The Best Hotels in Venice — Bask in the Allure of La Serenissima With Our Curation of Masterfully Designed Holiday Stays

There are cities everyone should visit at least once in their life, and Venice is one of them. With a history dating back to March 25, 421, when the dedication of its first church, Rialto's San Giacomo, took place, Italy's most romantic destination has served as the protagonist of countless legends, poems, and tales, and crucial historical moments, all while retaining a special place in its citizens' minds and in the fantasy of returning, as well as prospective, visitors alike.

Playing host to the Biennale Architettura and the International Art Exhibition (also known as the Venice Biennale, May 9-November 22, 2026), the former of which has just returned to the city's Arsenale, where it will remain open to visitors through November 23, 2025), some of the world's best design hotels, and countless artisanal workshops specialized in hand-blown Murano glassware, Venice is a must-see destination for arts, crafts, and interiors enthusiasts, too. Despite its ever-growing popularity, as a northern Italian-born-and-bred lifestyle journalist, I can assure you that finding a holiday home that meets — and exceeds — expectations has become as complicated as the plots of some of the books set in the city. That's why I spent hours looking for the best hotels in Venice (or shall I say the best hotels in Venezia?), so that you can keep disappointment away while sojourning in some of its most striking palazzos.

We know what you think: traditionally, the best hotels in Venice were all about stuccos, frescoes, and gold leaf-encrusted canopy beds. Though this might still be the case of some of the entries outlined below, for us, what makes a holiday home stand out from the crowd is its ability to move one step forward, not only preserving the grandeur that has characterized this Italian pearl over the centuries, but also — and especially — laying the foundations for a new Venetian canon where its past, present, and future coexist. That's what we think each of the best hotels in Venice right now should stand for. Simply scroll below to learn more.

1. Aman Venice

Fusing heritage and design innovation, Aman Venice makes for a timeless adventure. (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman Venice. Design: Jean-Michel Gathy / Denniston Architects)

Picked by Picked by Sarah Spiteri Social Links Navigation Global Brand Director

Palazzo Papadopoli, Calle Tiepolo, 1364, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy

Aman hotels don't really need an introduction, nor do they need any justification as to why they have been included in a best hotels list. In a city full of grand dames, Aman Venice still manages to bring something exquisitely unique. When I visited, we arrived by boat, whisked straight from the airport to the hotel's discreet entrance on the Grand Canal, and it instantly felt like stepping into a different world. Venice will always be romantic, but this was romance Aman-style.

The building (16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli) has been masterfully renovated, blending that trademark Aman-style chic with iconic original features. Frescoes and ornate Murano glass chandeliers adorn the spaces, paired with the chicest B&B Italia furniture and minimalist detailing. The rooms are, of course, uniquely spacious. It is grand, for sure, but also intimate and serene, and a true sanctuary. The service was impeccable, too. Every need was anticipated with quiet efficiency. I traveled with my (very well-behaved) then 1-year-old and was slightly apprehensive about bringing a toddler to such a prestigious property. Still, the staff couldn't have been more accommodating. From arranging amenities to offering thoughtful gestures throughout our stay, they made us feel completely at home. The price is totally eye-watering, but the expression 'Aman Junkies' is utterly justified — I am addicted, too!

Book your stay at Aman Venice

2. Palazzo Cristo

Anna Covre and Frédéric Tubau de Cristo strike the balance between luxury, elegance, and simplicity at this earthily furnished Venice hotel. (Image credit: Frédéric Tubau de Cristo. Design: Anna Covre and Frédéric Tubau de Cristo)

Campo S.S. Giovanni e Paolo, 6805A, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy

Reading this guide to the best hotels in Venice will be enough for you to realize that, more often than not, the city's sumptuous palaces have been transformed into hospitality destinations that wink at its storied tradition. But if you think you know what to expect when stepping inside one of them — opulent, Renaissance-style and, let's face it, often unaesthetic, over-the-top interiors — well, Palazzo Cristo will prove you wrong. Situated in a tranquil, more hidden-away area of the city, yet close to local iconic sites like the stacked-with-volumes Libreria Acqua Alta and the Palazzo Grimani Museum, an unmissable stop for lovers of classical art, San Marco, and Rialto, this five-star Venetian sojourn knows how to make history relevant.

