since 2003, when the establishment opened, the restaurant's chef, René Redzepi, has taken its foraging-based approach to cooking to some of the hippest metropolises in the world, from Brooklyn, New York, Sydney, and Tulum to London, Tokyo, and Kyoto), and an even more vibrant street food and wine bar scene, it is only fair to think that the Danish capital is now as much of a design destination as it is one for the gourmands. But what are the best restaurants in Copenhagen for true interior aficionados, and how can you ensure the feast will be worth the bill?

To help you uncover the best places to eat in Copenhagen for a dining experience that pleases both the taste buds and the eye, I relied on the connections I made in the city whilst living there — including design, architecture, and gastronomy-versed creatives — as well as on my own understanding of what makes its interior and culinary scene unique. Like our curation of the best hotels in Copenhagen, which spotlights the addresses where inspiring decor and premium hospitality meet, this edit of eateries from the Danish capital pairs aesthetics with innovatively assembled delicacies galore. More than that, though, it points you toward the addresses where native or adopted Copenhageners themselves love to eat.

Straddling the spectrum of the city's food offering, from the best affordable restaurants in Copenhagen to award-winning establishments where securing a reservation is, admittedly, anyone's guess, this edit of eateries strives to reflect the many faces, atmospheres, and occasions that shape the destination's gastronomic landscape. Whether you are looking for the best places to eat in Copenhagen ahead of a planned visit or want to revel in the Danish capital's artful cuisine vicariously through this piece, each of the entries below will fit the brief. Selected for their one-of-a-kind contribution to the restaurant design industry and their ability to repeatedly lure locals in, these are the best restaurants in Copenhagen every interior obsessive traveler with a discerning palate should visit this year.

Riviera

More a bakery than an actual eatery, Riviera makes the cut in this edit of the best places to eat in Copenhagen for early-bird breakfasts and creative business lunches. (Image credit: Nefeli Have. Design: FRAMA)

Nansensgade 64, 1366 København K, Denmark

"Initiated by Italian chef Chiara Barla, Riviera is a sun-filled bakery and restaurant on Nansensgade, central Copenhagen," culinary school-trained local Laura Jones, now a journalism student hoping to become a food critic, tells me. Because of its founder, "many Italians work there, selling excellent pastries, breakfast, and lunch, and the coffee is nice too," she adds. Riviera, which together with Barla's sibling establishments, Apotek 57 and Lido, serves the ultimate breakfast and brunch in Copenhagen, according to our sources, was designed by local studio FRAMA (the former of the two restaurants is actually situated within the practice's headquarters). A perfect manifestation of what Scandinavian designers do best, it is washed in creamy tones, with minimal, geometric wooden furniture, marble tables, and countertops adding an organic touch to its industrial premises, where colorful collectibles meet rough rock pillars. Whether going for one of its earthy, packed-with-veg lunch options and immaculately cooked eggs or sticking to the baking side of things, Riviera, it seems, is one you simply don't want to miss.

Riviera is walk-in only, so get down early.

ILUKA

At ILUKA, one of the best restaurants in Copenhagen for seafood, the genius of multiple design studios converge into a minimalist, cinematic setting. (Image credit: Enok Holsegaard. Design: Brdr Krüger, Anour, Arne Axel, and Studio 0405)

Peder Skrams Gade 15, 1054 Copenhagen, Denmark

When it comes to securing a memorable fish feast, local gourmand and aspiring food critic Laura Jones knows where to go. Basically, look no further than Australian chef and noma alumnus Beau Clugston's centrally located ILUKA — your shortcut to premium-quality, sustainably sourced seafood. Renowned for its essentially tantalizing, minimalist approach to fish, this gem of an eatery allows its primary ingredient to be the star of the dish. Something similar happens, as you can see above, in its decor, too. A collaborative vision dreamed up by Brdr Krüger, Anour, ARNE AKSEL, and Studio 0405, ILUKA stands out for its seamlessly simple interior scheme. But much like in the most memorable of David Lynch's films, powerful storytelling reveals itself to diners across a few, meticulously crafted elements: from the brass and glass pendant lighting that separates its dining room into rows, to the dramatic red curtains hanging behind people's backs, and the color-blocky seats that alternate with the establishment's wooden pieces. Sure, I haven't tried it personally yet, but the look of the plates on its website is enough to hint at a superb dining experience.

Book your table at ILUKA.