The brainchild of designers Anna Covre and Frédéric Tubau de Cristo, it comprises nine sweeping suites and a three-story villa equipped with every comfort, from 24/7 concierge service and private butler, or chef, available upon request to sun-filled terraces, vertiginously tall ceilings, satin bedding, and awe-inspiring decor. Thoroughly clad in the plushest, neutral fabrics or otherwise sculpted in Carrara marble, rich woods, and travertine, Palazzo Cristo is the kind of place one can only dream of in Venice. Here, modern rustic design touches like white-washed exposed beams meet Gothic-inspired paneling and silhouettes. All is done without ever compromising on the quintessentially contemporary, beige, rose, and baby blue-tinted, playful look that makes this hotel a wonder of a stay.

Book your stay at Palazzo Cristo.

3. Il Palazzo Experimental

At Il Palazzo Experimental, Parisian designer Dorothée Meilichzon's genius is out in full force, as is her whimsical vision of craft. (Image credit: Courtesy of Il Palazzo Experimental. Design: Dorothée Meilichzon)

Fondamenta Zattere Al Ponte Lungo, 1411, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy

There is something about Il Palazzo Experimental, the namesake Parisian hospitality group's first venture in Italy, that makes it instantly recognizable. A great deal of that is, of course, down to hit French interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon's quirky-cool approach to crafting hospitality environments, which shines throughout the scheme of this 32-room-and-suite stay overlooking the Giudecca island in the southern part of the city. Opened in 2019, Il Palazzo Experimental finds its home in, you guessed it, a 16th-century building that wasn't just restored to its former glory, but turned into a whimsical fantasy land through a comforting choice of pastel hues, spirited Art Deco lighting, patchwork terrazzo floor, and Wes Anderson-esque textiles, accessories, and symmetries.

Color-blocked walls serve as the backdrop against which each of the nine room types available on site lets travelers embark on a retro-inspired journey, where arched doorways, extravagant collectibles, and complementary tones of blue lagoon, terracotta, and cherry red invite visitors to give in to a refreshing aura of play. Ristorante Adriatica, the in-house gastronomic destination, open to both locals and tourists, puts an inventive spin on traditional Italian cuisine through chef Denis Begiqi's theatrically presented, gourmet plates. The Experimental Group's beloved speakeasy concept, Experimental Cocktail Club, extends its kaleidoscopic atmosphere late into the night via a bespoke drink menu and even more striking interiors.

Book your stay at Il Palazzo Experimental.

4. Nolinski Venezia

Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto's reinvention of Venice's former stock exchange building, dating from 1929, is a daydream of shapes, oddly unexpected details, and pops of color. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nolinski Venezia. Design: Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto)

Calle Larga XXII Marzo, 2032, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

Visitors unfamiliar with the story behind the 5-star Nolinski Venezia, one of the very best hotels in Venice for interiors-obsessed travelers, will be taken by surprise by its uncannily immersive spaces. Set in what was once the city's stock exchange in a palatial building from 1929, the Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto holiday stay benefits from its architectural framework irreverent mixture of Art Nouveau and Liberty Style, which lets the storied mythology of the place spill into the hotel's lavishly modernist interiors. Past the ornate façade of Nolinski Venezia, which shares the spotlight with some of Italy's foremost fashion giants, a dramatically beautiful, surreal experience awaits. Bright and home-like, yet never obvious in their décor, the 43 individually crafted rooms and suites bring the allure of Venice in through panoramic windows and terraces and a style-meets-ritual approach to furnishing, incorporating anything from plush velvet and mirrored walls to mosaiced floors, evocative artworks, and wood or stone paneling.