Post

"Good food, beautiful surroundings, a tranquil, reliable experience. Even better at lunch time." — Anne Louise Larsson (Image credit: Line Klein for Meyers. Design: BRIQ with Jeudan and Zeso Architects)

Øster Allé 1, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark

Local design and architecture studio BRIQ has breathed new life into the 1922 iconic post office building that's now home to Post, head chef Dave Harrison's Scandi-infused take on modern French Cuisine. Sidelining the ENIGMA museum in Copenhagen's Østerbro neighborhood, this wood and upholstery-clad, cocooning space bathes in sunshine in the early hours, transforming into a softly glowing jewel come the night. Conceived to simultaneously meet the mood of a laid-back wine bar, a lively daytime café, and a moody eatery, Post continuously engages visitors through an alternating play of sleek and textural surfaces.

Adorning the dining room are a series of bespoke pieces crafted exclusively for the restaurant, whose mismatched seating (two-color wood and leather chairs on one end, cherry plum banquettes on the other, wood and rattan chairs on one end, mocha mousse and olive green banquettes on the other) brings a playfully irreverent touch to the sophisticated Art Deco ambiance. For Anne Louise Larsson, a long-term Copenhagener, brasserie Post rhymes with "good food, beautiful surroundings, and a tranquil, reliable experience. Even better at lunch time," she tells me. BRIQ created it as "a place where you feel at home", and it couldn't be more evident. With crafty tilework, vintage lamps, and plush textiles punctuating the whole dining area, Port doesn't just urge you to step in; it wants you to stay. And when the sun comes out, its terracotta-hued orangery will make lingering on its premises a no-brainer.

Book your table at Post.

Høst

"Høst is an embodiment of the clash between romanticism and modernity. A space of multiple stories intertwining and correlating to form an inspirational and aesthetic universe for all senses." — Norm Architects (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Sandie Lykke Nolsøe. Design: Norm-Architects and Audo Copenhagen)

Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 Copenhagen, Denmark

Modern rustic decor enthusiasts will find their go-to destination at head chef Jonas Christensen's Høst, a farmhouse-worthy culinary gem in the heart of the city. Brought to you by Copenhagen restaurateurs Cofoco and envisioned by Norm Architects with Danish design house Audo Copenhagen, the space is fit for a romantic dream. Bright and essential like in the finest of Scandinavian design expressions, it doesn't lack character thanks to the myriad of tactile elements scattered throughout it, from the aged wood of its shelving to the artisanal collectibles gathered as decor additions on-site. To put it in Norm Architects' own words, "Høst is rustic gone simplistic. Rural gone urban. Past gone contemporary," and we couldn't agree more.

As for the food, even here, old meets new, with seasonal, traditional ingredients elevated into three or five-course menus that set themselves apart from competitors for innovative flair and bold juxtapositions. Fish and seafood lovers won't leave empty-handed, and vegetarians won't miss out on the experience thanks to a thoroughly dedicated, earthy offering of plates that exalt nature's culinary highlights.

Book your table at Høst.

Levantin

For local design practice All That Matters, Levantin "is the perfect backdrop for an evening of cocktails, exquisite delicacies, and unhurried indulgence." (Image credit: Bjørn Bertheussen. Design: All That Matters)

Værnedamsvej 2, 1619 Copenhagen, Denmark

While I might not be able to speak directly on the culinary merits of Levantin, a Middle Eastern bistro nestled at the intersection of the Frederiksberg and Vesterbro neighborhoods, I must confess a quick glance at its vibrant Instagram presence and Google Reviews (4.8) are enough to make me salivate for a bite of its freshly reinvented mezze platters, fragrant sesame bread, and roasted honey and orange-glazed chicken with charred olives. Still, it was its deeply inventive interiors that prompted me to make room for the eatery to be part of this best restaurants in Copenhagen edit, and it will take you just as little as with Levantin's food to see why. Created by local design practice All That Matters, the establishment unfolds as a journey, with different furnishings, materials, and accents chosen to amplify the atmosphere that defines every moment at Levantin.

Proving that Brutalist interiors can be simultaneously impactful, welcoming, and transportative, the firm has enlivened the exposed beams and cement architecture of the restaurant's building through a pastel-hued palette and a contrasting selection of materials that exemplify the tension between rawness and softness. While the rose of the walls and the flowy curtains of the space envelope it in delicateness, bolder steel and glass elements, "inject a sleek, contemporary edge into the space", explained the studio. Throughout both levels of Levantin, vintage decor dialogues seamlessly with round-edged wood and leather furniture (those chairs? My favorites), arched walls, whimsical collectibles, Murano glass chandeliers, and traditional rugs. The result is an immersive experience that will leave you longing to return (or go there for the first time).

Book your table at Levantin.

Cleo

Hip Nørrebro restaurant Cleo is locals' go-to for shareable dinners spent in good company. (Image credit: Cleo)

Rantzausgade 58B, 2200 Copenhagen, Denmark

Should you be looking for places to eat in Copenhagen with larger groups of friends, you may well have stumbled upon your winner. Part of the Frank Gruppen's hospitality portfolio, also including sibling eateries Frank, Polly, and Grimal, Cleo is an effortlessly chic bistro that strikes the balance between a relaxed atmosphere and inevitably eye-catching design, all while standing as an embodiment of Nørrebro's cool (for those who don't know, Nørrebro is Copenhagen's artsy neighborhood, where the largest portion of its creative community resides). My source, Laura Jones, who lives there herself, describes it as an increasingly trendy restaurant, which is perhaps also thanks to the convivial approach to dining Cleo champions on-site. How it works? The whole table needs to choose seven servings from the eatery's menu, a blend of Southern European, French Riviera, and New Nordic cuisine gems, to enjoy throughout the evening. So make sure you come hungry and all stay in good terms, or else things will get ... entertaining!

Learn more about cleo.

Donna

Informed by the grandeur of Venetian palazzos, Donna, one of the best restaurants in Copenhagen for true design obsessives, brings a slice of Mediterranean flair to the Danish capital. (Image credit: Tonen. Design: Tonen)

Vester Voldgade 23, 1552 Copenhagen, Denmark

Donna, the on-site restaurant of Italy-inspired boutique stay Hotel Bella Grande, might not be one of the eateries locals dine at religiously, but only a fool would miss out on the opportunity to include it in this edit of design-forward culinary hangouts. Created by studio Tonen's Mette Bonavent and Malene Bech-Pedersen, the location is hands down one of the most suggestive dining hotspots in town. Extending across a nostalgia-soaked, checkered inner courtyard with Wes Anderson-esque interiors — a rose-tinted range of pastels set the tone, with curved, stripy (or floral) banquettes, round marble tables, arched eating nooks, and glowing lighting doing the rest — with additional seats properly indoors, the establishment makes for a dazzling gastronomic experience.

Plush velvety textiles dominate the scene inside, brought to life by retro-inspired, mushroom-shaped lighting and passion red ceilings. Mirrored walls engage diners in a play of reflections, expanding on Donna's irreverent sumptuousness. Here, every corner is draped in coral and gold-hued curtains, playful seating, while the plates — a visually enticing take on traditional Italian staples, from fingerfood starters like Arancini and Pizzette to a gourmet pasta and pizza selection and evergreen desserts like Tiramisu and Panna Cotta — seamlessly feed into the animated composition of colors, textures, and encounters that is Hotel Bella Grande's cinematic eatery.

Book your table at Donna at Hotel Bella Grande.

Calma

Essentially beautiful, Calma is where soulful cuisine, design, and artwork collide. (Image credit: Calma)

Jægersborggade 34, 2200 Copenhagen, Denmark

"One of the best restaurants in Copenhagen, and my absolute favorite one, is Calma," local habituée Laura Jones tells me. "From the moment you enter, it smells of butter and good stuff, and I have never been disappointed, but always really happy about the food." It is an apt introduction for an eatery whose French-Italian fusion has rapidly become a Copenhagen favorite among its in-the-know crowd since its opening in 2023. What's even more fitting, though, is its name. Translating to "calm" in Italian, Calma's quirky-cool Scandinavian design pairs the essential beauty of pale wood surfaces with the wit and timelessness of Modernism. Also versed and active in the Copenhagen art scene, prior to launching its permanent location, the establishment has served its seasonal vegetable-based delicacies in a pop-up format accompanying exhibitions. This union of creative and culinary delights lives on within its walls, where artworks by contemporary talents like Malawi-born Samson Kambalu and native Cecilia Fiona and Christian Falsnæs intersperse the wide selection of natural wine stocked up on its shelves.

Book your table at Calma.

Sushi Anaba

At Sushi Anaba, one of the best restaurants in Copenhagen for the sushi addicted, Japanese design and food bridge the gap between Denmark and the East. (Image credit: Sushi Anaba. Design: BAUNarkitektur, Stokholm Normark, and Studio Ane Lykke)

Mariehamngade 23, 2150 Copenhagen, Denmark

Lovers of Asian gastronomy will rejoice upon stepping inside Sushi Anaba, culinary powerhouse Mads Battefeld's reinterpretation of the Japanese food tradition. "Sushi Anaba is the ultimate must-try for fans of this type of cuisine, having its head chef moved all the way to Japan to learn it," Laura Jones tells me. Believe it or not, the space, which BAUNarkitektur conceived with Stokholm Normark and Studio Ane Lykke (interior design), is equally impressive. An exemplary manifestation of Japanese style decor, yet infused with a contemporary touch, Sushi Anaba enchants guests with the sinuous simplicity of its woodwork, paneling, and cement flooring, where every detail has been crafted to maximise the gastronomic experience that sits at the eatery's core.