Inside, the magic of Murano glassware spreads across the space, with countless handblown objects and staggering, iridescent chandeliers adding sophistication and a sense of familiarity to every room (we wish we had them in our home). Somehow, the communal areas are even more noteworthy. Introduced by solemn marble columns and filled with 4,000 books, the cinematic Library Bar brings artist Simon Buret's fantastical vision to life via a folkloristic ceiling mural. With the leafy, airy essence of Venetian androni ("ground floor courtyards) at its heart, Il Caffè enchants with its Mediterranean air and perfected take on feel-good Italian staples, while Palais Royal Restaurant Venezia, set within a Giorgio de Chirico-like, spectacular auditorium all arches and whimsy, allows Executive Chef Philip Chronopoulos's culinary genius to simultaneously stimulate the taste buds and the eye. Elsewhere in the building, the Ottoman treatment room and covered pool, imbued with a slight brutalist flair, step in to provide relief to the mind.

Book your stay at Nolinski Venezia.

5. The Venice Venice Hotel

At The Venice Venice Hotel, the ultimate holiday stay for die-hard design lovers, a new chapter in Venetian hospitality has begun, breathing new life into one of the city's oldest palaces. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Venice Venice Hotel. Design: Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo)

Sestiere Cannaregio, 5631, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy

When Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo, the minds behind pioneering Italian fashion brand Golden Goose, known for its highly customizable, DIY take on luxury clothing, footwear, and accessories, announced the opening of their first hospitality project, The Venice Venice Hotel, which opened in February 2022, I didn't expect it to be any less iconic than it turned out to be. After all, there is a reason why the house's flagships are among the most innovative and interactive in the whole of the country, as shown by my recent dispatch on the best Rome concept stores. Unsurprisingly, The Venice Venice Hotel takes that immersive vision into a brand new realm. A five-star luxury stay, the burgeoning hotspot, housed within a 13th-century, Venetian-Byzantine building overlooking the Grand Canal, is a mid-century modern furniture dream.

Aiming to inaugurate a new chapter in the history of Venetian life, one aspiring to what Gallo and Rinaldo have dubbed Postvenezianità ("post-Venetianness"), The Venice Venice Hotel doesn't want to be one of the best hotels in Venezia; it strives to serve as the holiday stay of the future. Rather than reintroducing conventional Venetian canons under a new light, the life and work duo have birthed a platform for a new understanding of the city to manifest through interdisciplinary art, fashion, and food activations, 45 uber-stylish rooms and suites with artworks and decor to die for, and all-encompassing, contagious storytelling. With a dynamic food offering unfolding across multiple formats and locations, and events to ignite the night, it has rapidly become a go-to for the culturally awakened crowd. And as I plan my next romantic escape, I have no doubts as to where to stay.

Book your stay at The Venice Venice Hotel.

6. Ca' di Dio

A luxurious retreat, Ca' di Dio juxtaposes traditional touches, like restored frescoed walls and a 14,000-piece Murano glass chandelier, with sinuous, plush designs by master designer Patricia Urquiola. (Image credit: Ca' di Dio. Design: Patricia Urquiola)

Riva Ca' di Dio, 2183, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy

Hidden in plain sight in the Castello district, with easy access to both the Biennale Architettura's main sight, the Arsenale, and the Biennale Arte itself, Ca' di Dio is one of those stays you need to experience first-hand to make sense of its grandeur. The brainchild of prolific designer Patricia Urquiola, whose layered, elegantly colorful and worldly-inspired approach to interiors is felt throughout the space, this five-star luxury destination has it all, from generously indulgent design rooms and choreographic restaurants to a peaceful reading room, a lush inner courtyard, a peace-aiding spa, and its very own vegetable garden. With an emphasis on contrasting textures and balancing shapes, Ca' di Dio feels laid-back and welcoming without ever lacking charm. Perfect for visitors interested in catching the best cultural events of the season, it is both the ultimate base for art and design-driven tourists and an address worth witnessing in its own right.

Book your stay at Ca' di Dio.

7. Violino d'Oro

A family affair, the Violino d'Oro was created by Sara Maestrelli and her niece, Elena, to reflect the genius of Venetian — and Italian — craftsmanship across the decades. (Image credit: Courtesy of Violino d'Oro. Design: Elena and Sara Maestrelli)

P.za San Marco, 2091, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

The key criterion in selecting the entries to include in this list of the best hotels in Venice was one: they had to respect and honor the city's multifaceted culture and artisanal tradition without feeling overly classic. This is something that avid Livingetc readers won't be surprised about, as most of our design coverage centers around the now and next in contemporary interiors and décor. Sited in the beating heart of San Marco, with the namesake square and cathedral, the Doge's Palace, and Harry's Bar all nearby, Il Violino d'Oro is a family-run hotel whose captivating reworking of classic style was undoubtedly worth a mention. A collaboration between Sara Maestrelli and her niece, Elena, this five-star sojourn is a wunderkammer for some of the finest Venetian artisanal pieces, coming adorned in intricate Murano glass creations and equally eye-catching, precious artworks. It has a private water entrance, making every guest's arrival via either vaporetto, gondola, or private taxi as iconic as it is unforgettable, and a restaurant and bar ensuring Venetian cicchetti ("bites") soul-warming delicacies, as well as, of course, drinks, are always within reach.

Book your stay at Violino d'Oro.

8. Palazzo dei Fiori

One of the best hotels in Venice for contemporary interior design addicts, Palazzo dei Fiori reinvents the city's Gothic tradition through whimsical color juxtapositions and quirky decor additions. (Image credit: Thomas Pagani. Design: Teresa Sapey + Partners)

C. del Dose da Ponte, 2746, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

Quirky, colorful, and rule-breaking, Palazzo dei Fiori isn't yet another one of the best hotels in Venice: it is a bold exercize in propelling Venetian hospitality forward. Part of the Europe-wide Room Mate Hotels group, the stay, which opened at the end of 2023 in the San Marco district, houses 16 individually designed serviced apartments, each named after a different kind of regional flower. More than just a nickname, the floral identity of every accommodation, Teresa Sapey + Partners explained, informed its colors and shapes, with "the custom furniture and textile pieces, as well as the signage for the wayfinding of the guests, all in tune with the main idea: creating a Palazzo of flowers". While perfectly located for an effortless exploration of the city, this four-star aparthotel places greater emphasis on its holiday homes as the starting point to every traveler's journey. Scattered across its private and communal areas are a series of color-block, sculptural furniture pieces whose contrasting primary colors — with electric reds, blues, and yellows as leitmotifs — occasional pastels, and creaturesque essence hint at the legacy of 1980s' Memphis design. The result is a truly outstanding, one-of-a-kind holiday stay that immerses you in the breadth of Venice's attractions while telling a story of its own, and all through design.

Book your stay at Palazzo dei Fiori.

9. iH Hotels Venezia Salute Palace

Strategically located only a few steps away from the Guggenheim Collection and the Museo della Musica, the iH Hotels Venezia Salute Palace allows you to discover the city's very best with ease and comfort. (Image credit: iH Hotels Venezia Salute Palace)

Dorsoduro, Fondamenta Fornace, 222, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy

The best hotels in Venice come in many varieties and shapes, and iH Hotels Venezia Salute Palace proves just that. More affordable than most of the entries spotlighted in this curated roundup, this three-star holiday stay isn't, in any way, less worthy of a visit. Nestled in the heart of the artsy Dorsoduro district, a teeming-with-talent creative hub dotted with prestigious art institutions, from the triumph of Venetian Renaissance masterpieces that is the Galleria dell'Accademia to the famed Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the destination has been praised for its exceptional location, flawless service, and attention to detail — whether in relation to its curated interiors or for the assistance and recommendations provided throughout the sojourn. Balancing tradition and imagination, the rooms come complete with striking wallpapers, gold-plated pendant lighting, and upholstered furniture that feel, at once, researched and cocooning. Mesmerizing wall motifs guide visitors across the building, and especially in the communal areas like the breakfast salon and wood-and-tile-drenched bar, while outdoor seating areas allow travelers to soak in the canal views of Venice right from their morning start.