Bathing in natural light, this jewel of craftsmanship presents handmade ceramic vessels, abstract photography, and floral compositions as its only pops of color in its otherwise essential, almost brutalist architecture, allowing its nigiri and otsumami offerings to take center stage. To get to Sushi Anaba's main dining room, characterized by a sweeping central table that favors conviviality, visitors make their way through multiple environments, each characterized by a sense of calm and rituality; two products of the eatery's geometrical structure. More than just a dining experience, Sushi Anaba offers a full immersion into Japanese culture, and without the need to fly to the other end of the world.

Book your table at Sushi Anaba.

JATAK

At JATAK, Michelin-starred fine dining meets the warmth, elegance, and comfort of Nordic design. (Image credit: Paper Collective. Design: JATAK)

Rantzausgade 39, 2200 Copenhagen, Denmark

Another local recommendation by Nørrebro gastronomy insider Laura Jones, JATAK (translating to "yes, please" in Danish) is a one-Michelin-star restaurant that puts a Scandi spin on modern Cantonese kitchen. Here, Canadian-born chef Jonathan Tam turns to the freshest regional — and seasonal — produce to let its intricately assembled, packed-with-flavor seafood and meat preparations tell a story of their own. The interior, meanwhile, developed in collaboration with his wife, Sarah, oozes Nordic warmth and minimalism, with a palette of brown, ochre, and olive tones explored across wooden surfaces, textural artworks, and two-color walls. Cylindrical pendant lights direct the spotlight onto the table and the eatery's only protagonist — JATAK's tasting menus — while the wide offer of wine pairings available and the collection of abstract art scattered across the dining room make the experience all the more inspiring and quintessentially Copenhagen.

Book your table at JATAK.

How Did We Pick the Best Restaurants in Copenhagen?

Each of our curated restaurant roundups seeks to uncover the finest culinary gems whose interiors are just as noteworthy, inventive, and unexpected as the plates served on their tables. When it came to selecting the best restaurants in Copenhagen, I wanted to ensure the final edit would be an accurate reflection of the hotspots the city's local community enjoys dining at, without ever compromising on, either, food quality or modern interior design inspiration. While the current curation of the best places to eat in Copenhagen exclusively relies on word of mouth from trusted Copenhageners, as well as on my reviews-backed research on must-visit eateries for decor fans, later updates will also incorporate insights drawn from my first-hand experiences of them. For now, each entry on this best restaurants in Copenhagen list is an ode to great food and even more spellbinding design — brought to you by those who get to revel in them daily. And we can't help but feel jealous.

What Is the Most Famous Food in Copenhagen?

Ask anyone from the Danish capital about the best places to eat in Copenhagen, and answers will capture just how many countries' flavors the city reunites within its vibrantly decorated dining rooms. Still, when it comes to famous local food, Copenhagen looks back to its roots. On my very first day (or hour?) at my Danish host family's house in the suburban town of Søborg, I was instantly fed one thing: smørrebrød med leverpostej — an open sandwich made with just one slice of rye bread, topped with a thin layer of liver pâté. It was a baptism of fire, I know, but I can assure you there's nothing more ubiquitous in Denmark than smørrebrød (except, maybe, organic wine, but that makes for another story). Less pungent, more contemporary toppings tend to adorn the gourmet rendition of this local staple — from 100% Scandi laks ("salmon") and ripe, mashed avocado to seafood, eggs, cheese, and more.

Other contenders for the title of most famous Danish food are stegt flæsk med persillesovs ("fried pork with parsley sauce"), considered by some as the national dish, flæskesteg, roast pork with crackling, served with two types of boiled potatoes, sweet and savory ones, on Christmas Eve, herring, and koldskål, the most reviving of summer desserts, a bowl filled with buttermilk, biscuits, and fresh fuit.

What Is the Best Food Street in Copenhagen?

Got enough of our recommendations for the best places to eat in Copenhagen? Before wandering off to book your next escape, why not take a look at what other design capitals have got in store for you? From the 'Sleeper Cabin'-style, micro rooms of NYC's Now Now NoHo, an oasis of creativity conceived for the solo traveler, to the best hotels in Venice for stays that embrace both heritage and innovation, the options are endless. And when anything fails to inspire, simply hit our Travel Trends 2025 Report for anything travel!