Book your stay at iH Hotels Venezia Salute Palace.

10. Casa Flora

Keen to enjoy the meticulously crafted design of the best hotels in Venice, but with the nonchalant atmosphere of an actual home? Thanks to Casa Flora, you'll see the city like Venetians do. (Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Flora. Design: Matteo Ghidoni, Diego Paccagnella, and Stefano Micelli)

San Marco 2313, 30124 Venice, Italy

Sometimes, not even the best of the best hotels in Venice can guarantee a stress-free, fully flexible holiday stay. But where to go when the most beautiful, coveted accommodations in town aren't of help? Enter Casa Flora, Venice's thriving-in-plants, community-focused answer to traditional holiday homes. Born of a team effort that saw six students from world-leading design schools like NYC's Parsons School of Design, Milan's Domus Academy, and Venice's IUAV undertake a residency program led by architects Matteo Ghidoni, Diego Paccagnella, and Stefano Micelli in 2015, this modern industrial three-bedroom apartment can welcome up to seven guests a stone's throw away from Piazza San Marco. Embodying the city's creative potential as a whole, its interiors have become a platform for multiple artists, budding design practitioners, and emerging chefs to showcase their craft and share it with others.

Standing out for its soothing, petrol green, bordeaux, and ochre palette, as well as for the thick vegetation that brings a lived-in, animated touch to its wood and plaster volumes, Casa Flora lives up to the promise of its name by serving as a fertile ground for cultural exchange and artisanal innovation. Bathing in sunshine, comforting, and youthful, the house acts as a direct bridge between guests and Venice, facilitating cooking and crafty workshops, hosting private gastronomic catering, and even allowing people to discover what else there is to uncover in town, as well as in the nearby Burano. For a destination caught in the grip of overtourism, Casa Flora isn't just the way forward to foster valuable interactions between short-term vacationers and the city's inhabitants; it's a crash course in Venetian heritage that not only teaches you how to preserve its worth, but also shows you how to contribute to its value.

Book your stay at Casa Flora.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Hotels in Venice?

Each of our hotel design stories strives to unearth the very best of contemporary interiors by presenting viewers with curated edits of some of the world's most inspiring holiday destinations. As part of that effort, this curation of the best hotels in Venice is no exception. To land on the shortlisted entries, I relied on first-hand experience of specific Venetian stays and word of mouth that attested to their décor excellence. The above inclusions are what I found to be La Serenissima's ten best accommodation options for travelers who can't renounce great taste, not even on the move. Rekindling the legacy and beauty of some of the city's most breathtaking palaces, and providing visitors the opportunity to bask in Venetian heritage from within the rooms that contributed to shaping it, these vacation homes are the perfect base to discover local landmarks and hidden trails alike. While we are yet to visit all of the spotlighted Venice hotels, and are therefore occasionally not able to comment on the quality of their services, we have kept an eye on the reviews available so far about them to ensure they met our quality standards, whether in relation to cleanliness, amenities, or gastronomic offering. This means that, when we say these are the best hotels in Venice for interiors enthusiasts, you can take our word for it. But, in many ways, their dazzling design isn't but the cherry on the cake — instead, a multisensory journey awaits.

More than anything, this curated edit of the best hotels in Venice will show you one thing: that, no matter how historical the building that houses them, there isn't any lifestyle destination whose splendor can't be brought to even greater heights through an imaginative, albeit attentive, approach to contemporary interior design.

Need even further confirmation? Take a look at the newly opened The Six Mayfair, a state-of-the-art, wellness-meets-hospitality hub set within a spectacularly preserved, Grade II-listed townhouse.